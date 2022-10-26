Read news from:
FACE MASKS

Face masks to remain mandatory on public transport in Spain until March 2023

The Spanish government's health experts have agreed not to review face mask usage on public transport until March 2023, a new report has found, by which stage almost a whole year will have passed since other face mask rules were lifted.

Published: 27 October 2022 10:33 CEST
Even though face masks are still compulsory on public transport in Spain, a growing number of people are now ignoring the rules and not wearing one. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Although masks haven’t been mandatory in indoor public settings (except hospitals, pharmacies, care homes and other health-related centres) since April 20th 2022, face coverings must still be worn on public transport in Spain, such as on buses, planes, taxis, metro carriages and trains.

According to a report published in Spanish news site Voz Populi, Spain’s Emergency Unit has agreed not to review Spain’s face mask rules until March 2023, even though all other Covid-19 domestic and travel restrictions were lifted before the summer of 2022.

The article, which cites internal sources from Spain’s government, adds that the country’s Public Health Commission (a body which advises Spain’s Health Ministry on which measures to introduce) has reportedly agreed to shelve any possible changes until March, and as things stand keep the rule in place “for an indefinite time” as “it is not the right time to remove masks due to the arrival of winter”.

The Health Ministry, however, argues that no fixed date for reviewing face mask legislation has been set.

“We’re taking the German approach,” the Emergency Unit source told Voz Populi about the fact that Germany is the only other country in Europe with similar mask-wearing rules to Spain.

On October 1st, new measures were brought into force in Germany stating that passengers over the age of 14 must wear FFP2 masks on long-distance trains rather than surgical ones, with the German government saying it will not review the legislation until April 2023.

Fernando Simón, Spain’s Health Emergencies chief, told journalists recently that “it’s okay to wait a little bit to see how the disease evolves” before making a decision regarding the complete removal of face masks.

However, if Spanish health experts are indeed looking to follow in the footsteps of Germany, there is even a possibility that the return of face masks to all indoor public settings this winter could happen, or at least a debate about it. 

An increase in Covid and flu cases that’s overburdened hospitals this autumn, as well as the emergence of the new Omicron subvariant BQ.1, has resulted in German authorities considering whether they should bring back old Covid-19 restrictions for the winter months.

Spain is also starting to see an increase in Covid and flu infections, and talk of an eighth coronavirus wave is rumbling in the background, but there has been no mention yet by Health Ministry representatives of a possible return to indoor face mask wearing across the board.

TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL: Spain scraps Covid-19 restrictions for non-EU arrivals

Spanish authorities have finally decided to stop requiring visitors from non-EU countries such as the UK and the US to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, testing or recovery to enter the country. 

Published: 20 October 2022 12:42 CEST
From October 21st 2022, tourists and other non-resident visitors from outside of the EU/EEA will no longer be asked to show a Covid-19 certificate by officials at airports and sea ports in Spain. Spanish nationals and residents who are travelling directly to Spain from a non-EU country will not be asked for proof either.

The announcement, which was published in Spain’s BOE state bulletin on Thursday, states that given “Spain’s and the world’s epidemiological situation and with the aim of favouring the normalisation of international mobility” the restrictions that have been in place for more than two years are no longer necessary.

Until now, Spain was the last EU country with travel restrictions still in place, following Luxembourg’s decision to lift all of theirs in late September.

France lifted its remaining travel restrictions in August, Portugal in July, and Italy and Germany did so in June.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, tourists and visitors travelling to Spain from outside of the EU have faced tougher restrictions than their EU counterparts.

Whereas arrivals from inside the bloc have for months now not been asked to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, testing or recovery, the rule has remained in place for non-EU travellers even though Spain ditched almost all other Covid-19 travel and domestic restrictions before the summer. 

More recently, Spain stopped asking international travellers to complete the Spth health control form and it reportedly no longer carries out visual or temperature checks on non-EU arrivals.

The only Covid-19 travel rule which is still in place now is the requirement of wearing a face mask on public transport, including inside planes (but not in airports, ports or stations). 

