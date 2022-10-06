For members
‘Hard to stay afloat’: Is working for an English language academy in Spain worth it?
It's the go-to work option for countless anglophones in Spain, but is teaching at an English language academy still enough to pay the bills in a climate of rising prices, stagnant wages and a shift to online learning platforms?
Published: 6 October 2022 11:36 CEST
While the challenges facing English teachers in Spain are not unique to their line of work, this latest set of drawbacks should be factored in. (Photo by BORIS HORVAT / AFP)
Spain’s public and regional holidays in 2023: How to make the most of them
2023 will be a good year for long weekends and bank holidays. Here’s how to plan ahead and turn Spain's national and regional holidays into extended breaks without using up your annual leave.
Published: 5 October 2022 17:13 CEST
