LIFE IN SPAIN
Is Spain going cashless?
Card payments are on the rise in Spain, but many Spaniards still use cash in their day-to-day life. Scandinavian countries are heading in the digital direction, but could Spain ever go cashless?
Published: 6 October 2022 17:05 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.
FAMILY
EXPLAINED: How new mothers in Spain can get an extra €100 a month
The Spanish government has announced a new benefit for mothers of children aged 0 to 3 which adds up to €1,200 a year. Here’s everything you need to know about it, from who is eligible to how to apply.
Published: 5 October 2022 09:48 CEST
