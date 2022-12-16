For members
CATALONIA
Why Spain is easing its sedition and embezzlement charges
Spanish lawmakers on Thursday approved a controversial criminal code reform that analysts say is aimed at courting Catalan separatist support ahead of next year's general election.
Published: 16 December 2022 09:35 CET
Spain's PM Sánchez has acknowledged it was a "risky" move to change the laws but said there was "no other way" of "rescuing Catalonia from crisis" and promoting "coexistence". (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
POLITICS
How Spain is trying to fix its new trouble-ridden sexual consent law
Spain's controversial new sexual consent legislation has been blamed for reduced sentences and even the release of rapists. Faced with mounting political pressure, the government is now trying to fix it. Here's how.
Published: 16 December 2022 08:40 CET
