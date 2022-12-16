Read news from:
Why Spain is easing its sedition and embezzlement charges

Spanish lawmakers on Thursday approved a controversial criminal code reform that analysts say is aimed at courting Catalan separatist support ahead of next year's general election.

Published: 16 December 2022 09:35 CET
Spain's PM Sánchez has acknowledged it was a "risky" move to change the laws but said there was "no other way" of "rescuing Catalonia from crisis" and promoting "coexistence". (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

The legislation seeks to lower the penalty for misuse of public funds and to abolish the charge of sedition, both of which were used against the Catalan leaders behind the failed 2017 independence bid.

Following a tense plenary session, the bill passed with 184 votes in favour, 64 against and one abstention.

Both proposals have stirred up fierce opposition not only from Spain’s right-wing opposition but from the ranks of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s own Socialist party.

“It is unacceptable to strike a bargain with criminals over their own conviction,” railed Emiliano Garcií Page, the Socialist leader of the Castilla-La Mancha region.

Opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the right-wing Popular Party (PP) said it was “unprecedented in a democracy to create a criminal code that was tailor-made for convicts”, accusing Sánchez of losing his “legitimacy” to rule.

Sánchez himself acknowledged at the weekend it was a “risky” move but said there was “no other way” of “rescuing Catalonia from crisis” and promoting “coexistence”.

Boon for the separatists

Since becoming premier in June 2018, Sánchez has adopted a strategy of “defusing” the conflict in Catalonia following the failed independence bid which threw Spain into its worst political crisis in decades.

He has kept up dialogue with the moderate separatists of ERC, who run the regional government in Catalonia and in 2021, he pardoned nine separatist leaders who had been jailed for between nine and 13 years for their part in the secession attempt.

Currently, those convicted of misuse of public funds face between two and six years in prison and are banned from public office for six to 10 years.

With aggravated circumstances, that could be extended to between four and eight years of jail, with a ban of 10 to 20 years. Under the new legislation, however, those penalties would be reduced to one to four years behind bars, with a ban of between two and six years.

The legal changes could also soften any future sentence for Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan leader in 2017 who fled abroad with two others to escape prosecution.

All three are wanted on charges of sedition and misuse of public funds.

Of the Catalan leaders jailed over the independence bid who were subsequently pardoned, all nine were charged with sedition but only four were convicted of misuse of public funds.

And because sentences can be retroactively modified in Spain if changes to the penal code benefit convicted offenders, it could help the four who are still facing a ban on holding public office.

Concretely, it could allow former Catalan deputy leader Oriol Junqueras, who heads ERC, to return to politics in the coming years.

‘Very sensitive issue’

But Sánchez’s strategy “is, above all, political”, says Paloma Román, a political scientist at Madrid’s Complutense University.

It is about “consolidating a majority” for his minority government which will have to rely on support from ERC and other small regional parties ahead of elections which are due by late 2023.

The danger, she said, is that reducing the penalty for misuse of public funds could anger the public in a country “rocked in recent years by serious corruption scandals” including one involving the PP which allowed Sánchez to seize power in 2018.

Misuse of public funds is “a very, very sensitive issue” for those voters who support Sanchez’s Socialist party and its hard-left coalition partner Podemos, which has long championed anti-corruption initiatives, said political scientist Cristina Monge.

“The fight against corruption is one of the party’s flagship issues,” she said. Podemos has distanced itself from the bill.

Although the reforms are understandable in the context of Catalonia hoping to turn the page, “that is not the case in Spain as a whole”, she told AFP.

And it could become a problem for the government if the new law ends up “freeing politicians accused of corruption from prison” or allowing those banned from holding office to to have their names back on electoral lists.

If that happens, it will “set the scene for the (upcoming) election campaign” and will provide a powerful tool for the PP, which current polls suggest would win the vote — although it would only be able to rule if it joined forces with the far-right Vox.

