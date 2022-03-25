Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

VISAS

The pros and cons of being an English language assistant in Spain

Every year thousands of non-EU English speakers get to live and work in Spain by becoming conversation auxiliaries in Spanish schools. There are however pros and cons to the scheme; here's what those who’ve worked as ‘auxes’ think you should know before applying.

Published: 25 March 2022 17:24 CET
The pros and cons of being an English language assistant in Spain
'Auxes' in Spain are generally not badly paid for the hours they work. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The idea behind ‘auxiliares de conversación’ is that they help Spanish school students to improve their speaking and listening skills – something aided by regular interaction with native speakers – and also teach the kids about aspects of their culture, language, history, humour, music, sport and customs.

Auxes, as they are known among the Americans (and language assistants by the British) are paid a monthly stipend in return for assisting English lessons for twelve or sixteen hours a week across Spain and Europe. 

Often these are recent graduates or modern languages students studying as part of their year abroad, and the scheme attracts teachers from the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

Although the programme is a fantastic opportunity to live in a new country and immerse yourself in a new culture and language, there are some pitfalls to the programme and things worth bearing in mind when it comes to applying, particularly so after Brexit.

The Local spoke to several auxes and got the lowdown on the pros and cons of the programme:

The Pros

A way into Spain for non-EU applicants

Unless you have a lot of money, you get married to a resident or can find a job in Spain that no EU candidate can do, the chances of you being able to move to Spain as a third-country national are pretty slim. 

One of the easiest ways to get your foot in the door is through this language assistant scheme, which in most cases requires applying for Spain’s long-term student visa. 

This visa has quite a few advantages, such as being able to bring some family members with you, no age limit for applicants, being able to study at university in Spain and being allowed to work up to 20 hours per week. 

Auxes are usually contracted from October to May, but there are ways for them to extend their stay in Spain.

READ ALSO: The pros and cons of Spain’s student visa

No Spanish language requirements, the chance to learn a new language

Spain is one of the few countries that don’t require auxes to have any local language skills when arriving. Although that may present some difficulties when arriving and getting yourself set up (more on that later in the cons section) living in Spain and interacting with native speakers everyday is a priceless opportunity to learn a second language.

Many auxes choose to take Spanish lessons or make use of ‘intercambios de idiomas’ (language exchanges) to practice their Spanish with native speakers and help others improve their English.

You don’t work many hours

Although the salary isn’t the best (see below) most auxes can’t complain as they work so few hours. It varies by region but most language assistantsare contracted to work 12 or 16 hours a week (yes, you read that right) over 3 or 4 days a week.

Most staff at schools are quite understanding, and if you get yourself a good coordinator they are normally quite flexible about taking time off or rearranging classes to allow you to travel and take full advantage of your time in Spain.

It’s paid

Despite working so little, auxes are paid. It’s not the best money in the world and, like with the hours, depends on where in Spain you’re sent, but most are paid between €700 and €1,000 a month. Actually getting that beca (grant), however, can present problems as explained in the cons section.

But all things considered you should remember auxes are paid enough to pay rent and cover most daily costs for very few hours work. Not a bad deal for students and recent graduates, but it’s also very common to top-up pay with private tutoring or work in English academies.

Combining study and work is possible

Many British auxes use the language assistant scheme as part of a study abroad for languages students.

Usually during their third year, they often have to do some (but not much) work for their universities, and often programme coordinators are quite good at allowing you the time to do it.

Daily interaction with native speakers not only boosts your language skills and adds something different to your CV, but for those auxes wanting to become teachers it’s also fantastic experience in the classroom. Whether or not they still want to be teachers by the end of the school year depends on the person – and the kids they’re teaching!

The scheme is a great way for third-country nationals to get to live in the country,but it’s not all advantages. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

The Cons

Like everything in life, even the aux programme has its drawbacks. Most of them are age-old problems common to Spanish society, and many auxes experience them.

