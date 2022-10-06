Read news from:
LIFE IN SPAIN

Is Spain going cashless?

Card payments are on the rise in Spain, but many Spaniards still use cash in their day-to-day life. Scandinavian countries are heading in the digital direction, but could Spain ever go cashless?

Published: 6 October 2022 17:05 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.

¿Con tarjeta? is something you asked a lot in Spanish shops and bars, and according to recent statistics, it’s on the up.

Card payments increased by 23.56 percent in Spain during the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Bank of Spain.

Card payment transactions have been steadily rising in Spain since the start of COVID-19 pandemic because physical money – especially coins – were considered unsanitary.

This is part of the reason why both the rise in the number of card transactions (23.56 percent) and in the amount paid for on card (25.05 percent) have reached record highs.

The number of cards in circulation has also risen by 1.44 percent to 87.9 million, meaning there are almost double the amount of bank cards than there are people in Spain.

In perhaps what might allude to the current cost of living crisis, credit cards have increased by 7.1 percent, and debit cards fallen by 2.95 percent. 

Cash withdrawals also increased by 2.37 percent in the second quarter, with 170.8 million ATM withdrawals across Spain.

Still, that figure is far lower than the pre-pandemic figure, when a staggering 900 million cash withdrawal operations were registered in 2019.

Despite the underlying trend towards digital payment, experts believe the shock of inflation and cost of living crisis could cause a short-term uptick in cash payments in Spain as a means of controlling spending.

According to Helena Tejero, a Director from Banco de España, using cash is “a good way to keep the money that comes out of the wallet at bay” and it could become more common as Spaniards tighten their belts in the face of inflation.

Cash only

Card payments may be on the rise, but for many Spaniards cash is still a daily part of their lives.

According to Banco de España, 64 percent of purchases in Spain are paid for in cash.

Around 1 million people in Spain are, according to a Study of Consumer Payment Attitudes in the EuroZone, living in “financial exclusion” where they can only access cash.

This is most common in rural Spain where many villages and hamlets.

The number of ATMs in Spain has also been falling since 2008. According to the Banco de España, there are now 58.4 percent fewer cash points than in 2008, although Spain is still the country with the second highest proportion of ATMs per person in the EuroZone, with 58 cash points for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Cashless future?

Though card payments are rising in Spain, it is still a long way off countries such as Sweden and Norway, which are all but cash-free societies.

In Sweden card payments (whether its card or mobile phone) make up more than 90 percent of all transactions in the Scandinavian countries. Next-door in Norway, just 3 percent of purchases are made with cash.

Financial experts point to some of the benefits of transitioning to a cashless society, including a reduction in crime as there is physically less money to steal, but also the creation of a more robust and far-reaching digital paper trail, which makes financial crimes such as money laundering more difficult.

On the other hand, many people feel moving away from cash comes with its downsides. For many bank cards and online banking is a steep technological learning curve, it leaves you with no other option in the case of technical issues and, as the Banco de España suggested, for some people the lack of physical cash can make controlling spending more difficult. 

FAMILY

EXPLAINED: How new mothers in Spain can get an extra €100 a month

The Spanish government has announced a new benefit for mothers of children aged 0 to 3 which adds up to €1,200 a year. Here’s everything you need to know about it, from who is eligible to how to apply.

Published: 5 October 2022 09:48 CEST
EXPLAINED: How new mothers in Spain can get an extra €100 a month

Due to inflation and the rising cost of living, families in Spain are finding it increasingly difficult to pay for the costs of childcare and products that babies and young children need such as nappies and formula.

In order to help new mothers meet those extra costs, the Spanish government has announced a new €100 benefit as part of its newly announced 2023 national budget.

Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz confirmed the new measure – dubbed el cheque bebé (the baby cheque) – on Tuesday October 4th after her meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Who is the benefit for?

The aid package will be for all mothers with children between 0 and 3 years of age.

Benefits already exist for working mothers, which are either paid out each month or included as a deduction on their personal income tax return, but now it has been extended to all new mothers, whether they are working or not.

Are there any other requirements for receiving the benefit?

The only requirement, in addition to having a child under three years of age, is that you have to be registered with Spain’s social security system (has made contributions for a minimum of 30 days), a mutual society or already receive financial aid such as unemployment benefits. 

Therefore, foreign mothers who are legally resident in Spain and paying their social security fees can also access the benefit.

How much will I get and when?

Families will be given a €100 cheque per month, which adds up to a total of €1,209 per year.

The measure will come into force from January 1st 2023.

How can I apply?

There are three ways to apply for the aid, either in person, by phone or online.

In person: You will need to fill out modelo (form) 140 and make an appointment to take it to your local tax office.

By phone: You can call 901 200 347 to reach the Tax Agency telephone service centre. You will need information handy such as your NIF/NIE, your social security information and your bank details.

Online: If you have a digital certificate, you can log on to the Agencia Tributaria website and submit your request over the internet.

This new aid will be part of the new Ley de Familias or Family Law which will include “new permissions for caregivers, permission to attend to unforeseen family circumstances and a new eight-week parental leave”, the Ministry of Social Rights stated.  

The law also states that single-parent families with two children will be allowed the same benefits as familias numerosas (large families) with four or more kids. This includes discounts for certain services such as train tickets. 

