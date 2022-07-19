Read news from:
Ryanair strike: Which flights to and from Spain have been cancelled?

Ryanair’s Spain-based cabin crew strike continues to cause issues for international travellers. Here are the upcoming flights to and from Spain which the low-cost airline has confirmed as cancelled for what's left of July and early August.

Published: 19 July 2022 12:38 CEST
SPAIN-TRANSPORT-AIR-RYANAIR-STRIKE
Passengers affected by the Ryanair strike fill out claim forms at a counter at the Terminal 2 of El Prat airport in Barcelona on June 30th, 2022. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

There is no end in sight for the Ryanair strike which has caused hundreds of flight cancellations and thousands of delays since 1,900 Spain-based Ryanair employees stopped working on June 24th to protest against their low wages and work conditions.

On Monday July 18th, ten flights to and from Spain were cancelled and 266 were delayed, affecting Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona’s El Prat in particular.

For the following day, three more flights have been cancelled and 25 are set to be delayed, affecting passengers travelling to or from Barcelona, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Ibiza, Málaga, and Valencia. 

According to Raquel Bautista, one of the USO unionists representing Ryanair’s Spain-based workers, cabin crew will continue to demand “decent working conditions and that the company comply with Spanish labour legislation”, adding that they regretted that Spain’s ministries of Labour and Transport are not mediating in the conflict.

Ryanair staff’s initial six-day stoppage was meant to come to an end on Saturday July 2nd, but a further 12 days of strikes were added throughout the month of July due to the failure to reach an agreement over cabin crew’s low pay and work conditions. 

Cancellations and delays now look set to continue into early August unless a deal can be reached.

READ ALSO: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

It is possible to use Ryanair’s flight tracker to check on the status of your upcoming flight, but you’re unlikely to get accurate information if done lots of days in advance.

In any case, below are the Ryanair flights which the Irish carrier has announced will be cancelled in the coming days, mostly affecting passengers travelling to or from Madrid or Barcelona but also some other Spanish airports. 

MADRID FLIGHTS

Tuesday July 19th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 06:30

Madrid – Rome Fiumicino (FR9602) at 14:05

Madrid – Palma de Mallorca (FR2053) at 16:35

Flights to Madrid:

Palma de Mallorca – Madrid (FR2054) at 14:20

Milan Bergamo – Madrid (FR5984) at 21:05

Wednesday July 20th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Rome Fiumicino (FR9602) at 13:25

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

Flights to Madrid:

Rome Fiumicino – Madrid (FR9601) at 16:30

Thursday July 21st

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 14:30

Saturday July 23rd

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – London Stansted (FR5995) at 16:00

Flights to Madrid:

London Stansted – Madrid (FR5996) at 11:50

Wednesday July 27th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

Flights to Madrid:

Santiago – Madrid (FR5318) at 22:25

Thursday July 28th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 14:30

Saturday July 30th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – London Stansted (FR5995) at 16:00

Flights to Madrid:

London Stansted – Madrid (FR5996) at 11:50

Tuesday August 2nd

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 6:30

Madrid – Milan Bergamo (FR5983) at 18:30

Flights to Madrid:

Milan Bergamo – Madrid (FR5984) at 21:05

Thursday August 4th

Flights from Madrid:

Madrid – Milan Malpensa (FR2759) at 14:30 

BARCELONA FLIGHTS

Tuesday July 19th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 9:55

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 14:25

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 16:55

Wednesday July 20th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 11:15

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 12:35

Barcelona – Venice Marco Polo (FR867) at 18:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 14:55

Venice Marco Polo – Barcelona (FR866) at 21:30 

Thursday July 21st

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 13:20

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 15:55

Tuesday July 26th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 9:55

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 14:25

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 16:55

Wednesday July 27th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 11:15

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 12:35

Barcelona – Venice Marco Polo (FR867) at 18:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 14:55

Venice Marco Polo – Barcelona (FR866) at 21:30 

Thursday July 28th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 13:20

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 15:55

Tuesday August 2nd

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR5984) at 9:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 16:55

Wednesday August 3rd

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Milan Malpensa (FR7554) at 11:15

Barcelona – Venice Marco Polo (FR867) at 18:55

Flights to Barcelona:

