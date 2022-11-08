Read news from:
Foreigners officially resident in Spain not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms

The European Commission has confirmed to The Local that foreigners living in Spain are not covered by EES - the far-reaching changes to passport control rules due to come into effect next year.

Published: 8 November 2022 10:22 CET
The new EES system is aimed at tourists and those making short visits to Spain – not non-EU citizens who live in Spain or second-home owners with visas. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

The EU’s new entry and exit system (EES) is due to come into effect in May 2023, followed by the new ETIAS system in November, and between them they will have a major effect on travel in and out of the EU and Schengen zone.

EES means automated passport scans at EU external borders, which will increase security and tighten up controls of the 90-day rule – you can find a full explanation of how they work HERE.

But the system is aimed at tourists and those making short visits to Spain – not non-EU citizens who live in Spain or second-home owners with visas, and there had been questions around how those groups would use the new system.

Now the European Commission has confirmed that EES does not apply for non-EU citizens who are living in Spain, telling us: “Non-EU nationals holders of residence permits are not in the scope of the Entry/Exit System and ETIAS. More about exceptions can be found on the website.

“When crossing the borders, holders of EU residence permits should be able to present to the border authorities their valid travel documents and residence permits.”

What this means in practice is that foreigners living in Spain cannot use the new automated passport gates that will be introduced with EES in May 2023.

The reason for this is that the automated passport gates only give the option to show a passport – it is not possible to also show a TIE residency permit or a visa.

The automated system also counts how long people have stayed in Spain or the EU, and whether they have exceeded their 90-day limit – since residents are naturally exempt from the 90-day rule, they need to avoid the 90-day ‘clock’ beginning when they enter the EU.

A Commission spokesman said: “EES is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals travelling for a short stay, each time they cross the external borders of European countries using the system (exemptions apply, see FAQ section).

“This concerns travellers who require a short-stay visa and those who do not need a visa. Refusals of entry are also recorded in the system. Non-EU citizens residing in the EU are not in the scope of the EES and will not be subject to pre-enrolment of data in the EES via self-service systems. The use of automation remains under the responsibility of the Member States and its availability in border crossing points is not mandatory.”

Spain’s Vueling cancels 58 flights as second week of strikes begins

Low-cost Spanish airline Vueling cancelled 58 flights on Monday as cabin crew continued their stoppages over pay and work conditions, strikes which are expected to continue until after Christmas.

Published: 7 November 2022 13:38 CET
Vueling has cancelled 58 flights to and from Spain scheduled for Monday November 7th as a “preventive measure”, airline officials announced.

This is the fourth day of strikes by cabin crew since the stoppages began last Monday, when 54 flights were cancelled. Sixty-two flights were also cancelled on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Vueling representatives report that 462 out of the 520 flights that were initially scheduled will go ahead as planned on Monday, which represents 89 percent of the total. 

At Barcelona’s El Prat airport, 82 percent of Vueling flights will operate on Monday. 

The airline’s communication team says that 95 percent of Monday’s affected passengers have been allocated seats on alternative flights or offered a refund.

Stoppages are expected to take place every Friday, Sunday and Monday until January 31st, 2023. They have also added December 6th, 8th, 24th and 31st and January 5th to the strike schedule as they’re key dates for holiday travel in Spain.

If you have booked flights with Vueling, you can check if your flight is affected here, although in most cases Vueling notifies passengers in advance.

Spain’s Ministry of Transport estimates that up to 3.2 million passengers, equal to 70,500 a day, could be affected by the industrial action.

The reasons for Vueling’s cabin crew strike

Vueling staff are demanding a wage rise in line with inflation. The union representing the workers, Stavla (Airline Flight Auxiliary Crew Union), have requested wage increases of 13.4 percent after Vueling only offered a two percent rise.  

Vueling did reach an agreement with the Workers’ Commissions Union (CC.OO) in August to increase wages by 6.5 percent, but Stavla rejected the deal and demanded a higher salary increase.

Staff are also protesting the precarious work conditions that have been experienced within the sector since before the pandemic, with many complaining of being overworked.  

Vueling CEO Marco Sansavini has described the wage increases demanded by cabin crew as unfeasible and has called for further talks.

“You cannot raise your cost structure by 30 percent all of a sudden, because you put yourself completely out of the market and it would have a negative impact on the same job,” he told La Vanguardia’.

The airline is still suffering from losses of €1 billion incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to an increase in debt of €260 million to cover the impact of Covid-19 on its business. Vueling did reach an agreement with the Workers’ Commissions Union (CCOO) in August to raise salaries by 6.5 percent, but Stavla refused to sign and now wants an even higher salary increase.

“We have an out-of-date collective agreement, we have tried until the last minute to build bridges with the company and it has been impossible,” Stavla head Guapalupe Romero told Spanish radio broadcaster RNE.

