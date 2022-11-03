Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MIGRANT CRISIS

Spain under fire over BBC report on deadly border breach

Spain's leftist government has come under pressure after the BBC broadcast a damning report into mass migrant attempts to enter Spain's Melilla enclave from Morocco in June that left at least 23 people dead.

Published: 3 November 2022 08:47 CET
Spain under fire over BBC report on deadly border breach
The BBC's Africa Eye documentary, which was broadcast Tuesday, said it was based on "dozens of public and private videos" filmed during the border breach on June 24th. (Photo by Antonio RUIZ / AFP)

The “Death on the Border” documentary said video footage showed “at least one dead body” at the entrance of the Melilla border post, as well as other bodies being removed by Moroccan security forces.

Spanish authorities had confirmed this area was “under their control”, the BBC added.

The BBC’s Africa Eye documentary, which was broadcast Tuesday, said it was based on “dozens of public and private videos” filmed during the border breach on June 24th, casting doubt on official government accounts.

The number two with the main opposition Popular Party (PP), Cuca Gamarra, demanded the BBC images be broadcast in parliament and that the interior minister be present to explain.

“We have to go all the way,” she added.

The demand for explanations came also from far-left party Podemos, the junior partner in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s coalition government.

“This report is a hard blow against the official version of the facts,” said Jaume Asens, head of the party’s parliamentary group.

He called for the a parliamentary commission of investigation to be set up.

The Spanish authorities said up to 2,000 migrants stormed the high fence that seals off Melilla from Morocco and engaged in a two-hour skirmish with border officers.

While scores succeeded in reaching the Spanish territory at the northern tip of Africa, Moroccan authorities said at least 23 people were killed in a crush while others died from falling after climbing up.

Morocco’s AMDH rights group says as many as 27 migrants were killed.

It was the highest death toll in years of such attempted crossings into European Union territory.

Both Madrid and Rabat said the response of their border police was justified given the violence shown by the migrants.

But videos published on social media at the time showed migrants barely moving on the ground while Moroccan police beat them.

Spain’s interior ministry said in a statement it was “disappointing and surprising” that “very serious” accusations had been made “without any evidence”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MIGRANT CRISIS

Spain violated migrant rights during border tragedy, ombudsman says

Spain failed to respect the legal rights of migrants who stormed en masse the enclave of Melilla in June, the country's ombudsman said on Friday.

Published: 15 October 2022 10:20 CEST
Spain violated migrant rights during border tragedy, ombudsman says

Spain failed to respect the legal rights of migrants who stormed en masse the enclave of Melilla in June, the country’s ombudsman said on Friday, calling the fatal tragedy “foreseeable”.

According to the official toll, 23 people died when around 2,000 migrants rushed the fences along Morocco’s border with Melilla on June 24 — the worst toll in years of such attempted crossings into European Union territory.

Rights groups have accused border guards on both sides of responding with excessive force.

Under international law, migrants have a right to claim asylum and it is forbidden to send potential asylum seekers back to where their lives or well-being might be in danger.

Spanish authorities denied access to the border that day to “470 people without considering their national and international legal rights”, Spanish ombudsman Angel Gabilondo said.

Spain’s constitutional court has ruled that any refusals of entry at the Spanish border should be of individuals, not entire groups, and be carried out with court oversight, which was not the case that day, he added.

Gabilondo said he regretted the loss of life. A “foreseeable hazardous situation occurred in the area” that day, he said.

Contacted by AFP, a Spanish interior ministry spokesman said all “refusals” to enter Melilla on June 24 “were carried out in strict accordance with the law”.

The spokesman stressed the ombudsman’s findings were “provisional” and reiterated the ministry’s “firm support” for the Spanish security forces.

Videos of the storming uploaded to social media show a large group of migrants approaching a section of the fence and beginning to scale it as police try to stop them.

At one point the fence collapses, sending many of the migrants to the ground from a height of several metres.

Other videos show scores of young men, some of them motionless and others bleeding and barely moving, with Moroccan police standing over them.

Morocco’s AMDH rights group says as many as 27 migrants were killed in the tragedy, which followed days of clashes between Moroccan security forces and migrants in a forest near Melilla where the latter often live rough.

The Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta, on the coast of North Africa, have long been a magnet for people fleeing violence and poverty across Africa and seeking refuge via the continent’s only land borders with the European Union.

SHOW COMMENTS