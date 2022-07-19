For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Ryanair strike: Which flights to and from Spain have been cancelled?
Ryanair’s Spain-based cabin crew strike continues to cause issues for international travellers. Here are the upcoming flights to and from Spain which the low-cost airline has confirmed as cancelled for what's left of July and early August.
Published: 19 July 2022 12:38 CEST
Passengers affected by the Ryanair strike fill out claim forms at a counter at the Terminal 2 of El Prat airport in Barcelona on June 30th, 2022. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments