Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

At what time of the day is electricity cheapest in Spain?

With bills still surging in Spain, knowing the most cost-effective time of day to use electrical appliances can help you make savings.

Published: 12 October 2022 09:53 CEST
At what time of the day is electricity cheapest in Spain?
Photo: Pixabay.

As everyone knows, electricity bills have soared in recent months. The energy market crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent prices to record levels, with electricity costs peaking at an eye-watering €246/MWh on October 11th.

The MWh per hour price has been north of the €200 threshold for some time now, and according to Fauca, the Spanish consumer group, the average electricity bill in Spain in August increased by 70.3 percent year-on-year.

READ ALSO: 11 ways to cut costs as Spain’s electricity rates beat all-time price records

With the colder and darker months closing in and the price of everything seemingly rising, saving on electricity bills can be a big help – even if it’s just a few Euros here and there.

So, when is the best – and cheapest – time of day to use the electricity?

Timetable

Much of the answer to making savings on your electricity bill comes down to understanding Spain’s energy tariffs and taking advantage of the cheapest times of day. 

The volatility of energy markets in recent months means that there are huge differences in the price of electricity depending on the time of day that you use it. The price of electricity on the market can surge or drop by as much as 30 percent in a single day, so knowing the most cost-effective time to use it can help you make big savings.

According to data from Red Eléctrica, the partly state-owned corporation which operates Spain’s national grid, the differences in the price of kilowatt hour (kWh) can be up to 20 cents depending on when exactly you use it.

The graphic below visualises the hora punta (peak time) in red, the hora llana (flat time) in yellow, and hora valle (off-peak) in green, to help you better understand when the cheapest and most expensive times of the day are.

Photo: RTVE.es

The three energy periods are:

Horas punta – peak hours (most expensive): 10-14:00h and 18-22:00h on weekdays.

Horas valle – off-peak hours (cheapest): 00-08:00h on weekdays; 24h on weekends and national holidays.

Horas llana – flat rate (intermediate tariff): From 8-10h, 14-18h and 22-24h on weekdays.

From Monday to Friday, the cheapest time to use your electrical appliances is during the flat and off-peak slots. It may not be ideal, but using your energy-intensive appliances, such as the washing machine, through the night from 00:00 to 8:00 (off-peak), or in the morning, from 8:00 to 10:00 (flat), the kWh price can be significantly lower than during peak hour.

Fortunately, weekends and holidays correspond with the off-peak time slot and there is, as a result, very little variation in prices depending on the time.

Using your energy-intensive electrical appliances over the weekend, therefore, is a good way to save on bills.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

EXPLAINED: What is Spain’s new winter energy saving plan?

After slapping limits on everything from air-con temperatures to a timetable for shops to turn lights on and off, the Spanish government has released another round of energy saving measures as we head into the winter.

Published: 11 October 2022 16:47 CEST
EXPLAINED: What is Spain's new winter energy saving plan?

On Tuesday, October 11th Spain’s Council of Ministers gave the green light to its ‘Plan for More Energy Security’, a sweeping set of 73 measures that are intended to reduce Spain’s energy consumption by between 5.1 percent and 13.5 percent this winter.

In doing so the Spanish government are not only satisfying rules set out by the European Commission, such as reducing consumption by 5 percent during peak time, but also taking steps to try and further reduce gas and electricity prices domestically.

The measures

The measures are largely focused on energy savings and efficiency, supporting transition to more ecological energy, protecting consumers amid record-level utilities bills, and a commitment to European standards and solidarity.

Speaking to the Spanish press, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, described the plans as necessary steps “to guarantee greater affordability at the price of energy and greater solidarity for with the other Europeans.”

Some of the measures include €500 million set aside in aid to promote energy self-consumption, tax breaks for those that invest in energy transition, discounts for 1.6 million houses with community boilers, and the continuation of the thermal and electricity bonuses to help struggling Spaniards pay their bills.

On top of this, the Spanish government wants to create a greater level transparency for electricity bills, and to expand in more detail the financial impact of the so-called ‘Iberian exception’ on bills. Moving forward, exactly how much this saves consumers will be made clearer on the bill.

Interestingly, the plan does not include any specific reference to hugely the energy-intensive Christmas lighting customary across Spain over the winter months. It does, however, require local government have to analyse their energy consumption and reduce it if it possible.

READ ALSO: Electricity prices in Spain hit record high

Despite its approval by the Council of Ministers, only a handful of the measures included in the plan are known. According to sources in the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the full raft of measures will be outlined in the coming weeks.

Summer savings

The measures come following a previous swathe of energy saving steps approved in August, including limits on temperature (air conditioning at a minimum of 27C in summer and the heat a maximum of 19C in winter) in all in public buildings, cinemas, hotels and public buildings; turning off the lights in shop windows at ten o’clock at night; and the automatic closing of doors.

READ ALSO: Shop lights out and air con set at 27C: What is Spain’s energy saving plan?

Ribera estimates that the summer measures made consumption savings of 4.6 percent in electricity and 3.4 percent in gas, and the government ruled out any gas or electricity cuts or rationing as we head into autumn and winter

With the cooler temperatures closing in, Spain has increased its gas imports by over 12 percent so far this year, stockpiling the highest level since 2008. Gas reserves – both natural and liquefied – are expected to exceed 90 percent capacity in October.

SHOW COMMENTS