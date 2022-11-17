Read news from:
FACE MASKS

Spain’s Iberia calls for government to scrap face mask rule on planes

Spain’s flagship airline Iberia has criticised the Spanish government’s ongoing mask requirement for passengers on planes bound to the country, stressing that it “doesn’t make any sense” and “it affects tourism”.

Published: 17 November 2022 12:39 CET
mask plane spain
Spain is one of only a few countries around the world which still requires masks on public transport, including aeroplanes.(Photo by PAOLO AVILA / AFP)

Although the majority of Spain’s domestic and travel Covid-19 restrictions were lifted before the summer of 2022, one of the only rules that still remains in place is the obligation of wearing a face mask on public transport. 

This includes aeroplanes, buses, trains, taxis and some ferries, but mask wearing isn’t compulsory at airports, ports or bus and train stations. 

For officials of Spain’s flagship airline Iberia, the time has come for this rule to be lifted.

“One of the airline industry’s main concerns is that mask wearing doesn’t make much sense,” Iberia’s Corporate Communications Director Juan Cierco said during a business talk organised by Spanish news agency Europa Press on Monday.

“We’re the only country along with China and one or two more that still has this rule.”

Cierco added, whilst putting on a mask to prove a point, that: “Here we are with seven ministers, none of them are wearing a mask, so getting on a plane now to or from Spain and being forced to wear a mask doesn’t make sense”.

The corporate director stressed that he wasn’t questioning the view of health experts but couldn’t understand why almost all other countries ditched the mask rule for public transport long ago.

“We should take off our masks because it’s affecting tourism and business now. Many international passengers tell us that they prefer to fly to other destinations or with other airlines, because 10 hours with the mask on board a plane, when it is no longer necessary or essential for health reasons, it just doesn’t make any sense”.

As things stand, the general rule is that cabin crew from all airlines have to tell passengers on planes bound to Spain that they have to masks. 

If on the other hand the aircraft is flying out of Spain, the mask rules of the country which the aircraft is flying to apply, which in almost all cases means face coverings aren’t required.

READ ALSO: Masks still compulsory on planes in Spain despite confusion

Spain’s Confederation of Bus Transport (Confebús), German company FlixBus and Madrid Municipal’s Transport Company (EMT) have also voiced their opposition to the lingering mask rule.

So, will Iberia’s views make a difference to the Spanish government’s stance regarding masks?

According to a report published in late October, the Spanish government’s health experts have agreed not to review face mask usage on public transport until March 2023.

The article, which cites internal sources from Spain’s government, adds that the country’s Public Health Commission (a body which advises Spain’s Health Ministry on which measures to introduce) has reportedly agreed to shelve any possible changes until March, and as things stand keep the rule in place “for an indefinite time” as “it is not the right time to remove masks due to the arrival of winter”.

Spain’s Health Ministry, however, argues that no fixed date for reviewing face mask legislation has been set.

TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL: Spain’s Granada named cheapest in Europe for city escape

Out of 100 different European cities, the Andalusian city of Granada has been named the cheapest destination for a city break thanks to its wide array of free attractions. Three other Spanish cities made it into the top ten.

Published: 16 November 2022 10:06 CET
A new study by Omio transport booking website which studied 100 different cities in Europe has revealed that Granada is the cheapest for a city escape, in terms of being the most affordable and having the highest number of free activities and attractions.

The objective of the study was to identify the best tourist destinations to visit on a reduced budget, due to the current economic climate of inflation and rising prices affecting almost all daily costs.

It also aimed to show tourists that they can save a lot of money if they organise their travel by taking advantage of free offers and opportunities, as well as thinking carefully about where they should go. 

Granada was found to have a total of 112 free tourist attractions, 10 free museums and access to 60 different emblematic places to visit.

A meal for two in an average restaurant is €50, while visiting the UNESCO-listed Moorish Alhambra is €14 for adults and the tourist bus is €9.

READ ALSO: Six great reasons to visit Granada (besides the Alhambra)

The price of going out for drinks in the Andalusian city was also cheap at an average of €2.50 for a beer, plus a free plate of tapas comes with it. Not bad when considering that the average price for a beer in Europe is €4.91.

According to the study, the average price of a tourist bus ticket in Europe is €21 whereas in Granada it’s €7, but a regular 24-hour bus ticket is just €1.40.

Overall Granada got a score of 100 percent to take spot, whilst Bruges in Belgium came in second with 93.6 percent and, surprisingly, Venice was third with 82.3 percent (remember that the study evaluates where it’s possible to have a cheap holiday).

The Spanish city on the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range also got full marks for its availability of free Wifi hotspots, fast food menu price, public drinking fountains, pubs and nightclubs and affordable guided tours.

READ ALSO: Why are people from Granada known for being moody?

If you had any doubt that Spain is by and large a cost-friendly destination, keep in mind that four Spanish cities made the top 10 cheapest city breaks in Europe in Omio’s study.

Valencia came in at number four, followed by Seville at number eight and then Málaga at number nine. 

Valencia scored 55 free tourist attractions, while Seville has a whopping 108 and Málaga has 59. When it comes to free museums Valencia has 12, Seville has 10 and Málaga has seven.

In the case of public transport, the lowest daily ticket available in Spain can be found in Málaga at €1.35.

Other cities in Spain that have 24-hour tickets for less than €3 are Pamplona (€1.35), Granada (€1.40), Murcia (€2.15) and Barcelona (€10.50). 

Even Barcelona just narrowly missed the top 10 spots by coming in at number 11 of the cheapest cities in Europe.  

Other Spanish cities in the top 100 were Zaragoza at number 17, Pamplona at number 22, Alicante at 31, Murcia at 40 and Madrid at 41.

