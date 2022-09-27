Read news from:
SPANISH POLITICS

How Spain’s politicians are waging a tax war ahead of 2023 elections

With general elections a year away, the battle lines have been drawn between Spain's left-wing government and its right-wing regions, who are tripping over themselves to unveil lower tax policies.

Published: 27 September 2022 09:04 CEST
Andalusia's right-wing presidents (left in second image next to PP leader Feijóo) has thrown a spanner in the works by recently announcing that he would scrap wealth tax in his region, a decision that Spain's tax minister María Jesús Montero (seen next to Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez) has called unfair for the country's other regions. Photos: Pierre Philippe Marcou, Julio Muñoz/AFP

On the back burner for months, the tax issue hit the headlines last week after the leader of the southern Andalusia region decided to axe wealth tax and lower income tax in a bid to attract wealthy taxpayers.

“We were a tax hellhole but now we’re the region with the second lowest taxes in Spain,” boasted Juanma Moreno of the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) — his region trailing only Madrid, which is also held by the PP.

As one of the Western world’s most decentralised nations, Spain is divided into 17 regions, whose governments have considerable autonomy and are responsible for budget management.

Moreno’s remarks opened the floodgates, with many other PP-run regions announcing cuts, including Murcia, which slashed income tax, and Galicia, which is rolling back its wealth tax.

‘Welcome to paradise’

This flurry of announcements was hailed by top figures within the PP, among them the party’s rising star, Madrid leader Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

“Welcome to paradise,” tweeted this champion of the tax war, who last year repealed some 15 local levies in her region.

But the move has drummed up a storm of criticism within the government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which has denounced it as economic populism ahead of regional elections in May and a general election expected in late 2023.

And it has raised concerns about the impact of such measures on public service funding.

Economy Minister Nadia Calviño didn’t mince her words, denouncing such moves as introducing an “irresponsible, incoherent and destructive dynamic that would affect the whole country” and demanding they be reversed.

And Budget Minister María Jesús Montero warned it was “dangerous” to create “tax havens” within Spain.

Even Sánchez weighed in, denouncing what he called “tax gifts to the minority” and pleading for “responsible tax policies”.

“There must be tax reforms that guarantee that those who have more contribute more to the public purse in order to have a much stronger welfare state,” he said.

Tax harmonisation

On Thursday, the government said it would slap an “exceptional” tax on the country’s richest to help pay for measures aimed at easing the impact of spiralling inflation.

And it is in favour of a greater “tax harmonisation” between the regions.

But it’s a sensitive subject in Spain where the Constitution requires a certain solidarity between the regions while also guaranteeing their robust fiscal and financial autonomy on top of extending them wide-ranging powers over issues such as health and education.

“If some regions are lowering taxes, it’s because legally they can,” said Stella Raventos, head of AEDAF, the Spanish Association of Tax Advisors.

“Not all regions have the same policies because they don’t have the same problems.”

But given the risks inherent in a wholesale policy of slashing duties, “a tax harmonisation policy could be a good idea”, as long as it was kept within “reasonable levels” and with upper limits, she said.

For the PP, any such move would be crossing a red line.

If there is any government “interference”, there will be “a robust legal response”, Andalusia’s Moreno vowed, warning against any move to “centralise” fiscal policy.

For now, the government has no plans to encroach on the regions’ autonomy — although it is determined to fight any “fiscal dumping” within the framework of a huge reform package aimed at making Spain’s tax system more just and progressive.

Details of the tax reform, which is required by Brussels in exchange for aid channelled through its post-pandemic recovery scheme, will be released early next year.

POLITICS

‘Populism always ends in catastrophe’: How Spain has reacted to Italy’s vote

The likely victory of Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party in Sunday’s elections has not gone unnoticed in Spain, where voices from across the political spectrum have either lauded or criticised the results.  

Published: 26 September 2022 13:34 CEST
'Populism always ends in catastrophe': How Spain has reacted to Italy's vote

Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-fascist roots, looks set to form Italy’s most far-right government since dictator Benito Mussolini.

Meloni came top in Italian elections on Sunday, the first exit polls suggested, putting her eurosceptic populists on course to take power at the heart of Europe.

The party has never held office but as of Monday morning, with the count still in progress, it looked set to claim over 44 percent of the vote, making it the clear victor.

It hasn’t taken long for reactions to the Italian elections to pour in from Spain, a country with close cultural and linguistic similarities to Italy.

Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday, has not commented publicly yet on Meloni’s likely victory, leaving it instead to Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares to give his opinions on Italy’s general election results. 

“These are uncertain times and at times like this, populist movements always grow, but it always ends in the same way – in catastrophe – because they offer simple short-term answers to problems which are very complex,” Albares told reporters at a briefing.

Asked if the far-right’s victory in Italy could be “extrapolated” to Spain, the Foreign Minister ruled this out as a possibility. He acknowledged that the results were completely legitimate but added that Meloni’s governance model was closer to Putin’s than to the EU’s. 

“This (Meloni’s) is an authoritarian model that is contrary to the pillars of European construction, which is the basis of our prosperity.”

On the other hand, Ione Belarra, head of far-left party Unidas Podemos, which forms part of Spain’s governing coalition, said that: “The victory of the Italian far right showcases the normalisation of hate speech and the lack of courageous policies that protect the social majority. Spain is not free from experiencing something like this. Now is the time to open up urgent and ambitious debates.”

The reaction has been completely the opposite from Spain’s very own far-right party: Vox.

“Tonight, millions of Europeans have their hopes pinned on Italy,” tweeted Vox leader Santiago Abascal along with pictures of Meloni and him.

“Giorgia Meloni has shown the way forward for a Europe of proud, free and sovereign nations, capable of cooperating for the security and prosperity of all. Avanti Fratelli d’Italia.”

Madrid’s regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a member of Spain’s right-wing Popular Party (PP), criticised the Spanish Socialists’ reaction to the Italian vote by saying “It’s only democracy when those who win are the ones they support”, adding that they should wait to see “in detail” what Meloni’s government has to offer. 

Madrid’s divisive leader said the Italian election vote shows how the strategy of “joining Socialists with the far left is a disaster that will lead to their demise”. 

On the other hand, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, PP party leader and presidential candidate for Spain’s 2023 general elections, took a more cautious approach, arguing that it was “not the result we were most in favour of”, whilst stating that Italian voters “had clearly manifested their position” and that the new Italian government should “bring stability” not only to Italy but to the whole of the EU. 

READ ALSO: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?

