EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Spain

From biometric checks to the 90-day rule, residency documents and visas - here's what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of Spain.

Published: 2 November 2022 09:49 CET
Passport control at the Spanish border is set to change next year due to the EU's EES system. Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP.

You might have seen some rather dramatic headlines about the EU ‘harvesting biometric data’ – so here’s what the EU’s new Entry and Exit System (EES) – due to come into effect next year – actually means if you are travelling in and out of Spain.

The system has been in the works since 2013 and is due to come into effect in May 2023 – although it has been postponed several times before.

It has four stated aims – to improve and modernise border systems; to reinforce security and aid the fight against crime and terrorism; to help EU member states deal with increasing traveller numbers without having to increase the numbers of border staff; and to systematically identify over stayers within the Schengen area [ie people who have stayed longer than their visa or 90-day limit allowance].

The system doesn’t actually change any of the EU’s rules about travel, length of stay etc, but it will make enforcing them easier.

Where?

The EES is for EU external borders – so if you are travelling between Spain and France nothing will change but if you are entering Spain from a non-EU country (including the UK) the new system comes into play.

Who? 

It applies to all non-EU citizens, including those who have temporary or permanent residency of an EU country. Dual nationals are exempt if they are travelling on their EU passport. 

When?

The current start date is May 2023.

What?

Basically, the EES changes how passports are checked at the border.

The first change is the addition of biometric data – in addition to the current details in your passport (name, DOB etc) the system will also record facial images and fingerprints of all passengers – so it will be similar to going to the USA, where foreign arrivals already have to provide fingerprints.

The second change is through recording onto the system complete details of entry and exit dates; how much of their 90-day limit (if applicable) people have used and whether they have previously been refused entry.

Exactly how this applies varies slightly depending on your circumstances.

Tourists 

This is the most straightforward category and the one that will apply to the majority of travellers. For tourists or those coming for a short visit little will change apart from having to give fingerprints when they enter.

They will also be told how long they can stay in the Schengen Area – for visitors from non-Schengen-visa countries like the UK, USA, Canada and Australia this will be 90 days, easily long enough for most holidaymakers.

Second-home owners and other regular visitors without a visa

If you’re a regular visitor to Spain from a non-EU country, you will already know about the 90-day rule.

The rule itself doesn’t change, but one of the stated aims of the new system is to catch overstayers, so anyone hoping to ‘slip under the radar’ with regards to the 90-day limit should forget that idea.

Instead of the current and rather inconsistent system of passport-stamping, each entry and exit to the EU is automatically logged on the system, so that border guards can see how long you have spent in the Schengen Area in the preceding 180 days, and whether you have overstayed your limit. 

Residents in Spain 

If you are a citizen of a non-EU country but have residency in Spain then you are not constrained by the 90-day rule. Under the current system you show your visa or TIE residency card at the border and the border official should refrain from stamping your passport.

The automated system does away with passport stamping – which has become a headache for residents since it is inconsistently applied in some countries.

However, at this stage it is not clear how residency status will be linked to passports, and therefore how residents can avoid starting the 90-day ‘clock’ when they enter the EU.

The European Commission had previously told The Local that people with a visa or residency card should not use automated passport gates, but we are still attempting to get more information on this. 

Our sister website The Local France asked the French Interior Ministry and they provided a little more detail, telling us “EES only concerns non-European nationals, without a long-stay visa or residence permit, who are making private or tourist visits for periods of less than 90 days”.

In other words – EES does not concern people who are residents in Spain or have a long-stay visa.

The French Interior Ministry spokesman continued: “People with a residency permit or long-stay visa must present these documents at the border. The control process does not change these categories of travellers.”

What this means in practice is that people with a visa or residency permit cannot use the automated passport gates, and must instead go to a manned booth so that they can show both their passport and residency card/visa. This is likely to mean extra waiting times at busy periods.

As with residents, anyone who has a visa must show it at the border in order to avoid starting the 90-day clock, and that means that visa holders cannot use the automated passport gates – as outlined above.

So how will this actually work in practice?

If you’re a tourist or short-stay visitor and you’re travelling by air you probably won’t notice much difference since many airports already have automated passport gates in place for certain travellers. In fact, the Commission says this system will be faster than the current system in place for non-EU arrivals.

If you are a resident of Spain, you need to remember to avoid the automated passport gates and choose a manned booth so that you can show your residency card or visa along with your passport.

However, things are less clear for people by ferry to Spain from the UK or another non-EU country. The EES system would require all passengers to get out of the car and have their passports and faces scanned, and scan fingerprints, which would obviously take longer. 

Anything else I need to know about?

Yes, EES is different to ETIAS, which is due to come into effect later in 2023. That won’t affect residents, but will require tourists and those on a short visit to pay €7 for a holiday visa – full details on that HERE.

TRAVEL NEWS

Vueling cancels 54 flights in Spain on first strike day

Vueling was forced to cancel 54 flights on Monday as staff carried out the first of many strike days scheduled until after Christmas, with the country's transport ministry estimating a total of 3.2 million passengers could be affected.

Published: 2 November 2022 10:38 CET
The Spanish budget airline Vueling cancelled 54 flights on November 1st as its cabin crew began industrial action that will last into the New Year. 

Despite this, 466 flights scheduled operated “without incident” and with a punctuality of 86.68 percent, according to the company.

The Vueling cabin crew walkout comes amid a long summer of strike action in the Spanish aviation sector, including walkouts by Ryanair and Iberia Express staff.

Stoppages will take place every Friday, Sunday and Monday until January 31st, 2023, as well as November 1st, the first day of strikes, but also December 6th, 8th, 24th and 31st and January 5th – dates chosen because they are long weekends or key travel days for the Christmas period.

Spain’s Ministry of Transport estimates that up to 3.2 million passengers, equal to 70,500 a day, could be affected by industrial action, although it has established minimum service decrees for the airline, as it often does during industrial disputes. These range between 22 percent and 80 percent, depending on the route and frequency of the flight path. 

The dispute

As was the case with cabin crew walkouts at Ryanair and Iberia Express over the summer, the dispute largely centres around pay but also involves conditions.

Vueling staff are demanding a wage rise in line with inflation. The union representing the workers, Stavla (Airline Flight Auxiliary Crew Union), have requested wage increases of 13.4 percent after Vueling only offered a two percent rise.  

Vueling did reach an agreement with the Workers’ Commissions Union (CC.OO) in August to increase wages by 6.5 percent, but Stavla rejected the deal and demanded a higher salary increase.

Staff are also protesting the precarious work conditions that have been experienced within the sector since before the pandemic.  

The airline is still suffering from losses of €1 billion incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to an increase in debt of €260 million to cover the impact of Covid-19 on its business. Vueling did reach an agreement with the Workers’ Commissions Union (CC.OO) in August to raise salaries by 6.5 percent, but Stavla refused to sign and now wants an even higher salary increase.

Currently, Vueling is not backing down or giving in to the workers’ demands. They describe the requests as “unfeasible” and are criticising the workers for going on strike.

STRIKE DATES

Unless a pay deal is reached between Stavla and Vueling, strike action is schedule for every Friday, Sunday and Monday until January 31st, 2023.

Note that there are also extra strike dates on December 6th, 8th, 24th and 31st and January 5th.

