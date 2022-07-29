Read news from:
EasyJet flight crews in Spain end strike after getting raise

EasyJet flight crews ended a strike on Thursday after reaching a deal with management that raises wages by over a fifth, the USO trade union said. Remaining strike days planned for July 29th, 30th and 31st have now been cancelled.

Published: 29 July 2022 09:16 CEST
easyjet cancels strike
Easyjet's remaining strike days planned for July 29th, 30th and 31st have been cancelled. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

The union launched at the beginning of the month a series of nine strike days at the Barcelona, Málaga and Majorca airports to obtain raises and better working conditions.

The strikes forced the low-cost British airline to cancel and delay flights at the beginning of the peak European summer vacation season.

USO said that a staff assembly had approved the deal, which will see flight crews get a 22 percent pay hike spread over three years, as well as special compensation for working on scheduled days off.

Remaining strike days planned for July 29th, 30th and 31st have been cancelled.

Irish budget airline Ryanair has also been hit by strikes in Spain.

Strikes by airline and airport staff across Europe have led to misery for travellers as the aviation industry was hoping a bumper summer season would help make up two dismal years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The industry had slashed jobs due to the pandemic and had difficulty rehiring staff to handle the boom in travellers, while staff complain that wages and working conditions need to improve.

TRAVEL NEWS

Ryanair strike in Spain: Cancellations could continue until January

A cabin crew strike at Ryanair in Spain, which began in June causing hundreds of flight cancellations and delays, will continue until January 2023 with regular 24-hour work stoppages, two workers' unions said Wednesday.

Published: 27 July 2022 15:34 CEST
Ryanair strike in Spain: Cancellations could continue until January

The series of rolling strikes over pay and working conditions at Ryanair in Spain – where there are some 1,900 employees — began on June 24th as European schools started breaking for the summer.

There were initially six days of planned strikes, called by the USO and SITCPLA unions, but they decided earlier this month to extend the strike until July 28.

The stoppages affect 10 Spanish airports where Ryanair has bases.

“Ryanair has not made the slightest attempt to reconcile with the unions” and “having publicly demonstrated its refusal to engage in any dialogue”, the USO and SITCPLA “are forced to extend” the strike, the unions said.

Another 24-hour strike is planned during the week starting August 8th.

Similar actions will take place “until January 7th”, a period of five months, the unions said in a statement.

The Spanish strikes are one of a series of similar walkouts in other European countries, at a time when the aviation sector hoped to move on from the Covid pandemic.

Hundreds of flights have been delayed and cancelled.

READ MORE: Ryanair strike – Which flights to and from Spain have been cancelled?

Ryanair has insisted the action has had little impact on the company’s activity in Spain. The Irish airline claims to carry the largest number of passengers in the Spanish market with more than 650 routes in the country.

Ryanair is the only international company in Spain not to have a collective agreement, the unions say.

Negotiations on working conditions with staff began eight months ago.

Discussions ended with an agreement with the CCOO union, which represents a smaller number of workers. USO and SITCPLA rejected the deal, judging it to be insufficient to meet staff’s needs.

In addition to better working conditions, the unions demand the return to work of 11 striking employees dismissed in the last month.

