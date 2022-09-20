Read news from:
Austria
Spain’s Andalusia to scrap wealth tax in bid to attract high earners

The Andalusian government has announced it will scrap a tax which wealthy residents and non-resident homeowners in the region have to pay on their worldwide assets. 

Published: 20 September 2022 09:12 CEST
According to Moreno, Andalusia’s impuesto de patrimonio has been “an obstacle for investment”. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

Andalusian regional president Juanma Moreno on Monday announced that wealthy residents and non-residents (second home-owners in the region) will no longer have to pay el impuesto de patrimonio, as wealth tax is called in Spanish.

From Wednesday September 21st 2022, Spanish nationals and foreigners who reside in the southern Spanish region or have a second home there, and whose worldwide assets are above €700,000, will receive a 100 percent tax deduction on said wealth tax. 

In other words, they will not have to pay any tax on their assets as is the case in almost all of Spain’s regions. 

The regional governments of the country’s 17 autonomous communities have the freedom to introduce tax deductions (bonificaciones) and asset exemptions as they see fit, but up to now the only region in which the wealth tax was non-existent was Madrid. 

According to Moreno, Andalusia’s impuesto de patrimonio has been “an obstacle for investment” and he stressed that its cancellation won’t have a major impact overall in terms of tax collection in the region as it only represents 0.6 percent of Andalusia’s yearly tax revenue (€95 million). 

Instead, he argued that it would attract approximately 7,000 new high-earning tax contributors to Andalusia. 

“The aim of this is that certain high earners become residents in Andalusia and thus pay their taxes in the region, as well as making Andalusia the region with the least taxes together with Madrid,” the right-wing leader told journalists. 

Around 20,000 people in Andalusia paid wealth tax in 2021. 

Up until now, taxpayers in Andalusia with their primary residence in the region did not have to include this as an asset in the €700,000 wealth tax calculation if the property was valued below €300,000.

If their worldwide assets still surpassed €700,000, they would have to pay between 0.2 and 2.5 percent on any amount above the aforementioned threshold. For example, if a person’s worldwide assets added up to €750,000, they would pay 0.2 percent tax on €50,000.  

The Andalusian leader also announced his government would ‘deflate’ its income tax rates through a process called deflactación del IRPF, which essentially sees this progressive tax factor in the effects of inflation on purchasing power.

Therefore, workers in the region with yearly earnings between €12,450 and €35,200 will pay less income tax.

MONEY

30 products for €30: Spain’s divisive proposal against rising food costs

The Spanish government is pushing the country’s main supermarkets to offer a low-cost shopping basket that will allow families to sidestep spiralling food prices, but the suggestion has been met with criticism.

Published: 13 September 2022 11:21 CEST
30 products for €30: Spain's divisive proposal against rising food costs

Spain’s Labour and Social Economy Minister is calling for the country’s large supermarket chains to each prepare a fixed-price shopping basket of food and other daily goods that could allow consumers to circumvent the 13.8 percent inflation (August figures) that’s forcing Spaniards to tighten their belts and change their eating habits.

“Our proposal is that large distributors reach an agreement and that through business margins they ensure an affordable shopping basket for our country,” Yolanda Díaz said last Thursday after meeting with the executive director of Carrefour, Alexandre de Palmas.

The French supermarket giant had already come up with a list of 30 basic products for €30, although this has come under scrutiny for including items such as a kilo of sea salt and a litre of sunflower oil which don’t need replacing every week, but no fresh or staple products such as meat, fish, milk or eggs.

This doesn’t fit Díaz’s suggestion of “an affordable shopping basket with quality products” stacked full of proteins and fresh produce, but for many business owners belonging to Spain’s food sector the concept in itself is flawed.

According to a joint statement by Spanish supermarket associations ANGED, ACES and ASEDA, large, medium and small establishments all reject the Spanish government’s proposal as they consider it “unfeasible and counterproductive”, one that could cause “serious competitive risks” by benefiting large supermarkets to the detriment of smaller ones, as well as negatively affecting consumers in smaller towns and villages that don’t have hypermarkets.

“(Spain’s) food distribution industry cannot accept the agreement of a shopping basket at fixed prices and asks the Spanish government to help to control the food CPI”, the associations stressed, adding that whilst the sector has seen its production, packaging and logistical costs rise by 12.8 percent, they’ve fought to maintain the price rise for consumers no higher than 6.7 percent on average.

Instead they propose that the Spanish government introduce a temporary reduction in VAT on food and an energy price fix for the entire food supply chain.

But Díaz, together with Spanish Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzón, continue to insist that their government will draft a list of food, cleaning and other key products that will serve as a guide for supermarkets and hypermarkets that wish to implement the affordable shopping basket if they see fit.

In 2011, the French government managed to convince two of its leading supermarkets, Carrefour and Cora, to put together a shopping basket of essential goods in the face of rising prices caused by the Arab Spring. In this particular case, the list did include fresh produce, from chicken, cheese and fish to kiwis, oranges and apples.

