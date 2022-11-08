For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Foreigners officially resident in Spain not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms
The European Commission has confirmed to The Local that foreigners living in Spain are not covered by EES - the far-reaching changes to passport control rules due to come into effect next year.
Published: 8 November 2022 10:22 CET
The new EES system is aimed at tourists and those making short visits to Spain – not non-EU citizens who live in Spain or second-home owners with visas. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments