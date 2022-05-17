Read news from:
Where are the hottest places in Spain?

Summer has arrived early in Spain this year. But where are the places where it's likely to be scorching every single year? And what’s the highest temperature ever recorded in Spain?

Published: 17 May 2022 09:46 CEST
A man cools off at a water fountain during a heatwave in Córdoba in August 2021. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Anyone in Spain at the moment will tell you the same: ¡hace calor! (it’s hot!)

Summer seems to have arrived early this year, whether it be Seville already sweltering in the mid-30’s, Madrid approaching 30, or 7 to 8 °C temperature increases across the rest of the country, May is getting some serious heat.

It’s no surprise that it gets hot in Spain, but where are the cities that are always boiling during the summer? 

Highest average summer temperatures

  1. Córdoba takes the top spot for highest maximum average temperature in Spain, averaging a staggering 36.5°C throughout the month of August.
  2. Seville makes it an Andalusian top two, averaging 35.5°C in August. 
  3. Badajoz, also in the south-west of Spain but in the region of Extremadura, averages 34.5°C during August.
  4. Murcia. Spaniards may jokingly say Murcia doesn’t exist but it certainly does and it’s hot – with a maximum average temperature of 34.2°C throughout the month of August. 
  5. Granada fills out the top 5 and makes it three Andalusian cities in the top 5. Granada, like Murcia, enjoys maximum average temperatures of 34.2°C in August.

It can also get boiling hot in other cities in Spain’s interior such as Madrid, Zaragoza, Toledo or Ciudad Real, but they don’t make the top five ranking.

Spain’s hottest cities are in areas where the mercury is likely to be just as high during the summer months, such as the Baetic Depression of the Guadalquivir river (Seville), the Tajo Valley (Badajoz), the Vega del Segura alluvial plain (Murcia) and the Ebro Valley (Zaragoza).

Some towns with a reputation for being extremely hot during the summer are Montoro (Córdoba), Morón de la Frontera (Seville), Molina de Segura (Murcia) and Écija also near Córdoba, which is referred to as the ‘frying pan’ of Spain.

Map showing the average high temperatures during the summer months in Spain from 1981 to 2010. Source: AEMET

Highest average winter temperatures in Spain

Summer doesn’t last forever in Spain but there are many parts of the country that stay warm throughout the winter:

  1. Gran Canaria – 22°C. Together with the other Canary Islands, Gran Canaria stays mild and breezy during the winter months thanks to its geographic position and the ever-present trade winds.
  2. Seville – The Andalusian capital can get a bit cold at times in winter but it averages 15°C during December.
  3. Valencia – The eastern city’s positioning on the Mediterranean means it also averages 15°C throughout December.
  4. Mallorca – It may not always be beach weather during winter in the Balearics but 14°C on average in December is very tolerable.

Hottest temperatures ever recorded

Spain not only has incredibly high average temperatures year round, but the height of summer reaches some scorching highs. We’ve taken a look at the highest single temperatures ever recorded in Spain:

    1. Montoro. The single highest temperature ever recorded in Spain was in the small town of Montoro in the north-east of Córdoba province. The town of 9000 reached a staggering 47.3 °C in July 2017.
    2. Mengíbar. The small town in Jaén province topped out at 47.1 °C in August 2011.
    3. Badajoz. A quirk of history, and heat, is that Badajoz maxed out at 47 °C in both June 1864 and August 1964, almost exactly 100 years later!
    4. Seville. The Andalusian capital also registered 47 °C in 1946.
    5. El Hierro. The small Canary Island also reached 47 °C in August 1996.

A couple take a photo of a street thermometer reading 48 degrees Celsius during a heatwave in Cordoba on August 2021. These street thermometers aren’t always accurate as they’re baking in the sun. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Unofficial records 

The maximum temperatures above are the official list, but Spain has also had some rumoured, or unconfirmed scorchers that weren’t made reliably. In July 1876 and August 1881, for example, temperatures of 51 °C and 50 °C were both reported in Seville but were measured in poor technical conditions so aren’t considered reliable results. But anyone who has spent time in Seville or Andalusia during the summer won’t have any trouble believing it.

Where are the rainiest places in Spain?

Is it true that the rain in Spain stays mainly on the plain? Here’s a breakdown of the cities and other locations where it rains the most in Spain. 

Published: 22 March 2022 11:40 CET
Spain isn’t a country that’s associated with cloudy and rainy weather but anyone who’s travelled around the Iberian nation will know that sunny skies aren’t always guaranteed. 

There are in fact parts of the country where there’s rain for half of the year. 

And no, the line ‘the rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain’ – conceived as a way to judge proper English pronunciation during Victorian times – isn’t scientifically accurate.

Weather patterns are changing as the world’s climatologists have made many of us aware of, but if there is a place that’s historically rainy it’s northern Spain. 

