EXPLAINED: How new mothers in Spain can get an extra €100 a month

Due to inflation and the rising cost of living, families in Spain are finding it increasingly difficult to pay for the costs of childcare and products that babies and young children need such as nappies and formula.

In order to help new mothers meet those extra costs, the Spanish government has announced a new €100 benefit as part of its newly announced 2023 national budget.

Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz confirmed the new measure – dubbed el cheque bebé (the baby cheque) – on Tuesday October 4th after her meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Who is the benefit for?

The aid package will be for all mothers with children between 0 and 3 years of age.

Benefits already exist for working mothers, which are either paid out each month or included as a deduction on their personal income tax return, but now it has been extended to all new mothers, whether they are working or not.

Are there any other requirements for receiving the benefit?

The only requirement, in addition to having a child under three years of age, is that you have to be registered with Spain’s social security system (has made contributions for a minimum of 30 days), a mutual society or already receive financial aid such as unemployment benefits.

Therefore, foreign mothers who are legally resident in Spain and paying their social security fees can also access the benefit.

How much will I get and when?

Families will be given a €100 cheque per month, which adds up to a total of €1,209 per year.

The measure will come into force from January 1st 2023.

How can I apply?

There are three ways to apply for the aid, either in person, by phone or online.

In person: You will need to fill out modelo (form) 140 and make an appointment to take it to your local tax office.

By phone: You can call 901 200 347 to reach the Tax Agency telephone service centre. You will need information handy such as your NIF/NIE, your social security information and your bank details.

Online: If you have a digital certificate, you can log on to the Agencia Tributaria website and submit your request over the internet.

This new aid will be part of the new Ley de Familias or Family Law which will include “new permissions for caregivers, permission to attend to unforeseen family circumstances and a new eight-week parental leave”, the Ministry of Social Rights stated.

The law also states that single-parent families with two children will be allowed the same benefits as familias numerosas (large families) with four or more kids. This includes discounts for certain services such as train tickets.