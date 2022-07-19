Ryanair strike: Which flights to and from Spain have been cancelled?

There is no end in sight for the Ryanair strike which has caused hundreds of flight cancellations and thousands of delays since 1,900 Spain-based Ryanair employees stopped working on June 24th to protest against their low wages and work conditions.

On Monday July 18th, ten flights to and from Spain were cancelled and 266 were delayed, affecting Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona’s El Prat in particular.

For the following day, three more flights have been cancelled and 25 are set to be delayed, affecting passengers travelling to or from Barcelona, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Ibiza, Málaga, and Valencia.

According to Raquel Bautista, one of the USO unionists representing Ryanair’s Spain-based workers, cabin crew will continue to demand “decent working conditions and that the company comply with Spanish labour legislation”, adding that they regretted that Spain’s ministries of Labour and Transport are not mediating in the conflict.

Ryanair staff’s initial six-day stoppage was meant to come to an end on Saturday July 2nd, but a further 12 days of strikes were added throughout the month of July due to the failure to reach an agreement over cabin crew’s low pay and work conditions.

Cancellations and delays now look set to continue into early August unless a deal can be reached.

It is possible to use Ryanair’s flight tracker to check on the status of your upcoming flight, but you’re unlikely to get accurate information if done lots of days in advance.

In any case, below are the Ryanair flights which the Irish carrier has announced will be cancelled in the coming days, mostly affecting passengers travelling to or from Madrid or Barcelona but also some other Spanish airports.

MADRID FLIGHTS

Tuesday July 19th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 06:30

Madrid – Rome Fiumicino (FR9602) at 14:05

Madrid – Palma de Mallorca (FR2053) at 16:35

Flights to Madrid:

Palma de Mallorca – Madrid (FR2054) at 14:20

Milan Bergamo – Madrid (FR5984) at 21:05

Wednesday July 20th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Rome Fiumicino (FR9602) at 13:25

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

Flights to Madrid:

Rome Fiumicino – Madrid (FR9601) at 16:30

Thursday July 21st

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 14:30

Saturday July 23rd

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – London Stansted (FR5995) at 16:00

Flights to Madrid:

London Stansted – Madrid (FR5996) at 11:50

Wednesday July 27th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

Flights to Madrid:

Santiago – Madrid (FR5318) at 22:25

Thursday July 28th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 14:30

Saturday July 30th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – London Stansted (FR5995) at 16:00

Flights to Madrid:

London Stansted – Madrid (FR5996) at 11:50

Tuesday August 2nd

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 6:30

Madrid – Milan Bergamo (FR5983) at 18:30

Flights to Madrid:

Milan Bergamo – Madrid (FR5984) at 21:05

Thursday August 4th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 14:30

BARCELONA FLIGHTS

Tuesday July 19th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 9:55

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 14:25

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 16:55

Wednesday July 20th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 11:15

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 12:35

Barcelona – Venice Marco Polo (FR867) at 18:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 14:55

Venice Marco Polo – Barcelona (FR866) at 21:30

Thursday July 21st

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 13:20

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 15:55

Tuesday July 26th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 9:55

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 14:25

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 16:55

Wednesday July 27th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 11:15

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 12:35

Barcelona – Venice Marco Polo (FR867) at 18:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 14:55

Venice Marco Polo – Barcelona (FR866) at 21:30

Thursday July 28th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 13:20

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 15:55

Tuesday August 2nd

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR5984) at 9:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 16:55

Wednesday August 3rd

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 11:15

Barcelona – Venice Marco Polo (FR867) at 18:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Venice Marco Polo – Barcelona (FR866) at 21:30

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 14:55

Thursday August 4th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 13:20

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 15:55

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA FLIGHTS

Wednesday July 20th

Flights from Santiago:

Santiago – Madrid (FR5318) at 22:25

Flights to Santiago:

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

Wednesday July 27th

Flights from Santiago:

Santiago – Madrid (FR5318) at 22:25

Flights to Santiago:

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

PALMA DE MALLORCA FLIGHTS

Tuesday July 19th

Flights from Palma de Mallorca:

Palma de Mallorca – Madrid (FR2054) at 14:20

Flights to Palma de Mallorca:

Madrid – Palma de Mallorca (FR2053) at 16:35

Frankfurt Hahn – Palma de Mallorca (FR9832) at 18:25

VALENCIA FLIGHTS

Tuesday July 19th

Flights from Valencia:

Valencia – London Stansted (FR8342) at 5:55