Venice Marco Polo – Barcelona (FR866) at 21:30

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 14:55

Thursday August 4th

Flights from Barcelona:

Barcelona – Rome Fiumicino (FR6973) at 13:20

Flights to Barcelona:

Rome Fiumicino – Barcelona (FR6974) at 15:55

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA FLIGHTS 

Wednesday July 20th

Flights from Santiago:

Santiago – Madrid (FR5318) at 22:25

Flights to Santiago:

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

Wednesday July 27th

Flights from Santiago:

Santiago – Madrid (FR5318) at 22:25

Flights to Santiago:

Madrid – Santiago (FR5317) at 20:35

PALMA DE MALLORCA FLIGHTS 

Tuesday July 19th

Flights from Palma de Mallorca:

Palma de Mallorca – Madrid (FR2054) at 14:20

Flights to Palma de Mallorca:

Madrid – Palma de Mallorca (FR2053) at 16:35

Frankfurt Hahn – Palma de Mallorca (FR9832) at 18:25

VALENCIA FLIGHTS 

Tuesday July 19th 

Flights from Valencia:

Valencia – London Stansted (FR8342) at 5:55

TRAVEL NEWS

Ryanair and EasyJet strikes coincide to cause travel chaos in Spain

EasyJet cabin crew today resumed strike action that coincided with a Ryanair walkout and added to the travel chaos across Europe.

Published: 15 July 2022 17:53 CEST
Ryanair and EasyJet strikes coincide to cause travel chaos in Spain

Travellers hoping to go to or from Spain today were faced with two-headed strike action, as EasyJet cabin crew resumed a walkout that coincided with Ryanair’s latest round of strikes. As of 1.00pm on Friday, 28 flights had been canceled and 123 delayed across Spain, according to unions representing the workers.

On Friday the majority of affected flights were Ryanair, with 22 cancellations and 90 delays, while EasyJet had 6 cancellations and 33 delays.

Cancellations

Much like Ryanair’s strike action earlier in the week, the airport most affected by the industrial action has been Barcelona’s El Prat, which on Friday had 12 cancellations, eight from Ryanair and four from EasyJet.

Palma airport has also been heavily affected with 13 cancellations, eight from Ryanair and two from EasyJet. EasyJet has less operative bases in Spain, so no other airports are affected by EasyJet cancellations so far today, but Ryanair strike action has caused at least two flights to be cancelled at Alicante, Ibiza, Madrid, Santiago de Compostela and Valencia airports.

Delays

As for delayed flights, Palma had the most on Friday, with 35 delays, 11 being EasyJet and 24 from Ryanair. El Prat was second, with 33 flights delayed -12 from EasyJet and 21 from Ryanair.

Alicante, an airport with very heavy Ryanair flight traffic, had 11 delays, all Ryanair, and Girona three Ryanair delays. 

Ibiza also had three Ryanair flights delayed, and Madrid-Barajas 13 Ryanair flights affected. Malaga had 8 Ryanair and 10 EasyJet flights delayed, and Seville faced two delayed Ryanair flights. 

A summer of strike action

The start of summer has seen strike action across different sectors across the continent. Pilots are on strike in Sweden and Denmark, railway staff have taken industrial action in England, and Heathrow Airport recently announced it was capping the number of passengers passing through the airport due to staff shortages.

READ ALSO: Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Travellers in Spain, however, today got a double whammy of two separate industrial disputes overlapping.

EasyJet cabin crew are protesting at the breakdown in negotiation of their collective bargaining agreement, during which unions called for an rise of 40 percent base salary, and unions USO and Sitcpla are at loggerheads with Ryanair in negotiating a new collective agreement with its workers. Union bosses say Ryanair refuses to adapt the contracts to Spanish legislation.

EasyJet industrial action will affect travel on Friday 15, Saturday 16, and Sunday 17 July, with further walkouts planned for 29, 30 and 31 July.

The latest round of Ryanair strikes end today, Friday 15th, but will resume from July 18 to 21 and from July 25 to 28.

Strike dates

Ryanair cabin crew are, as of now, scheduled to strike on 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28 of July.

EasyJet staff are, as of now, scheduled to strike on 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31 July.

