EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Spain
From biometric checks to the 90-day rule, residency documents and visas - here's what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of Spain.
Published: 2 November 2022 09:49 CET
Passport control at the Spanish border is set to change next year due to the EU's EES system. Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP.
Vueling cancels 54 flights in Spain on first strike day
Vueling was forced to cancel 54 flights on Monday as staff carried out the first of many strike days scheduled until after Christmas, with the country's transport ministry estimating a total of 3.2 million passengers could be affected.
Published: 2 November 2022 10:38 CET
