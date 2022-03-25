For members
VISAS
The pros and cons of being an English language assistant in Spain
Every year thousands of non-EU English speakers get to live and work in Spain by becoming conversation auxiliaries in Spanish schools. There are however pros and cons to the scheme; here's what those who’ve worked as ‘auxes’ think you should know before applying.
Published: 25 March 2022 17:24 CET
'Auxes' in Spain are generally not badly paid for the hours they work. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
MOVING TO SPAIN
The downsides of Barcelona you should be aware of before moving
Barcelona is one of the coolest cities in Spain and Europe, which explains why so many foreigners dream of visiting and even moving to the Catalan capital. But the city also has its downsides. The Local's Esme Fox, who's lived in Barcelona for six years, explains what you need to know before making a decision.
Published: 25 March 2022 09:28 CET