You can’t choose where you go

Unfortunately, you can’t choose where exactly you’ll be. You can choose a region and put preferences with regards to whether you’d prefer a city, town, or village, be inland or on the coast, working in a primary or high school, but ultimately go where the regional govt decides they need you.

This means that many auxes are given teaching posts in small towns, and their dreams of living and working in central Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia or Seville never materialise. 

Commuting isn’t always easy

As you could be placed in a school in a small town in the middle of nowhere, it is worth considering whether you’d want to live in the town itself or in a nearby city and commute. Many auxes do the latter, but if you decide to do that you will be reliant on lifts from colleagues and the unpredictability of public transport in rural Spain.

Those who do end up buying or renting a car should consider how long they’re allowed to drive in Spain with their foreign licences. 

Driving in Spain: Who can exchange their licence and who has to resit the exam?

Payment problems

Many auxes biggest complaint. The many quirks of Spanish administration mean several regions are notorious for paying auxes months late – often not until December – so it’s better to arrive with some savings. Valencia is the worst region for this, and in recent years auxes have been forced to protest outside government buildings to get their pay. 

It’s worth doing some research online before applying, especially if you don’t have access to savings or family support before arriving. Those first few months can be tough, and it often depends if you’re paid directly by the school (like in Andalusia) or as a group by the regional government (like in Valencia and Murcia) so make sure to check when applying.

Spanish admin 

Spanish administration in general can be a shock to the system for many arriving from the U.S, U.K, Australia, or Canada. Sorting out things like your NIE and opening a bank account can be overly-complicated and take a long time. This is compounded if you don’t speak the language, and you’ll soon get used to waiting around at the ayuntamiento. 

READ MORE: 15 terms you need to know to understand Spanish bureaucracy

Sticking to the expat groups

Although many auxes take advantage of their time in Spain to learn the language and integrate into their town, it’s not uncommon for younger auxes to stick together in groups and spend all their time with one another speaking in English. If that’s how you want to spend your time – great.

If not, consider requesting a smaller town placement that will allow you to properly immerse yourself in Spanish culture.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MOVING TO SPAIN

The downsides of Barcelona you should be aware of before moving

Barcelona is one of the coolest cities in Spain and Europe, which explains why so many foreigners dream of visiting and even moving to the Catalan capital. But the city also has its downsides. The Local's Esme Fox, who's lived in Barcelona for six years, explains what you need to know before making a decision.

Published: 25 March 2022 09:28 CET
The downsides of Barcelona you should be aware of before moving

People are drawn from all over the world to Barcelona’s vibrant cultural attractions, its world-class art, architecture and incredible festivals – which rank among the best in Spain.

But it’s not just what’s in the city that makes it a great place to live, it’s Barcelona’s location too. Situated along the Mediterranean coast, from here you have access to miles of stunning beaches, unlike other landlocked cities popular with foreigners such as Madrid and Seville.

Barcelona even has a large natural park within its limits, offering countless opportunities for hiking and getting out into nature – all accessible by public transport.

Its international airport and location in the top right-hand corner of Spain mean that from here, you have easier access to the rest of mainland Europe too.

And if you’re moving to Spain and hope to find a job, then Barcelona has more opportunities than most cities in Spain (except Madrid) with lots of international companies and even some positions where both Catalan and Spanish are not even necessary.

READ ALSO – Not just English teaching: The jobs you can do in Spain without speaking Spanish

While Barcelona is very high on the list of the world’s best cities for many, like everywhere it does have its drawbacks too. If you’re considering moving to the Catalan capital, here are a few downsides you should be aware of.

There’s a higher cost of living than in other parts of Spain

Barcelona may be a great city, but you’ll pay to live here.

According to the comparison website Kelisto.es, Barcelona is the most expensive city in Spain to live in, with a cost of living 35.51 percent higher than the national average. Housing costs, transport, taxes, shopping and leisure all proved to be more expensive in Barcelona. Of course, wages here are also higher compared to many other cities in Spain, but it’s something you need to be aware of when budgeting for your move.  

