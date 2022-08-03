Read news from:
Is it realistic for Spain to set the air con limit at 27C during summer?

Spain will force shops, supermarkets, bars, restaurants and hotels to set their air conditioning at 27 degrees as part of the country's newly unveiled energy-saving plan. But is it feasible to expect this to happen as the country endures one of its hottest summers in recent memory? 

Published: 3 August 2022 13:45 CEST
Is it feasible for the Spanish government to require hundreds of thousands of businesses to set their thermostats at a temperature which for many people is already hot? (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

The most controversial measure of the Spanish government’s newly announced energy-saving plan is the limit it has set for heating and air conditioning.

During the autumn and winter months, the heating in most indoor public spaces cannot be higher than 19C.

During summer, air-conditioners will not be able to blow cold air at a temperature below 27C. 

As most of Spain teeters on the brink of its third heatwave in the last two and half months, it’s no surprise that the new rules haven’t gone down well among business owners and the general population as a whole. 

It initially seemed that the new temperature limits would apply only to large public buildings, shopping centres, cultural spaces and transport hubs (airports, train stations etc), but the latest state bulletin suggests that the measure also applies to pretty much every shop, supermarket, bar, hotel, café, cinema and restaurant, regardless of their size.

The only exceptions to the 27C rule are hospitals, hair salons, educational institutions, gyms, supermarkets’ freezer aisles and the kitchens and cold rooms of restaurants and bars, based on the clarifications offered by Spain’s Commerce Minister Reyes Maroto on Tuesday August 2nd.

One could expect more overlooked exceptions to follow as Spain’s state bulletin (BOE) doesn’t offer a detailed list of which premises do and don’t have to stick to the new rules.

However, as things stand the rest of Spain’s public and private establishments have seven days (until August 10th) to adapt to the new temperature limits. The measures will remain in place until November 2023.

If managers and business owners don’t take the measures seriously, they will first be given a warning, and if they continue to set the thermostat as they see fit, they will face fines of between €60,000 for minor infractions and up to €100 million for very serious offences.

“With every degree not applied to heating or cooling, 7 percent of energy consumption is saved,” the Spanish government justified in its state bulletin.  

Spain’s emergency cost-cutting measures are being introduced within the context of the EU’s plans to lower the bloc’s energy consumption and dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Other European countries also introduced their tailor-made energy-saving plans in recent days.

But is it feasible for the Spanish government to require hundreds of thousands of businesses to set their thermostats at a temperature which for many people is already hot, even if outdoors it’s 10 degrees higher?

Voices from within Spain’s hospitality sector have already commented on the fact that customers are less likely to pay them a visit if they get no real respite from the heat in their premises, and that there is also the risk of food having to go to waste as a result of the higher temperatures.

“I think it’s an absolute disgrace,” Toni Gayà, head of the Balearics Business Owners Federation (Afedeco) told local daily Ultima Hora.

“On top of that you have Pedro Sánchez coming out and saying that he will take off his tie in solidarity with us.

“Not all businesses are the same, some have to have a lower temperature than others”.

Some hospitality business owners say the 27C limit will mean their food will go to waste as a result of the higher temperatures. Spencer Platt/Getty Images via AFP

“At 27C during summer, you won’t be able to visit El Corte Inglés department store for example, there will be a bad smell in the air and no one will want to stay”.

However, clothing giant Inditex, which owns Zara and other famous brands, has said that it already strictly applies the 27C limit in all its stores.

But Gayà argued that applying the same temperature limit across the whole of Spain was also a mistake: “The weather in Asturias isn’t the same as in Andalusia”.

In the hotel industry, there’s also a division of opinions. Representatives of Spanish hotelier union CEHAT have argued that “it’s time for Spain to show solidarity with our compatriots in central and northern Europe”, whilst other associations such as the Hospitality Business Association have stressed that the comfort of customers and workers should be kept in mind.

What do the energy experts say?

“Setting the air-conditioner at 27C is not realistic,” José Ignacio Linares, energy engineer at Madrid’s Comillas University, told Spain’s public radio station RNE.

“The measure will be more efficient during the winter months than during summer.

Yolanda Moratilla, of Spain’s Committee of Energy and Natural Resources agrees, adding that “it’s a lot harder to save gas with cooling than with heating.”

“It’d be a tough ask if they asked us to put the air con at home at 25C”, she joked about the fact that 27C doesn’t exactly cool people down.  

