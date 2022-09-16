Spain extends Covid restrictions for travellers from non-EU countries

The extension was published in Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE) on Thursday September 15th.

This means that travellers from non-EU countries such as the UK, the US and Australia, who don’t live in Spain will still have to show one of three documents to be able to enter the country. These are:

A Covid-19 vaccination certificate – Your vaccination status must meet the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements. If more than 270 days have passed since your initial vaccination, you need to show proof of a booster shot.

A negative Covid-19 test – This should be either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure or an antigen test, taken within 24 hours prior to departure.

A recovery certificate – This must be dated within the last six months. You can use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your Covid-19 status.

You can prove this by showing a digital or paper certificate issued by the relevant authorities of your country. So far, 48 non-EU countries (and territories) have joined the EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence system, which you can see here.

If the country where you were issued a vaccination, testing or recovery certificate isn’t on the list, then you will have to fill in Spain’s health control form before travelling to Spain.

The UK is on the list, so there’s no need for Brits to fill in the form, however, those coming from the US, Canada and Australia still have to.

None of the above requirements apply to children under the age of 12.

This means that the restrictions will remain in place for the October half-term break in the UK, a time when many Brits will be planning holidays to Spain.

Despite Brexit, Spain has remained the top holiday destination for Brits in 2022. During the first seven months of the year, 8.4 million Brits visited Spain, according to the latest data available from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

All Covid-19 restrictions within Spain have ended, with the exception of having to wear a mask on public transport, in pharmacies, hospitals and care homes.