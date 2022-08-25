Read news from:
GUIDE: How to buy free train tickets in Spain

With Spain's free train tickets now available to buy (even for tourists), we break down the process step-by-step so you can enjoy your free trip from September 1st 2022.

Published: 25 August 2022 11:46 CEST
A woman buys train tickets on an automatic ticket machine in Madrid 2019. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP

Spain’s free train travel offer is getting closer. Valid from September 1st until December 31st 2022, tickets finally became available for pre-order from Tuesday August 24th.

Announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in the Spanish Congress last month, the multi-journey ticket scheme will be for some trains operated by the state owned train network, RENFE, including Cercanías, Rodalies (Catalonia), and Media Distancia (local and medium-distance journeys).

Spain’s Ministry of Transport estimate that the scheme will benefit as many as 75 million journeys and attract between 15 and 20 percent more passengers than usual for the September-December period.

READ MORE: All you need to know about Spain’s plan for free train tickets

Fortunately, it was also announced recently that there will be no limits on residency or nationality to qualify for the free tickets. Tourists from all over the world – EU member state and third-country nationals, so including Brits and Americans – will be able to benefit from free train travel.

Spain’s Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda Raquel Sánchez, claimed this week that as many as 300,000 people have already registered on the RENFE website to take advantage of the free tickets.

But how can you get your hands on the tickets? Are they completely free?

See our breakdown below and our step-by-step guide:

Deposits

Although the train tickets are free, you will have to pay a small deposit in order to take advantage of the offer. 

If you are wanting to take advantage of the offer on Cercanías or Media distancia services, note that you will have to pay a deposit of €10 or €20 and travel a minimum of four times per month.

To get the deposit back at the end of the year, you must have made at least 16 journeys – four per month during the scheme. Refunds will be made to the card you purchased the tickets with, or at your local station if you paid in cash.

How to get your free train tickets

Step 1: Download the app

As of August 25th, purchasing your free train tickets can only be done with the Renfe Cercanías app, which is available available on Google Play for Android phones, on Huawei’s AppGallery, and on the App Store on your iPhone.

You can also do it at the station, but it seems the process is not yet available on the RENFE website. That in mind, in order to get the free tickets you must be registered with a RENFE account, which you will then use on the RENFE app.

Step 2: Choose your location

Next you must choose the area of Spain in which you’re going to use the free ticket offer. When you open the app there will be a scroll down menu with areas to choose. Find the part of the country you’ll use the train and hit accept.

Step 3: Buy tickets

Next, open the side menu bar by clicking the three horizontal lines in the top left corner of the page. 

Click on ‘buy tickets’ – two options will pop up: ‘buy’ or ‘My tickets’. Hit the buy button.

Step 4: choose your route

This will take you to another screen to set up your route and destination. Choose where you’re going to and from, and then below on the ‘select a fare’ choose ‘AB recurrente.’

READ MORE: TRAVEL: Tourists in Spain will also be eligible for free train tickets

This will make a €10 charge appear, but don’t be alarmed – this is only the deposit that will returned to you if make a sufficient number of journeys.

Step 5: Log in to RENFE

You will then be taken to a screen that invites you to log in to your RENFE account.

If you don’t have one, hit the ‘register’ button and you can make an account on the website or app. It will ask you for your name, phone number and a ID document of some kind – either your NIE or passport.

Step 6: Purchase

You will be taken through to a payment screen, and will have to register a credit or debit card and make the deposit payment.

Step 7: QR code

And that’s it! Your subscription will be in the ‘My Tickets’ section of the app, and there will be a QR code you can use to scan yourself in and out of stations.

Enjoy your free travel!

How will British Airways’ 10,000 flight cancellations affect its Spain passengers?

The UK’s flagship carrier will cancel more than 10,000 flights to and from London Heathrow between October and March. Here’s what we know so far about the potential impact it will have on passengers booked on its flights to and from Spain. 

Published: 23 August 2022 15:09 CEST
How will British Airways' 10,000 flight cancellations affect its Spain passengers?

British Airways (BA) announced on Monday August 22nd that it will slash more than 10,000 flights from its upcoming autumn and winter schedules to and from its main hub in London: Heathrow.

BA will also cancel an additional 600 Heathrow flights scheduled before the end of October.

The reasons for this are the ongoing problems the aviation sector is facing with the spike in demand after the coronavirus pandemic as well as the limit of 100,000 passengers a day Heathrow authorities have introduced, recently extended until at least October 29th. 

“Following Heathrow’s decision to extend its passenger cap, we’re making adjustments to our short-haul schedule for the next two months,” British Airways said in a statement. 

“While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned and we’re protecting key holiday destinations over half-term, we will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October. 

“In addition, we’re giving customers travelling with us this winter notice of some adjustments to our schedule, which will include consolidating some of our short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services.” 

In other words, the majority of the flight cancellations will occur on routes where there are other services scheduled on the same day, which should ensure the “minimal impact” for most passengers, the airline claims.

“We’ll be offering customers affected by any of these changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.”

According to the BA website, the airline has flights to a number of Spanish destinations including Alicante, Almería, Lanzarote, Barcelona, Bilbao, Granada, Ibiza, Jerez De La Frontera, La Coruña, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Madrid, Málaga, Melilla, Menorca, Oviedo, Palma de Mallorca, Pamplona, San Sebastián, Santander, Santiago De Compostela, Seville, Tenerife, Valencia and Vigo. 

Some of these routes are partly operated by BA’s Spanish IAG partners Iberia, Vueling and Iberia Express.

According to the airline, the majority of flights will remain in the schedule and customers booked for winter will be able to travel as planned as well as being given several months’ notice if there are any changes to their flights. 

BA will reportedly operate on average around 290 round-trips per day from London Heathrow in winter, many of these to Spain. 

Overall, BA’s total capacity for the winter schedule will be reduced by 8 percent.

Heathrow authorities argue that their passenger cap has meant there have been fewer last-minute flight cancellations, more flights leaving and landing on time and shorter baggage waits, during what’s proven to be a chaotic summer for air travel.

British Airways already cut 30,000 flights from its schedule between April and October of this year, meaning that over a 12-month period they will have operated 40,000 fewer flights.

There is no indication of how many of this total encompass cancelled flights to and from Spain, but if the airline’s statement is anything to go on, most people who had booked tickets between Heathrow and Spain in the upcoming months will suffer none or very few changes to their travel plans.

