Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

34C and it’s nearly November: Is this the hottest October on record in Spain?

With four days to go until the start of November, it feels like summer still hasn’t ended in Spain as temperatures hit peaks of 34C. Is this the hottest October on record in Spain and what can we expect in the coming days?

Published: 27 October 2022 09:27 CEST
34C and it's nearly November: Is this the hottest October on record in Spain?
It still feels like summer in Spain in October. Photo: JOSE JORDAN / AFP

In coastal cities such as Barcelona, Valencia and Malaga temperatures were in the high 20s on Wednesday October 26th, with people still seen sunbathing on the beaches and swimming in the sea at a time of year when jackets are usually worn in Spain.

Further south in the Andalusian cities of Córdoba, Seville and Granada, the mercury on Thursday will hit 32 degrees centigrade. In the town of Morón de la Frontera, famed for beating summer heat records, it will be 34 C.

We won’t yet know until the end of the month whether this truly will be the hottest October on record in Spain, but what we do know is that on October 19th, weather reporters were already saying that it was the second hottest octubre since 1950.

There are two other fairly recent Octobers that were the hottest so far – 2014 and 2017 where the average temperatures were 18.7C and 18.5C respectively.

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency Aemet said in a Tweet: “it’s very unusual for the time and we are not ruling out that this October will be the warmest in Spain on record”.

Although last weekend (October 22nd and 23rd), much of the peninsula experienced a drop in temperatures with the arrival of storms Armand and Béatrice, it’s still abnormally warm across most of Spain for this time of year.

Earlier in the month AEMET spokesman Rubén del Campo analysed the first 17 days of October and concluded that “so far, it’s second warmest October in Spain since records began “, with temperatures 2.1ºC above normal.

READ ALSO – ‘2.7C above normal’: Spain registers hottest month on record

Autumns are disappearing

It seems that autumn seasons are slowly getting shorter in Spain, with summer heat eating into standard autumn weather.

“If in the 80s the summer lasted three months, we can now say that it will last four,”, AEMET spokesman, Rubén del Campo, warned three years ago. This year the spokesman confirmed, “If the normal period of a summer is three months, now it lasts approximately four months and 10 days”.  

Summer is not only getting longer, but starting earlier too, also eating in springtime. Evidence of this could be seen this year, when Spain experienced one of the hottest Mays on record with unusually high temperatures of 30C across much of the country.

Some places such as Jaén even saw the mercury go up to a sweltering 40.5C in May.

A new term has been coined to describe the new season – veroño, a mix between the Spanish verano or summer and otoño or autumn.

What is the forecast for the end of October and the beginning of November?

Antena 3 weather reporter Roberto Brasero said that during the end of October, it will continue to rain heavily in the west of Galicia, as well as some regions of Castilla y León and Extremadura, but that across most of the country Wednesday (27th) and Thursday (28th) will be very hot days.

The thermometer will be between 5-10C higher than normal. Cities like Bilbao, Jaén and Albacete will even reach 30C, while in Murcia and Córdoba the mercury is forecast to reach 32C, a temperature more likely to be seen in July or August.

There is also a possibility of some tropical nights with temperatures above 20C in various parts of the peninsula. In the Mediterranean, for example, the thermostat is not expected to drop to below 20C, while in the Canary Islands the minimum will be around 28C.

Looking forward to next month, Del Campo said: “Warmer-than-normal conditions are likely to continue into the first half of November”.

Not just in Spain

The AEMET spokesman explained that except for some interruptions at the end of May and at the end of September, the conditions have been practically summery (with high temperatures and low rainfall) from the beginning of May to mid-October. “It’s something exceptional,” he said.

But this is not just happening in Spain, other countries in Europe are also experiencing warmer than normal autumns, with France seeing days of 30C+.

The enormous extension of these anomalies of +8/10ºC above normal demonstrates just how warm the Mediterranean has been recently, with one wave after another, tweeted the weather network Meteoiberia.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Europe set for unusually warm winter but faces cold blast in December

Europe faces a higher-than-usual chance of a cold blast of weather before the end of the year, but the winter overall is likely to be warmer than average, the continent's long-range weather forecaster said Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 12:39 CEST
Europe set for unusually warm winter but faces cold blast in December

Temperatures this winter will be crucial for homeowners worried about the record cost of heating their homes, and for European policymakers seeking to avoid energy rationing due to cuts in Russian gas supplies.

“We see the winter as being warmer than usual,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service that produces seasonal forecasts for the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

“Nevertheless there is a still a significant chance of a block situation, which can lead to cold temperatures and low wind over Europe,” he told AFP as the service issued a monthly update to its forecasts.

A so-called block or blocking pattern in the winter can bring stable, often wind-free weather accompanied by freezing temperatures.

“This was looking more likely in November, but there now looks like a pronounced probability of a cold outbreak in December,” Buontempo said.

The ECMWF produces weather modelling with data from a range of national weather services around Europe.

Its forecasts are based on indicators such as ocean and atmospheric temperatures, as well as wind speeds in the stratosphere, but do not have the accuracy of short-range reports.

The models provide the “best information possible, to give a hint, to guide our decisions”, Buontempo said.

The European winter was expected to be warmer than usual because of the “La Nina” global weather phenomenon, which is related to cooling surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

“We know that in a La Nina year, the latter part of the European winter tends to favour westerly winds, so warm and wet,” Buontempo said.

The agency will update its winter season forecast next month when it will have greater confidence because “all the drivers for the winter will be more active”, he said.

SHOW COMMENTS