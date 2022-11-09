Read news from:
First prison sentence for posting fake news handed out in Spain

A Barcelona court on Tuesday sentenced a policeman to 15 months in jail for posting a video on Twitter falsely claiming it showed an underage migrant trying to rape a woman in Spain.

Published: 9 November 2022 09:17 CET
The civil guard is not expected to serve time in jail since in Spain prison terms of under two years are usually suspended if the person does not have a criminal record. (Stock Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

The civil guard in 2019 posted a 45-second video showing a man viciously punching and kicking a woman unconscious and then trying to remove her clothes.

While the incident took place in China, he wrote it showed the rape of a woman in the coastal town of Canet de Mar at the hands of a minor who arrived in Spain without his parents.

He also claimed in the post, which was seen nearly 22,000 times, that mainstream media was covering up the rape.

Public prosecutors said the man had published several other racist and xenophobic messages on social media.

They had been seeking a two-year jail term but just before his trial, the policeman admitted the crime and accepted a shorter sentence in exchange, the court in Barcelona said.

The policeman was also served a fine of €1,620 ($1,619) in one of the first ever sentences in Spain for spreading disinformation.

He is not expected to serve time in jail since in Spain prison terms of under two years are usually suspended if the person does not have a criminal record.

Spain’s Civil Guard has launched a disciplinary procedure against the agent, according to internal sources in the police force.

Four dead after fight turns deadly at wedding in Spain

Four people were killed and four others seriously injured early Sunday after a car rammed into members of a wedding party in Spain following a fight, police said.

Published: 7 November 2022 09:44 CET
Officers have detained three suspects and are searching for a fourth over the deadly incident, a spokesman for the national police told AFP.

The fight erupted at dawn in front of a restaurant that was hosting the wedding in Torrejón de Ardoz, some 25 kilometres (16 miles) northeast of Madrid.

After the dispute, a car rammed into wedding guests and then sped away.

“When we arrived on the scene, we found four people had died of multiple fractures,” said Carlos Polo, head of Madrid emergency services.

Four others who were injured have been transferred to hospital for treatment, he said.

The vehicle suspected of having carried out the attack was spotted 50 kilometres from the scene of the accident and its three occupants arrested, police said.

Local media identified the trio as a father and his two children.

Police said they were searching for a fourth suspect alleged to have been involved.

