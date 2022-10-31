Read news from:
Austria
CLIMATE CRISIS

Growing concern over unseasonal warm spell in Spain and the rest of Europe

October morning temperatures topping 30 Celsius in Spain may have brought cheer to the tourists, but they are provoking concern among environmentalists.

Published: 31 October 2022 09:37 CET
Growing concern over unseasonal warm spell in Spain and the rest of Europe
Unusually high temperatures in Oct in Barcelona. Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP

The mercury has been rising well above the norm across vast swathes of Europe, from Spain to as far north as Sweden.

After a summer marked by repeated heatwaves across much of the continent, Europe is experiencing exceptional temperatures even as it heads into the start of autumn – a sign of accelerating climate change.

“The month has not yet ended but we can already say practically without fear of contradiction that it will be the hottest (in Spain) since 1961,” when records began to be collated, said Rubén del Campo of Spain’s meteorological service Aemet.

If extrapolated data from historical reconstructions is taken into account, he added, this past month will have been Spain’s warmest October for a full century.

“One, two days above 30C is normal” for Spain, said del Campo. “But so many days, no. These are summer temperatures, whereas we are already heading into autumn.”

On Friday morning, the northern city of San Sebastian saw the temperature hit 30.3C at 8:30am – well above the seasonal average.

With forest fires declared in recent days in the Basque region, of which San Sebastián is a part, authorities have banned barbecues and fireworks to keep risks to a minimum.

The unseasonal warm spell has brought a new word into the Spanish lexicon – “veroño” — an amalgam of verano (summer) and otoño (autumn).

And it has left del Campo highlighting a “notable acceleration” in climate change over the past decade, exposing Spain to increasing creeping desertification.

According to the Climate Central think tank, the Spanish cities of Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Zaragoza are all in the top 10 European cities most affected by global warming on the evidence of the past 12 months.

Sizzling Spain to Sweden

Neighbouring France has, like Spain, seen a hotter than normal October. But well to the north, Sweden has been sizzling too –  managing to see a record 19.5C in the southern city of Kristianstad on Friday.

“This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Sweden this late in the year,” Erik Hojgard-Olsen, meteorologist at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI), told AFP.

In southwestern France, which also suffered widespread forest fire damage in the summer during repeated heatwaves, Meteo France said Friday temperatures closed in on 30 degrees.

In Belgium, the capital Brussels saw a maximum forecast of 24C – 10 degrees higher than the norm for late October.

Britain’s Met Office noted Wednesday had seen Londoners enjoy a balmy 20.5C, “closer to what we would normally see at the end of August rather than the end of October”.

A warm front coming up from the southwest of the continent has also benefited Germany, which has been enjoying temperatures more in keeping with summertime than the onset of November.

“Hard to believe it’s late October as large parts of Europe (and North Africa) see unusual heat,” tweeted the World Meteorological Organisation on Friday.

‘Not normal’

For Rubén del Campo, some people may see an upside in being able to keep the central heating off for now – or even manage an out-of-season trip to the beach.

“But in reality, the consequences are not good,” he said, noting low water levels in reservoirs – bad news for Spain, whose intensive agriculture provides Europe with a hefty proportion of its fruit and vegetables.

Spanish reservoir levels were last week down to 31.8 percent of capacity compared with their decade-seasonal average of 49.3 percent.

Residents and tourists alike enjoying the upside of a trip to Barcelona’s beaches said they were aware there was a downside.

“We are really happy to have this heat – we like it. But it’s not normal,” said Alicia Pesquera, a 43-year-old beauty therapist.

“Of course it concerns us. Right now it should be raining or at least be a bit cool,” said Fernando Raibas, a tourist visiting from the northern region of Galicia.

WEATHER

34C and it's nearly November: Is this the hottest October on record in Spain?

With four days to go until the start of November, it feels like summer still hasn’t ended in Spain as temperatures hit peaks of 34C. Is this the hottest October on record in Spain and what can we expect in the coming days?

Published: 27 October 2022 09:27 CEST
34C and it's nearly November: Is this the hottest October on record in Spain?

In coastal cities such as Barcelona, Valencia and Malaga temperatures were in the high 20s on Wednesday October 26th, with people still seen sunbathing on the beaches and swimming in the sea at a time of year when jackets are usually worn in Spain.

Further south in the Andalusian cities of Córdoba, Seville and Granada, the mercury on Thursday will hit 32 degrees centigrade. In the town of Morón de la Frontera, famed for beating summer heat records, it will be 34 C.

We won’t yet know until the end of the month whether this truly will be the hottest October on record in Spain, but what we do know is that on October 19th, weather reporters were already saying that it was the second hottest octubre since 1950.

There are two other fairly recent Octobers that were the hottest so far – 2014 and 2017 where the average temperatures were 18.7C and 18.5C respectively.

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency Aemet said in a Tweet: “it’s very unusual for the time and we are not ruling out that this October will be the warmest in Spain on record”.

Although last weekend (October 22nd and 23rd), much of the peninsula experienced a drop in temperatures with the arrival of storms Armand and Béatrice, it’s still abnormally warm across most of Spain for this time of year.

Earlier in the month AEMET spokesman Rubén del Campo analysed the first 17 days of October and concluded that “so far, it’s second warmest October in Spain since records began “, with temperatures 2.1ºC above normal.

READ ALSO – ‘2.7C above normal’: Spain registers hottest month on record

Autumns are disappearing

It seems that autumn seasons are slowly getting shorter in Spain, with summer heat eating into standard autumn weather.

“If in the 80s the summer lasted three months, we can now say that it will last four,”, AEMET spokesman, Rubén del Campo, warned three years ago. This year the spokesman confirmed, “If the normal period of a summer is three months, now it lasts approximately four months and 10 days”.  

Summer is not only getting longer, but starting earlier too, also eating in springtime. Evidence of this could be seen this year, when Spain experienced one of the hottest Mays on record with unusually high temperatures of 30C across much of the country.

Some places such as Jaén even saw the mercury go up to a sweltering 40.5C in May.

A new term has been coined to describe the new season – veroño, a mix between the Spanish verano or summer and otoño or autumn.

What is the forecast for the end of October and the beginning of November?

Antena 3 weather reporter Roberto Brasero said that during the end of October, it will continue to rain heavily in the west of Galicia, as well as some regions of Castilla y León and Extremadura, but that across most of the country Wednesday (27th) and Thursday (28th) will be very hot days.

The thermometer will be between 5-10C higher than normal. Cities like Bilbao, Jaén and Albacete will even reach 30C, while in Murcia and Córdoba the mercury is forecast to reach 32C, a temperature more likely to be seen in July or August.

There is also a possibility of some tropical nights with temperatures above 20C in various parts of the peninsula. In the Mediterranean, for example, the thermostat is not expected to drop to below 20C, while in the Canary Islands the minimum will be around 28C.

Looking forward to next month, Del Campo said: “Warmer-than-normal conditions are likely to continue into the first half of November”.

Not just in Spain

The AEMET spokesman explained that except for some interruptions at the end of May and at the end of September, the conditions have been practically summery (with high temperatures and low rainfall) from the beginning of May to mid-October. “It’s something exceptional,” he said.

But this is not just happening in Spain, other countries in Europe are also experiencing warmer than normal autumns, with France seeing days of 30C+.

The enormous extension of these anomalies of +8/10ºC above normal demonstrates just how warm the Mediterranean has been recently, with one wave after another, tweeted the weather network Meteoiberia.