How Spain is trying to fix its new trouble-ridden sexual consent law

Spain's controversial new sexual consent legislation has been blamed for reduced sentences and even the release of rapists. Faced with mounting political pressure, the government is now trying to fix it. Here's how.

Published: 16 December 2022 08:40 CET
Spain’s ‘only yes means yes’ (sólo sí es sí) law was intended to tighten sexual consent laws but has caused an almighty political backlash for the government and created a constitutional quagmire by potentially pitting the executive against the courts.

It has, to put it mildly, not gone quite to plan. Most shockingly, however, is the fact that the law has reduced the sentences of and even released over fifty convicted sexual criminals.

One of the cases involved an English teacher working in Madrid who was convicted of sexually abusing four of his students and possessing child pornography. His sentence was reduced from seven years to just one and a half. Another sex offender, who abused his 4-year-old niece, had his sentence reduced to such an extent that it meant his “immediate freedom” and release.

The problem boils down to a principle in the Spanish penal code that means legislative reform must be applied retroactively, and because the new consent law effectively removed the legal distinction between abuse and rape and the range of sentences for both has been widened, old cases can – and have been – reviewed under the new law with potentially lighter sentences.

The changes

Clearly something isn’t working, so the Spanish government are now trying to fix the controversial legislation.

Passing through the Parliament this Thursday, the much-needed amendment comes as part of broader reforms that also remove sedition from the penal code and reduces the maximum penalty for embezzlement in cases. It aims to try and prevent this retroactive legal loophole and stop sentence reductions and releases.

According to sources from Spain’s Ministry off Equality who spoke to Spanish daily El Diario, a new paragraph will be inserted into the criminal code to “facilitate its application” not only in stopping sentence reductions, but to alleviate both the legal confusion and some of the clashes between the Prosecutor’s Office and the courts.

Much of the legal debate in recent weeks has rested on absence of a legal transitionary mechanism (that is, between the old sexual consent law to the new one) that was included in the broader penal reform changes but not in the original sexual consent legislation.

In order to remove the issue of legal retroactivity, the amendment states that “this code will not be considered more favourable [to defendants] when the duration of the previous penalty imposed on the event with its circumstances is also imposable under the new Code.”

Complicated Spanish legalese aside, if a sentence is provided for under the new law, a reduction in sentence will not be possible. That is to say: if the sentence is within the range of the penalties outlined by the new law, the sentence will not be lowered even if the new consent law lowers the minimum penalty for that crime.

Juan Antonio Lascuraín, a Law professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid, explained to Newtral how this could work in practice: “Imagine that a crime previously received a minimum penalty of 4 years and a maximum of 6. Now the Criminal Code has been reformed and that crime has a minimum penalty of 2 years and a maximum of 4. If a person was sentenced to the minimum penalty before the reform, that is, to 4 years, the transitional regime would indicate that the penalty is not reduced because the 4 years are still a legal penalty with the new law. In other words, four years would still be an imposable penalty according to the new framework.”

Will it work?

Some legal experts still have doubts as to whether the amendment will actually prevent the reduction of sentences for those already convicted of sexual offences. Sexual violence lawyer Saúl Castro, believes that “the transitional provisions to which the amendment appeals refer to the criminal reforms contained in that bill…[but] there is no reference to the sexual freedom law”.

“Therefore, it is not relevant at all.”

Yet PSOE spokesman Patxi López stated in a press conference that the amendment was a way to “remind the courts and judges that there is no reason to reduce the penalties.”

Judges on Spain’s Supreme Court have, in recent days, been reviewing some of the more controversial and emotive cases, such as the 12-year sentence given to a man who raped his daughter Pollença, Majorca. In cases such as these, the Prosecutor’s Office has requested that no sentence reductions are handed out because the conviction would be under the new law already in force.

People Party spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, said she considered these requests a “lack of respect” for judges because they should only apply rules approved by the Spanish Congress.

The ‘sólo sí es sí‘ law has backfired pretty spectacularly on the government. They have now tried to fix the problem, but it seems that the legal confusion and moral outrage are likely to continue.

