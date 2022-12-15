Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

WATCH: Madrid Metro flooded as heavy rain in Spain lingers

Heavy rain and flooding caused by Storm Efraín have affected different parts of Spain in recent days. The downpours have also swept through Spain's capital, flooding streets and numerous Madrid Metro stations.

Published: 15 December 2022 13:14 CET
madrid metro flood rain 2022
Madrid residents have filmed hundreds of videos showing how heavy rain has flooded numerous metro stations across the city: Screenshots: Twitter

The torrential rains affecting large parts of Spain this week have reached Madrid and flooded its metro system, causing the closure of several lines.

Though Spain may not have had the snowfall that much of northern Europe currently has, central and southern areas of the country have experienced heavy rains, very strong winds and flooding.

The arrival of Storm Efraín has brought adverse weather to 35 provinces that have been on alert. In some parts of the country, it hasn’t stopped raining for over a week.

That’s been the case in Madrid, where heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday has seen Spanish social media fill up with images and videos of the capital’s metro system completely flooded by the heavy rainfall.

The steps of Quevedo station, in Madrid’s Trafalgar neighbourhood, were like a river on Wednesday night with a constant stream of rainwater rushing into the station.

The Banco de España station, close to the famous Paseo del Prado in central Madrid, has been completely flooded and is closed.

Emergency services across the Madrid region responded to 323 incidents related to flooding including the metro stations, disrupted traffic, fallen trees and damage to homes and buildings. 

One Madrileño saw the funny side of things however, joking that ‘they say Madrid doesn’t have a beach’, and adding ‘Point of View: You forgot your bikini’.

Footage shared on Twitter also shows the Puerta del Sol station inundated with rainwater, described as a ‘wasteland’.

The flooding has caused partial or full closures on Madrid Metro lines 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11.

Commuters who still tried to use the metro have been faced with rainwater working its way all the way down to the platform, and even leaking into the train carriages, as seen here.

More footage shared online shows that many Madrid streets have also been flooded, with some tunnels and roads being completely blocked off for cars, causing traffic jams in the process.

Opposition party Más Madrid has compiled a video with all the most eye-catching footage of the floods in order to criticise right-wing city officials for not having the right drainage installed across the city to avoid Madrid grinding to a halt whenever there is heavy rain or snow.

But even in rural areas of the Madrid region where tarmac and drainage can’t be blamed for the flooding, stair rods of rain came down on Wednesday, as in La Pedriza area of the Guadarrama mountain range where Madrid’s Manzanares river runs through.

According to Spain’s Aemet weather agency, it will continue raining on Thursday and Friday in Madrid, with some respite over the weekend but more rain forecast for next week.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

IN IMAGES: Spain hit by heavy rain, floods and hurricane-force winds

The arrival of Storm Efraín has already seen parts of Spain experience heavy rainfall, flooding and strong winds, with 35 provinces currently on alert and more of the same weather forecast for Tuesday and the rest of week.

Published: 13 December 2022 12:02 CET
IN IMAGES: Spain hit by heavy rain, floods and hurricane-force winds

Most of Spain may not have the festive snowfall that much of northern Europe currently has, but it will experience heavy rains and possible flooding over the next week instead. 

There will be “abundant rainfall” throughout the country, especially in the south and west of the peninsula, Spain’s State Meteorological agency AEMET reported on Monday, warning that there could be up to 80 litres of rain in just 12 hours in some areas and more than 100 litres in 48 hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be two of the worst days according to the agency, especially in the southern interior of the Spanish mainland. As the videos below reflect, some of these areas already experienced heavy rainfall and floods on Sunday and Monday.

A total of 35 provinces are now on alert for heavy rain, strong wind and big waves.

Galicia will be one of the worst-affected regions, but heavy rain will also fall across Extremadura, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid and Aragón.

Affected regions will all see double the amount of rain than is normal for this time of year, AEMET stated. 

There will be “very abundant and very welcome” rainfall in areas particularly hard hit by drought, explained spokesman for AEMET Rubén del Campo.

The areas of Huelva, Extremadura and Grazalema in Andalusia experienced flooding and high winds over the weekend, but the conditions are expected to continue into the rest of this week too.

The rest of the peninsula, along with the Balearic Islands, will also see lots of rain this week but are not at risk for flooding. 

The arrival of storm Efraín will also bring with it higher temperatures, allowing Spain to escape the colder temperatures of northern and central Europe.  

According to AEMET, there will be a “notable rise” in temperatures on Tuesday December 13th which could see some areas even reach 24C.

Minimum temperatures could be up to 10C or more above what is normal for this time of year due to warm air being blown in from sub-tropical origin. A maximum of 24C is forecast in Murcia, 23C in Alicante and 22C in Valencia.

Even places like Bilbao and Toledo could see a temperature rise up to 19C. Eastern Andalusian cities may also see the mercury rise to 20C.  

SHOW COMMENTS