Spain to swelter under ‘final’ heatwave of the summer

The intense heat that Spain has been experiencing this summer so far is due to end on Sunday, August 14th, bringing a welcome respite from scorching temperatures, forecasters say.

Published: 11 August 2022 11:03 CEST
row boat in Madrid
Spain will experience final heatwave of the summer before ending on Sunday. Photo: THOMAS COEX / AFP

The swelteringly hot weather will continue over the next few days and will rise to 35C across much of the country between Thursday and Saturday, before finally subsiding on Sunday, according to Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET.

AEMET spokesperson Rubén del Campo described the next few days as “the final firecracker” of the summer.

“We have endured very high temperatures without a break since the beginning of July,” he continued.  

Del Campo has indicated that the Mediterranean regions and the Balearic Islands on Friday and Saturday will be “especially hot”, possibly reaching 40C, and added that the nights will be hot too, with temperatures over 25C.

Cooler days from Sunday  

On Sunday the intense heat will give way and Spain will experience much cooler weather, according to AEMET predictions.

“As of Sunday we expect a change in the prevailing atmospheric conditions,” explained del Campo, who said that Spain will experience cooler surface air, which will cause a drop in temperatures “in most of the country”.  

Forecasts show that from Sunday there will be a thermal relief and thermometers will even record cooler values ​​than normal for this time of year in the west of the Peninsula.  

Storms have also been predicted following the “sharp drop” in temperatures, which will mostly be seen in the northeast of the country and in the Pyrenees.  

“It is likely that the temperature drop will continue during the first days of next week, with the arrival of successive troughs that will lead to rain,” Del Campo said.   

However, AEMET notes that the temperature drop will take longer to be noted in the southern and eastern parts of the country, as well as in the Balearic Islands, where the mercury will remain higher for longer.

Sea temperatures remain high 

Del Campo has warned that despite the cooling temperatures, the sea will remain much warmer than normal, particularly between the Balearic Islands and the Valencia region.

On August 9th the Puertos del Estado buoy in Valencia reached a record water temperature of 29.7C, one degree more than the previous thermal record, which was recorded in August 2015.

CLIMATE CRISIS

‘2.7C above normal’: Spain registers hottest month on record

July certainly felt like a scorcher, but it was revealed that it was in fact the hottest month in Spain since records began in 1961.

Published: 9 August 2022 10:59 CEST
The average temperature during July was 26.6C, which is 2.7C above normal, revealed Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET on Monday.

The July heatwave caused scorching temperatures across most of the country, including the Balearic and the Canary Islands.

The high temperatures were caused when an Atlantic anticyclone displaced a very warm African air mass over the Iberian Peninsula, explained AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo.

The wave that affected the peninsula and the Balearic Islands between July 9th and 26th was “the most significant since records began” said AEMET, adding that it was also the “most intense and the most extensive, as well as the second longest”.

Spain suffered its longest heatwave in 2015, which lasted 26 days, however, the average temperature for the whole country was 0.2°C below this year’s average. Up until now, July 2015 was the hottest in Spain since records began 61 years ago.

This July also “far surpassed” the heatwave of August last year, with temperatures 4.8°C above the hottest month in 2021.

READ ALSO: Spanish climate deniers use past heat records to sow doubt online

Which parts of Spain experienced the greatest rise in temperatures?

Not all parts of the country were affected equally in July. The mercury was 5C above normal in Galicia, southern and central Castilla y León, Madrid, Extremadura, and western Castilla La-Mancha, as well as the interior of Andalusia and the Pyrenees.

The daily maximum temperatures were on average 3.3C above normal, while the minimum temperatures were 2.2C higher than normal, “resulting in a daily thermal oscillation of 1.1 C, which is higher than average for July”, explained AEMET.

The Carlos III Health Institute estimated that, between July 1st and 29th, there were 9,687 more deaths than expected for that period, of which 2,124 were attributed to the sweltering hot weather.

One of the driest months on record 

Not only did July 2022 see roasting conditions, but it was also the driest month in the last 15 years. During this time there was an average rainfall over mainland Spain of 8.6mm. It was also the driest month of the entire 21st century, behind the months of July in 2005 and 2007.

The areas most affected by the lack of rain were Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country and Castilla y León, Extremadura, Soria and eastern Catalonia, many of which usually experience the greatest amount of rain in the country.

In the Canary Islands, however, it was the third wettest July of the 21st century.

READ ALSO – Drought: Where in Spain are there limits on water usage?

Heatwaves across Europe

But it wasn’t only Spain that experienced intense heatwaves. July 2022 was also the sixth hottest in Europe since records began according to Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth Observation Programme.

Last month was also one of the three hottest Julys globally on record, registering 0.4C above the reference period from 1991 to 2020. Only July 2019 and 2016 exceeded this year’s temperature.