“It’s more about lecturing than actual effectiveness,” Linares said with regard to the whole package of energy-saving measures, including the new rule which states that the lights in shop windows and public buildings should be switched off at 10pm.

Improving the insulation of buildings in Spain or preventing the closure of nuclear plants in the country would be far more effective energy-saving measure according to some of the experts.  

Dr. Antonio Turiel of Spain’s Research Council (CSIC) has argued that the Spanish government could have taken more drastic measures whilst calling the new rules “logical” within the current context. 

“It was an essential step to try to reach that 7 percent gas reduction target that the European Union is pushing us to achieve as a result of the war in Ukraine, it’s only the beginning of a process of change,” Turiel told public broadcaster RTVE.

However, the theoretical physicist stressed that a blanket limit on air-conditioning shouldn’t necessarily apply to all workers in Spain: “It’s not the same to work in an office at 27C than working at 27C when you have a job that’s more physically demanding”. 

ENERGY

Shop lights out and air con set at 27C: What is Spain’s energy saving plan?

Spain's government on Monday outlined measures to cut energy consumption and fossil fuel dependence in the country. Here's a rundown of the main changes, from new rules for shops and public buildings to remote working recommendations.

Published: 2 August 2022 12:17 CEST
The Spanish Cabinet on Monday approved the government’s ‘Energy Savings Plan’, a wide-ranging series of energy-saving measures focused on public buildings (town halls, employment offices etc), transport hubs such as airports and train stations, cultural spaces like theatres and cinemas as well as hotels, shops, department stores and other commercial spaces.

The aim is to increase energy savings and efficiency, cut costs, encourage a move to more sustainable fuels and renewable energies, and to show Spain’s support for broader European efforts to become less dependent on fossil fuels, amid not only bouts of extreme weather across the world but a volatile energy market caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ ALSO: How much does it cost to have air-conditioning at home in Spain?

Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, explained that the measures will be in force until at least November 1st 2023, and operational within seven days of publication in the country’s Official State Gazette (BOE).

Facing criticism from some, particularly Madrid regional President Isabel Ayuso, Ribera assured the Spanish population that it “will not be cold” heading into winter.

But what are the measures? What are the changes?

The rules

Under the new rules, public buildings, transport hubs, cultural spaces and shops must:

  • Set heating and cooling temperatures to a limit of 19C and 27C respectively. 
  • Install doors that automatically close by September 30th to prevent energy waste, as can happen with regular doors that are left open.
  • Window lights (as in those in shop windows) must be turned off at 10pm.
  • Boiler inspections: properties that passed their last energy efficiency inspections before January 1st 2021 must undergo another review before December 31st 2022 to meet the efficiency standards of the bill.
  • Posters must be put up to explain the energy saving measures in every building or establishment, and thermometers must be displayed to show the temperature and humidity of the room.

Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition has also made some lifestyle recommendations to further save on energy.

 

Remote working

Working from home, or, as its known in Spanish, teletrabajo, has been recommended for large companies and public administration buildings to help “save on the displacement and thermal consumption of buildings”, Ribera said.

As in many countries around Europe, working from home has been recommended to save on travel and energy consumption in large public buildings.

Working from home had already become much more common in Spain as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. The percentage of employed people who work more than half their days from home in Spain more than doubled, from 4.8 percent in 2019 to 10.8 percent after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021 it fell slightly to 9.5 percent, according to figures from Spain’s National Institute of Statistics (INE).

According to Ribera, large companies that encourage more working from home could make savings of more than €1 million per year. 

Renewable energies

In addition, there are a number of measures to boost renewable energies, including:

  • A quicker move from fossil fuels to renewable energies.

  • Speeding up the development of electricity networks, especially with regard to Spain’s transport infrastructure

  • Connecting biogas, biomethane and hydrogen plants to the network of transmission and distribution pipelines.

  • Measures to increase the energy efficiency of different productive sectors and boost the electrification of the economy with €350 million in aid.

Taking off your ties?

Of course, the host of measures outlined by Ribera are to be implemented together as part of broader energy saving measures, and will support Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s novel measure of taking off his tie to save energy. 

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Take your ties off’, Spain’s PM says in bid to save energy

Feeling a little more comfortable would save energy if it resulted in less air-conditioning being used, the Prime Minister has claimed.

“This means that we can all save energy,” he argued, adding that he had asked all ministers and public officials to stop wearing ties and hoped the private sector would also follow suit.

SHOW COMMENTS