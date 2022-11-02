Read news from:
Austria
PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: The plans to limit foreign property buyers in Spain’s Balearics

The Balearic government has agreed to debate whether limiting the number of properties that can be bought by non-resident foreigners would benefit the archipelago. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 2 November 2022 16:59 CET
balearic islands limit foreign property buyers
A man takes a photo of Ibiza town. The Balearic Tourism Minister believes that at the current rate the islands risk becoming “the second residence of Europe". Photo: Go to Ferran Feixas's profile Ferran Feixas/Unsplash

The Balearic Islands government is proposing limits on the number of properties that can be bought by non-resident foreigners on the popular islands of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

In the regional parliament on Wednesday, Minister for Labour, Tourism and Industry Iago Negueruela pushed the motion, calling for a “deep debate” on how to limit the purchase of homes on the Balearic Islands to non-residents and people who have been living in the archipelago for less than five years.

The Balearics, long a holiday getaway for wealthy Northern Europeans, has seen a boom in the number of second homes bought by non-resident foreigners in recent years.

The regional parliament has approved a motion to introduce limits, part of a broader initiative to curb overpopulation and property saturation on the islands.

It is yet to outline a concrete policy on how exactly these property purchase limits would be enforced by law.

Foreign buyers

So why would the government want to bring down the number of foreign buyers on the Balearics?

In the two decades from 2000-2020, the islands’ population total has grown by 50 percent – rising from 823,000 to 1,223,000 inhabitants.

Around a third (32.67 percent) of property purchases in the Balearics are made by foreigners, and of those 57.4 percent are residents, while the remaining 42.6 percent are non-residents.

This growth has placed great stress on the housing sector, and the boom in foreigners looking to buy property on the island in recent years has made housing far less accessible for locals. “The Balearic Islands,” Negueruela said, “can’t be a theme park where the people of our islands don’t have a place.”

The Balearic government has pointed to examples of similar housing protections around Europe – in particular Finland, Denmark and Malta – that limit the number of properties sold to non-residents to help regulate the market and protect the purchasing power of local residents.

Negueruela has said that if nothing is done, and the policies of former regional president Gabriel Cañellas are followed, the islands will become “the second residence of Europe.”

Opposition

The proposals have met some opposition, however. The Balearics, which generates 35 percent of its GDP from tourism, according to figures from Caixa Bank, has long been a holiday or second-home hub for wealthy foreigners.

On this point, right-wing Popular Party member Sebastià Sagreras suggested in the regional parliament that conflating the foreign-buyer property market with local shortages is unhelpful, adding that the properties bought by foreigners, often worth more than a million euros, “do not compete” with those that cost €200,000 or €250,000 and are largely bought or rented by national residents.

Unsurprisingly, estate agents are opposed to the proposed changes as well. The real estate market makes up a sizeable proportion of the Balearic’s GDP, and they argue that interference in the free market would lead to an increase in unemployment and a fall in tax revenue on property transfers, one of the taxes that draws in the most to the public coffers.

The International Balearic and Real Estate Association, ABINI, have even cast doubt on the legality of the motion, suggesting the Balearic parliament is moving ahead with the proposals “without legal validity, nor real effects on the limitation of the sale of real estate to foreigners. This limitation violates national and European regulations, and will generate more confusion than solutions.”

Change of model

The proposals come amid broader attempts at reconfiguring the Balearics’ tourism model, hoping for a move away from being so dependent on monied foreigners towards a more sustainable model.

The Parliament has already supported a policy to limit the entry of rental cars in Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, a measure that has been enforced in Formentera for the last four years. During the summer months, the Balearic Islands welcomes not only thousands of tourists but cars, especially rental cars, which congest the road networks and damage natural environments such as the archipelago’s many beaches and coves.

Furthermore, the port of Palma de Mallorca has limited the number of cruise ships that can dock there – capping the maximum at three per day can, of which only one can exceed 5,000 passengers.

