UK border strikes threaten Christmas travel chaos to and from Spain
Planned industrial action by British border force staff is threatening to complicate or even ruin Christmas travel plans for thousands of people going between Spain and the UK over the festive period.
Published: 8 December 2022 10:51 CET
Photo: Daniel LEAL/AFP
What you should know if you’re travelling to Spain in December
The rules, the least busy travel times, the strikes, the free travel deals, what you can’t check in - here’s what you need to know if you’re travelling to Spain in December or at Christmas.
Published: 1 December 2022 10:45 CET
Updated: 4 December 2022 08:03 CET
