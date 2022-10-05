Read news from:
FAMILY

EXPLAINED: How new mothers in Spain can get an extra €100 a month

The Spanish government has announced a new benefit for mothers of children aged 0 to 3 which adds up to €1,200 a year. Here’s everything you need to know about it, from who is eligible to how to apply.

Published: 5 October 2022 09:48 CEST
How new mothers in Spain can get 100 euro benefit. Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP

Due to inflation and the rising cost of living, families in Spain are finding it increasingly difficult to pay for the costs of childcare and products that babies and young children need such as nappies and formula.

In order to help new mothers meet those extra costs, the Spanish government has announced a new €100 benefit as part of its newly announced 2023 national budget.

Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz confirmed the new measure – dubbed el cheque bebé (the baby cheque) – on Tuesday October 4th after her meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Who is the benefit for?

The aid package will be for all mothers with children between 0 and 3 years of age.

Benefits already exist for working mothers, which are either paid out each month or included as a deduction on their personal income tax return, but now it has been extended to all new mothers, whether they are working or not.

Are there any other requirements for receiving the benefit?

The only requirement, in addition to having a child under three years of age, is that you have to be registered with Spain’s social security system (has made contributions for a minimum of 30 days), a mutual society or already receive financial aid such as unemployment benefits. 

Therefore, foreign mothers who are legally resident in Spain and paying their social security fees can also access the benefit.

How much will I get and when?

Families will be given a €100 cheque per month, which adds up to a total of €1,209 per year.

The measure will come into force from January 1st 2023.

How can I apply?

There are three ways to apply for the aid, either in person, by phone or online.

In person: You will need to fill out modelo (form) 140 and make an appointment to take it to your local tax office.

By phone: You can call 901 200 347 to reach the Tax Agency telephone service centre. You will need information handy such as your NIF/NIE, your social security information and your bank details.

Online: If you have a digital certificate, you can log on to the Agencia Tributaria website and submit your request over the internet.

This new aid will be part of the new Ley de Familias or Family Law which will include “new permissions for caregivers, permission to attend to unforeseen family circumstances and a new eight-week parental leave”, the Ministry of Social Rights stated.  

The law also states that single-parent families with two children will be allowed the same benefits as familias numerosas (large families) with four or more kids. This includes discounts for certain services such as train tickets. 

TAX

EXPLAINED: What are Spain’s new regional tax breaks?

Seven Spanish regions have announced tax breaks which act as an extra benefit to the income tax reductions announced by the national government recently. Read on to find out what they are and how they could help you save.

Published: 4 October 2022 12:21 CEST
With Spain gearing up for local elections in May 2023 and a general election expected at the end of next year, regional governments and the left-wing national government are immersed in a tax war to sway the voting balance in their favour, with the official message being to help people across the country deal with the consequences of inflation and the rising energy and daily costs.

The biggest news so far has been that the national government has decided to reduce the income tax of people earning up to €21,000 ($20,200) per year, while introducing a new “solidarity tax” for those with more than €3 million.

Spain’s Personal Income Tax (IRPF) is a state tax, but half of its collection is controlled by the autonomous communities.

As such, each region can change its income tax brackets and the reductions will apply to the 50 percent of IRPF collected by the regional government. It does not represent a reduction in the overall income tax rate, but it certainly helps.

In recent weeks, several regions have announced tax breaks as well, but unlike those announced by the country’s Tax Minister María Jesús Montero, they’re not all related to income tax for low earners alone.

Madrid

Madrid has announced that it will reduce its regional IRPF by 4.1 percent. It is scheduled to come into force at the beginning of 2023 and is aimed at helping its citizens “face high inflation and the rise in energy, fuel or food prices,” according to the local government.

Once it is fully approved this year, it will be added to the tax validated by the Community of Madrid and which will mean an estimated collective saving of more than €300 million.

Madrid also recently announced that from Q1 2023, new autónomos in the region will have their social security fees paid for by her government for their first year of being self-employed. If their monthly earnings are below minimum wage in the second year (€1,166 gross a month), they will also have their social security fees covered by the regional government.

Valencia region

In late September, Valencian regional president Ximo Puig announced several financial reforms, which will make taxes in the region more progressive.

The biggest of these reforms was a reduction in the regonal income tax rates for those earning under €60,000 gross a year. This is estimated to help 97.4 percent of Valencian taxpayers or 1.34 million workers.

The new income rates will be retroactive and apply to earnings from January 1st 2022, so will be applied to the 2022 annual income tax declaration next year.

Balearic Islands

On Monday, October 3rd Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced several fiscal incentives for the Balearic Islands.

The 2023 General State Budget will incorporate new specific tax deductions for the Balearic Islands. This will mean a deduction of 90 percent of the tax base in the corporate tax and income tax for non-residents for investments that promote job creation in the region.

There will also be a bonus of 10 to 20 percent for the sale of assets produced in the Balearic Islands within the industrial, livestock, agricultural and fishing industries.

Both of these are due to come into effect on January 1st, 2023. The Balearic Government estimates that these incentives will mean savings of €208 million for 47,000 companies and 71,000 self-employed workers.

Galicia

The government of Galicia has also announced certain tax breaks for its residents, including lowering personal income tax, from 9.4 to 9 percent, for those who earn below €35,000. This will also be in effect retroactively from January 1st, 2022.

Galician regional president Alfonso Rueda has also decided to reduce its wealth tax for residents with worldwide assets above €700,000 by a further 25 percent to reach 50 percent.

Andalusia

In Andalusia, the authorities will reduce the IRPF rate by 4.3 percent. It will affect all taxpayers and will be applied retroactively from January 1st, 2022 and will be reflected in the personal income tax return filed next year.

Andalusian regional president Juanma Moreno also announced that Spanish nationals and foreigners who reside in the southern Spanish region or have a second home there, and whose worldwide assets are above €700,000, will receive a 100 percent tax deduction on the region’s wealth tax. In other words, they will not have to pay any tax on their assets as is the case in almost all of Spain’s regions.

Murcia

Murcia will reduce its regional personal income tax by 4.1 percent, a measure which it estimates will benefit 330,000 residents, resulting in total savings between €8.5 and €10 million. It will affect 96 percent of those required to submit the income tax return, according to the regional government. 

Castilla y León

The regional government of Castilla y León has approved a draft law on tax reductions, which will allow personal income in the first tax bracket to be lowered by 5.3 percent.

Aragón, Cantabria and Navarra

Although the northern regions of Aragón, Cantabria and Navarra have not yet announced tax breaks, all three of them are currently contemplating it.  

In late September, Aragón’s regional president Javier Lambán admitted that it was a “possibility” if the four parties that make up his government agree.

In Navarra, the government is working on an “extraordinary deduction” on personal income tax for those who earn less than €32,000 gross per year.

The leader of the Cantabrian region Miguel Ángel Revilla also stated that “If the tide goes that way, we are not going to be left out”.

