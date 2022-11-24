For members
PROPERTY
Will Spain’s Canary Islands limit sale of properties to foreigners?
There are calls in Spain’s Canary Islands to limit the purchase of properties by non-residents and foreigners, but could authorities legally do this and what are other potential solutions to the archipelago's housing problem?
Published: 24 November 2022 17:35 CET
A view of the coastal town of Puerto de la Cruz in Tenerife, a popular spot for tourists and second-home owners. Image by GarryKillian on Freepik