Petty crime rates are high

Although crime rates in Barcelona have dropped because of lockdowns and a lack of tourists due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the city still has a very high petty crime rate compared to some other cities in Spain. In 2019, the city witnessed 299 daily robberies, which equates to 12 every hour. More worryingly, violent crimes were also on the increase and in just the first half of 2019, 5,310 robberies were categorised as ‘violent’.

The most common thefts are pickpockets stealing bags, wallets and mobile phones, but watches are jewellery are sometimes stolen too.

Despite this, on the whole, Barcelona is a relatively safe city. In 2021, it was listed as the 11th safest city on The Economist’s Safe Cities Index, beating the likes of Frankfurt, New York, London, Madrid and Paris.

Rental scams are rife

As well as petty crime, there are several scams that you have to watch out for in Barcelona too. These seem to particularly affect the rental market. If you’ve been in Barcelona a while, you’ll know what sounds too good to be true and what to watch out for, but if you’re new in the city, there are many traps to fall into.

Remember never to sign a rental agreement without having visited the property in person, never hand over any money before you get the keys and if in doubt, get a professional estate agent or lawyer to go over the contract with you.

READ ALSO: What you should know about renting an apartment in Barcelona

You need to learn two languages instead of one

While learning a second language is always a good thing, if you’re new to a country and are learning the language for the first time, it can be difficult to get your head around learning two at once. Catalan is one of Barcelona’s two official languages, meaning that many signs, official documents and menus are not written in Spanish, but in Catalan instead.

While some foreigners can get by only speaking Spanish and all locals in the city will speak it, there are many instances where Catalan will prove very useful. All public schools are taught in Catalan too, so families with school-aged children will inevitably need to learn some Catalan as well as Spanish as soon as they arrive.

READ ALSO – Spanish vs Catalan: Which language should you learn if you live in Barcelona?

Barcelona has its ugly and dodgy neighbourhoods too

Barcelona may be considered to be one of the most beautiful European cities, but it’s not all elegant Modernista buildings and cute little cobbled alleyways; Barcelona has its ugly sides too.

Neighbourhoods such as Raval, some parts of the Gothic Quarter, Sant Adrià de Besòs and La Mina are not the nicest looking. Unfortunately, these are the neighbourhoods that also have some of the highest crime rates, and are not the safest for walking around at night. Drug dealers, narcopisos (drug flats), prostitutes and homelessness are all problems in these areas.

Some parts of Barcelona are not the safest at night. Photo: Yoav Aziz / Unsplash

The centre can get very overcrowded with tourists

Before Covid-19 came along, Barcelona often featured on the lists of places struggling with overtourism, and in 2019 the city received a record-breaking 12 million visitors. With a population of just over 1.6 million, this means that tourists can often outnumber locals.

There have been protests against tourists in previous years and you can still see graffiti scribbled across the streets reading “tourists go home”. But the city’s overtourism problem doesn’t just mean that attractions and central streets are crowded, it means an excess of people on public transport when you might be trying to get to work, as well as a lot of extra noise and an increase in prices. 

The city can be very noisy

This takes us on to our next point – the city’s noise issue. Tourists are somewhat partly to blame for this, but it’s also the way the city is organised and how its apartments were built.

If you choose to live in places such as El Born, the Gothic Quarter or Gracia – where bars spill out into squares and onto the narrow streets, you’ll find it can be very noisy, most noticeable at night when you’re trying to sleep. Add this to the fact that most old apartments don’t have any double glazing and it will sound like the partygoers are right in your bedroom with you. Thin walls and lack of insulation in most of the older buildings in Barcelona also means that noisy neighbours are a big issue too. 

Moving to Barcelona is still worth it

Despite its drawbacks, Barcelona can still be one of the best cities to live in and reward you with many fantastic experiences. Choose your neighbourhood carefully and you won’t have to worry so much about noise, tourists or petty crime and can focus on the reasons that make this city so great.

READ ALSO: 14 Barcelona life hacks that will make you feel like a local

SHOW COMMENTS