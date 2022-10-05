For members
EXPLAINED: How new mothers in Spain can get an extra €100 a month
The Spanish government has announced a new benefit for mothers of children aged 0 to 3 which adds up to €1,200 a year. Here’s everything you need to know about it, from who is eligible to how to apply.
Published: 5 October 2022 09:48 CEST
How new mothers in Spain can get 100 euro benefit. Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP
EXPLAINED: What are Spain’s new regional tax breaks?
Seven Spanish regions have announced tax breaks which act as an extra benefit to the income tax reductions announced by the national government recently. Read on to find out what they are and how they could help you save.
Published: 4 October 2022 12:21 CEST
