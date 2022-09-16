Read news from:
Austria
Spain extends Covid restrictions for travellers from non-EU countries

Spain has extended its entry restrictions for visitors from non-EU countries including the UK until at least November 15th, meaning there are still several documents you need to show before being able to enter.

Published: 16 September 2022 10:59 CEST
Covid-19 restrictions extended in Spain. Photo: Pau BARRENA / AFP

The extension was published in Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE) on Thursday September 15th.  

This means that travellers from non-EU countries such as the UK, the US and Australia, who don’t live in Spain will still have to show one of three documents to be able to enter the country.  These are: 

  • A Covid-19 vaccination certificate –  Your vaccination status must meet the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements. If more than 270 days have passed since your initial vaccination, you need to show proof of a booster shot.
  • A negative Covid-19 test – This should be either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure or an antigen test, taken within 24 hours prior to departure. 
  • A recovery certificate –  This must be dated within the last six months. You can use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your Covid-19 status. 

You can prove this by showing a digital or paper certificate issued by the relevant authorities of your country. So far, 48 non-EU countries (and territories) have joined the EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence system, which you can see here.

If the country where you were issued a vaccination, testing or recovery certificate isn’t on the list, then you will have to fill in Spain’s health control form before travelling to Spain.

The UK is on the list, so there’s no need for Brits to fill in the form, however, those coming from the US, Canada and Australia still have to.

None of the above requirements apply to children under the age of 12.

This means that the restrictions will remain in place for the October half-term break in the UK, a time when many Brits will be planning holidays to Spain.

Despite Brexit, Spain has remained the top holiday destination for Brits in 2022. During the first seven months of the year, 8.4 million Brits visited Spain, according to the latest data available from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

All Covid-19 restrictions within Spain have ended, with the exception of having to wear a mask on public transport, in pharmacies, hospitals and care homes.

All aboard the pooch train! Spain’s Renfe starts large dog trial

Spain's national rail provider on Tuesday began a three-month trial to ascertain if allowing medium and large dogs on board its trains is a viable option, with tickets on sale for its Madrid-Barcelona route.

Published: 13 September 2022 15:15 CEST
Spain’s Renfe on Tuesday September 13th kick-started its three-month trial to assess the viability of allowing canines of up to 40 kilos on its trains.

Up to now, Renfe only permitted passengers to travel with small dogs under 10 kilos in weight, kept at all times inside a carrier, with the exception of guide or assistance dogs.

Only two large dogs will be allowed on each train during the trial period, with a maximum of one per passenger.

A specific dog-friendly area on one of the train’s carriages will be allocated for these medium and large pooches.

Dog owners will also have to follow a set of rules and recommendations, such as carrying a blanket with them, taking toys that don’t make noise or squeak, avoid feeding them during the three hours prior to the trip to prevent the animals from doing their business or getting dizzy on the train, as well as taking them for a long walk before the journey.

Dogs that aren’t kept inside a pet carrier will have to wear a muzzle and be kept on a non-extendable leash (3 metres long max) at all times.

The dog breeds (small, medium and large) that will be allowed on these high-speed AVE and Long Distance trains between Barcelona and Madrid include Beagles, Bichons, Boxers, Bull Terriers, Bulldogs, Poodles, Pugs, Chow Chows, Cocker Spaniels, Dalmatians, Collies, Greyhounds, Golden Retrievers, Siberian Huskies, Labradors, Alsatians, Pekinese, Pointers, Pomeranians, Rottweilers, Schnauzers, Setters, Shar Peis and different terrier breeds.

However, given the 40kg weight restrictions, Bordeaux Mastiffs, Great Danes, Spanish Mastiffs, Saint Bernards, Tosa Inus, Newfoundland dogs and Bullmastiffs cannot be included on the list, as many of these breeds can weigh more than 60 kilos.

Passengers who want to book tickets for themselves and their furry friends on this initial Madrid-Barcelona route will find the option of adding their “mascota grande” (large pet) on the Renfe website.  

Whereas Renfe’s rates for small dogs and other pets (cats, ferrets, birds) are €10, for larger dogs weighing between 10kg and 40kg the fixed price per trip will be €35.

Passengers travelling with their medium or large dogs will not be able to choose their seats either, instead they will have two spots pre-assigned to them (next to each other) for themselves and their pet.

Dog owners will also have to fill in a civil responsibility form at the train station’s Centro de Servicios 30 minutes before travel. It is then that they’ll be handed a cover and a mat for the seat as well as a gift for their pet.