Plans to decrease the number of hotel rooms on the Balearics have also been green lit by the government. A total of 625,000 hotel places are currently available across the islands. To put that in perspective, the Balearics have 1.2 million residents, meaning there is roughly one hotel bed for every two inhabitants on the Balearic Islands.

The hope is to get rid of around 40,000 of them, mainly in smaller, cheaper hotels popular in the ‘booze’ tourism trade.

Given the Balearic government’s already proactive approach to creating a more sustainable tourism model, and the fact that it’s the islands’ tourism minister that’s pushing for this latest measure, there is a high chance that budding second-home owners in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera could soon face restrictions.

PROPERTY

Stricter requirements and screenings: Why it’s getting harder to rent in Spain

Demand for apartments to rent is growing, especially in Spain’s big cities, but it is also becoming increasingly difficult to find one due to strict rules and prerequisites.

Published: 1 November 2022 17:58 CET
Stricter requirements and screenings: Why it’s getting harder to rent in Spain

The apartment is not open to people who work remotely, you need a contract of at least €2,100 per month, you need to be over 35 years old, you need an annual income of over €25,000 and you need to prove you’ve been working non-stop over the past two years.

These are just some of the unrealistic demands agencies and landlords and have been asking tenants recently across Spain. 

Increase in cost

According to the latest data, the average price of rental housing in Spain was €1,169 per month last month in September 2022, which represents an increase of 3.85 percent compared to August.

The values ​​vary depending on the city. In Barcelona, it stands at €2,312, in Madrid at €1,776 and in Valencia and San Sebastián above €1,300.

The price stood at €11.2 per square meter which is, 6.4 percent more than in 2021 and not far from the peak, which was seen two years before that.

In the case of Madrid city, the figure for September stood at €16.3/m2, which marks a year-on-year increase of 10.8 percent; and in Barcelona at €17.8/m2, with an increase of 20.3 percent. 

According to the housing website Fotocasa prices in the capital of Madrid have reached “historic highs”, and not only in the centre but also in the outlying municipalities.

Waitlists

The increase in demand for places to rent means that there are now long waitlists in some cities in Spain. People are missing out on rentals if they can’t make the viewing straight away.

And when they are able to get to a viewing, they’re having to make a decision on the spot and sign right away, because if they take a few days to think it over, they will lose out.

Agencies are also reporting that many young people are signing rental contracts without even going for viewings as they’re too worried they’ll miss out.

This is not just happening in places such as Madrid and Barcelona, but also in nearby commuter towns or even small towns nowhere near these hubs, such as Ferrol in Galicia.

More requirements

The greater demand for homes means that landlords can afford to become more choosy and are adding more and more requirements for people to be able to rent their properties.

Some of the most common demands are that tenants must demonstrate job stability, have a minimum level of income, be of a certain age and be willing to put down a considerably large deposit. But more and more requirements are being added by landlords all the time.

In Madrid for example, tenants are being asked for salaries of around €2,100, proof of work life in recent years, renters insurance and real estate agency fees.

According to the tech website Xataka if your rent is €1,776 per month and you add the agency fees and a one-month deposit, this would rise to €5,300, which you would need to pay out at the start. Many people are unable to spend these large sums all at once.  

Not everyone is eligible  

Reports in the Spanish press have said that some landlords are going even further and discounting some tenants from the outset.

Examples include that they need be over 35 years old, that they pay the IBI (yearly property tax), which in Madrid is an average of €439 and they are prohibiting people who work from home.  

Many of these are increasingly difficult, especially for those who are not allowed to work from home, as many remote jobs increased during the pandemic.

Some potential renters are even having to undergo interviews and send in CVs to rent an apartment, a practice which has become common in places like New York, but up until now was very rare in Spain.

Looking ahead to 2023  

To help with the costs of inflation and to stop landlords from increasing rental prices as much as they want, the Spanish Government established a limit of a two percent rise.

This, however, is a temporary measure, and people are concerned as to what will happen afterward if inflation continues.

