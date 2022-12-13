Read news from:
IN IMAGES: Spain hit by heavy rain, floods and hurricane-force winds

The arrival of Storm Efraín has already seen parts of Spain experience heavy rainfall, flooding and strong winds, with 35 provinces currently on alert and more of the same weather forecast for Tuesday and the rest of week.

Published: 13 December 2022 12:02 CET
Rain and heavy winds forecast across Spain. Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP

Most of Spain may not have the festive snowfall that much of northern Europe currently has, but it will experience heavy rains and possible flooding over the next week instead. 

There will be “abundant rainfall” throughout the country, especially in the south and west of the peninsula, Spain’s State Meteorological agency AEMET reported on Monday, warning that there could be up to 80 litres of rain in just 12 hours in some areas and more than 100 litres in 48 hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be two of the worst days according to the agency, especially in the southern interior of the Spanish mainland. As the videos below reflect, some of these areas already experienced heavy rainfall and floods on Sunday and Monday.

A total of 35 provinces are now on alert for heavy rain, strong wind and big waves.

Galicia will be one of the worst-affected regions, but heavy rain will also fall across Extremadura, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid and Aragón.

Affected regions will all see double the amount of rain than is normal for this time of year, AEMET stated. 

There will be “very abundant and very welcome” rainfall in areas particularly hard hit by drought, explained spokesman for AEMET Rubén del Campo.

The areas of Huelva, Extremadura and Grazalema in Andalusia experienced flooding and high winds over the weekend, but the conditions are expected to continue into the rest of this week too.

The rest of the peninsula, along with the Balearic Islands, will also see lots of rain this week but are not at risk for flooding. 

The arrival of storm Efraín will also bring with it higher temperatures, allowing Spain to escape the colder temperatures of northern and central Europe.  

According to AEMET, there will be a “notable rise” in temperatures on Tuesday December 13th which could see some areas even reach 24C.

Minimum temperatures could be up to 10C or more above what is normal for this time of year due to warm air being blown in from sub-tropical origin. A maximum of 24C is forecast in Murcia, 23C in Alicante and 22C in Valencia.

Even places like Bilbao and Toledo could see a temperature rise up to 19C. Eastern Andalusian cities may also see the mercury rise to 20C.  

Where are Spain’s warmest places in winter?

Looking for a winter sun escape or hate the cold at this time of year? Here are the warmest places in Spain in winter so that you can see in the New Year dining outside or strolling along the beach in the sun.

Published: 7 December 2022 17:19 CET
We may have had one of the hottest summers since records began in Spain and across other countries in Europe, but many people still don’t want to face the cold. Whether you’re looking for places to escape to this winter, want to avoid your heating bill or you simply want need more sun, here are 10 of the warmest places in Spain in winter.

Fuerteventura

The Canary Islands are known for their excellent weather year round and are popular winter sun destinations because of this. But the climate varies from island to island and one of the warmest in winter is Fuerteventura. This is because it’s the nearest island to the African continent. In December, the average high temperature on the island is 19C and the average low temperature is 14C, while in January and February the average high temperatures are 18C and 19C respectively with lows of 12C.

Lanzarote

Sticking within the Canary Islands, Lanzarote is another great winter pick and is definitely warmer than some of its neighbours at this time of year such as Tenerife and La Palma. Average daily temperatures can be even higher here than in Fuerteventura. December sees highs of 21C, while January and February experience average highs of 20C. This means that Christmas or New Year’s on the beach is definitely possible. The lowest temperatures at this time of year rarely dip below 13C.  

Málaga

The southern province and city of Málaga are so warm in winter that you may not even need a coat during the middle of the day. Just slightly below the temperatures of the Canary Islands, winter temperatures in Málaga hover around a high of 17C, but it does get slightly colder here with a low of 8C or 9C when the sun goes down. As it stays mostly sunny and clear too, eating lunch outdoors at beachside chiringuitos (beach bars) is a popular pastime, even in winter.

Alicante

Alicante is the Spanish region most favoured by foreign home buyers and there’s a good reason. Not only does it have affordable properties and a spectacular coastline, but great winter weather too. Average winter highs here are around 17C or 18C, while the lows are around 7C. This means in the middle of the day it’s definitely possible to still dine outside or practice water sports, even though you may need a wetsuit.

Almuñécar

Almuñécar is located on Spain’s Costa Tropical, just below Granada and is known for having its own microclimate and growing tropical fruits such as mangoes and avocados. Daytime winter temperatures here are around 17C, but you’ll find that it rarely goes below 13C. This is one of the few places in Europe where you can go skiing in the morning and relax on the beach in the afternoon. Head up to Sierra Nevada for skiing and then come back down Almuñécar for lunch on the sunny beach in the afternoon.

Cádiz

Located on the Costa de la Luz on the southwestern coast of Spain, Cádiz rarely gets too cold. Winter here is perfect for walking along the beach in the sunshine or visiting the inland picturesque Pueblos Blancos or White Villages. Average winter highs are around 17C, while the lowest it gets is around 10C.

Murcia

In winter in Murcia, you’ll begin the day with your coat, but come lunchtime and you’ll feel fine in a light jumper or even a t-shirt. Like in Almuñécar average daytime temperatures are around 17C or 18C in winter, but the lowest temperatures are around 5C or 6C.

Melilla

Situated on the African continent, it’s not surprising that the enclave of Melilla is one of the warmest in Spain during winter. With direct ferry links to Málaga, taking around seven hours, it could make for a great short trip over the winter break to visit its old walled city and try some of its tasty fusion cuisine. Average winter high temperatures in Melilla are around 18C with lows of 10C or 11C.

Ceuta

Spain’s other enclave on the African continent is Ceuta, bordering Morocco. Its temperatures are similar to Melilla in winter with highs of around 17C or 18C. Spend winter days here exploring the vast Mediterranean Marine Park, visiting its historic museums, old city walls and Arabic baths.

