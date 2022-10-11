For members
ENERGY
At what time of the day is electricity cheapest in Spain?
With bills still surging in Spain, knowing the most cost-effective time of day to use electrical appliances can help you make savings.
Published: 12 October 2022 09:53 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.
ENERGY
EXPLAINED: What is Spain’s new winter energy saving plan?
After slapping limits on everything from air-con temperatures to a timetable for shops to turn lights on and off, the Spanish government has released another round of energy saving measures as we head into the winter.
Published: 11 October 2022 16:47 CEST
