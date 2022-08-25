For members
GUIDE: How to buy free train tickets in Spain
With Spain's free train tickets now available to buy (even for tourists), we break down the process step-by-step so you can enjoy your free trip from September 1st 2022.
Published: 25 August 2022 11:46 CEST
A woman buys train tickets on an automatic ticket machine in Madrid 2019. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP
How will British Airways’ 10,000 flight cancellations affect its Spain passengers?
The UK’s flagship carrier will cancel more than 10,000 flights to and from London Heathrow between October and March. Here’s what we know so far about the potential impact it will have on passengers booked on its flights to and from Spain.
Published: 23 August 2022 15:09 CEST