A climate guide by Spain’s national weather agency Aemet which looked at weather stats from 1981 to 2010 found that the rainiest city in Spain is the Basque city of San Sebastián, where there is rain on average 141.1 days every year. 

It rains a lot in the classy Basque city of San Sebastián, also known as Donostia. Photo: Raul Cacho Oses/Unsplash

The following six rainiest cities after San Sebastián are all in the coastal windswept region of Galicia in northwestern Spain. 

As you will see in the breakdown below, there is a clear north-south divide in terms of average precipitation in Spain, with the first 27 spots occupied by cities that are north of Madrid.

The rainiest cities in Spain:  

1 San Sebastián – 141.1 days of rain a year

2 Santiago de Compostela – 139.5  days of rain a year

3 Pontevedra – 131.3 days of rain a year

4 A Coruña – 129.6 days of rain a year

5 Vigo – 129.2 days of rain a year

6 Lugo – 126.3 days of rain a year

7 Bilbao – 124.0 days of rain a year

8 Santander – 123.6 days of rain a year

9 Oviedo – 122.3 days of rain a year

10 Vitoria-Gasteiz – 99.3 days of rain a year

11 Ourense – 96.9 days of rain a year

12 Pamplona – 93.5 days of rain a year

13 Burgos – 83.5 days of rain a year

14 Soria – 78.8 days of rain a year

15 Segovia – 78.6 days of rain a year

16 León – 74.9 days of rain a year

17 Guadalajara – 74.1 days of rain a year

18 Cuenca – 71.2 days of rain a year

19 Valladolid – 68.5 days of rain a year

20 Ávila – 66.9 days of rain a year

21 Logroño – 66.6 days of rain a year

22 Girona – 65.8 days of rain a year

23 Cáceres – 64.2 days of rain a year

24 Zamora – 64.2 days of rain a year

25 Salamanca – 63.8 days of rain a year

26 Maó (Menorca) – 63.6 days of rain a year

27 Huesca – 60.7 days of rain a year

28 Madrid – 59.4 days of rain a year

29 Ciudad Real – 59.3 days of rain a year

30 Badajoz – 59.2 days of rain a year

31 Teruel – 57.4 days of rain a year

32 Córdoba – 56.6 days of rain a year

33 Toledo – 53.8 days of rain a year

34 Barcelona – 53.3 days of rain a year

35 Palma (Mallorca) – 53.1 days of rain a year

36 Granada – 52.1 days of rain a year

37 Huelva – 51.5 days of rain a year

38 Zaragoza – 51.1 days of rain a year

39 Cádiz – 50.7 days of rain a year

40 Sevilla – 50.5 days of rain a year

41 Albacete – 50.4 days of rain a year

42 Tarragona – 50.3 days of rain a year

43 Lleida – 46.2 days of rain a year

44 Jaén – 46.0 days of rain a year

45 Castellón – 45.5 days of rain a year

46 Valencia – 43.9 days of rain a year

47 Málaga – 42.3 days of rain a year

48 Alicante – 37.5 days of rain a year

49 Murcia – 36.5 days of rain a year

50 Santa Cruz de Tenerife – 29.7 days of rain a year

51 Almería – 25.4  days of rain a year

This map of Spain by Aemet, which doesn’t include the Canary Islands, shows where the average rainfall in millilitres is highest, again reflecting the stark difference between the country’s northern coastline (mostly in blue due to higher precipitation) and the rest of the country. 

Map showing average annual rainfall in the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Source: Aemet weather agency

But if you look closer, you’ll see that in Spain’s southern tip there’s also an area with a high amount of rainfall. 

This is Cádiz province, more specifically the Sierra de Grazalema, a mountainous range that records around 4,000 mm of rainfall per square metre a year. 

Even though it doesn’t rain that often in Cádiz city, the nearby Sierra de Grazalema is widely regarded as the rainiest place in Spain, making Cádiz the rainiest province in Spain, ahead of other cloud-covered Galician provinces such as Pontevedra and Vigo. 

Dark clouds approaching the village of Zahara de la Sierra in the Grazalema region. Photo: José Luis Rodríguez Martínez/Unsplash

Other mountain ranges (and their closeby villages and towns) such as the Sierra de Gredos in central Spain and the Navarran Pyrenees and Cantabrian Mountains in the north record high levels of rainfall throughout much of the year. 

But if there is a region where rain is common throughout its cities, countryside and most of its territory it has to be Galicia. 

A lot of the time it’s drizzle, but in specific areas of the Rías Baixas or the Barbanza region rainfall amounts to 2,500 litres per square metre per year .

Its climate is oceanic, temperate, humid and very variable throughout the year, and most of the storms that are generated in the Atlantic enter the Iberian Peninsula through Galicia, all of which contributes to the often 150 days of rain a year in the region.

It’s no surprise Gallegos (Galician people) have more than 100 words to describe rain.

