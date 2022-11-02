For members
EXPLAINED: The plans to limit foreign property buyers in Spain’s Balearics
The Balearic government has agreed to debate whether limiting the number of properties that can be bought by non-resident foreigners would benefit the archipelago. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 2 November 2022 16:59 CET
A man takes a photo of Ibiza town. The Balearic Tourism Minister believes that at the current rate the islands risk becoming “the second residence of Europe". Photo: Go to Ferran Feixas's profile Ferran Feixas/Unsplash
Stricter requirements and screenings: Why it’s getting harder to rent in Spain
Demand for apartments to rent is growing, especially in Spain’s big cities, but it is also becoming increasingly difficult to find one due to strict rules and prerequisites.
Published: 1 November 2022 17:58 CET
