Is Spain’s suffocating heatwave finally ending?

Temperatures in Spain are beginning to drop on Tuesday July 26th after extreme heat that has consumed most of the country for several weeks. Could the July heatwave finally be over?

Published: 26 July 2022 11:05 CEST
Temperatures begin to drop in Spain. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

Spain has been experiencing an intense heatwave recently with temperatures in much of the country well above 30°C and even into the low 40s, which has brought about wildfires, more than 1,000 deaths from heatstroke and dangerous conditions for those who work outdoors.

This is the hottest heatwave Spain has experienced since 2003.

Andalusia and Murcia have seen temperatures of up to 45°C, in Valencia the mercury rose to 42°C and Castilla-La Mancha, Aragón and Catalonia had temperatures over 40°C.

According to Spanish weather agency Aemet, it’s been among the three worst heatwaves on record in terms of duration, temperatures and extension across the Spanish territory.

Officially speaking, for scorching weather to be classified as a heatwave, the period of extreme heat must last at least three days and temperatures must exceed seasonal thresholds by 10 percent.

That means that most meteorologists have been referring to it as a ten-day heatwave, although in reality temperatures have remained extremely high for longer still beginning on July 9th (minus some brief and slight temperature drops which ‘ended’ the heatwave technically speaking).

The good news is that from Tuesday July 26th, temperatures will finally begin to drop and the north of the country will experience rainfall and cloudy skies, which should help alleviate the hot conditions in the rest of Spain.

There will be some respite from the scorching heat across most of mainland Spain, but particularly along the Mediterranean coast, the latest data from Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has revealed.

The only place where the temperatures are not expected to drop is the Canary Islands, where they will stay high in an archipelago renowned for relatively mild summers. 

Rainfall has been forecast for Cantabria, the Pyrenees and the north-eastern part of Catalonia, which will help to cool the temperatures in the rest of the country further and send cloud cover further south indicated AEMET.

The extreme red heat warnings will disappear, but the provinces of Seville and Córdoba will still have an orange warning, with temperatures around 40°C.

Yellow temperature warnings are also still in place in Cádiz, Granada, Jaén, Málaga and Huelva.

There could also be yellow alerts in Ávila, Albacete, Cuenca, Ciudad Real, Toledo, Guadalajara, Cáceres, Badajoz and Madrid.

Nighttime temperatures will also drop across the country, making it much easier to sleep over the next week.

However, the mercury will remain between 25°C and 27°C at night in the provincial capital cities of Almería, Barcelona, Jaén, Málaga, Murcia y Valencia.

On Wednesday July 27th, the thermometer will continue to drop in the southwest and northwest of Spain, and on Thursday July 28th some much needed precipitation due to arrive. 

What is the forecast for August?

So far it’s been hard to predict what August will bring after the extreme heat of June and July. Although temperatures are starting to drop across the country, meteorologists predict that temperatures will remain relatively high until August 15th.

However, average daily temperatures are expected to be lower than in July, which if true would certainly be something to celebrate.

As during previous years, weather agencies also predict more summer storms in the last two weeks of August, in coastal areas, in the interior and mountainous areas, which should help to cool the air temperatures further.

ENVIRONMENT

Why are there so many forest fires in Spain?

Increasingly there have been more and more wildfires across Spain, but why are there so many? Are they caused by extreme heat waves or are they started intentionally?

Published: 25 July 2022 12:47 CEST
Why are there so many forest fires in Spain?

Wildfires have been sweeping across Spain this summer and some of the worst affected regions have been Extremadura, Castilla y León, Galicia, Andalusia and Catalonia.

This year in Spain has been the worst for forest fires in the last 10 years. Just over 200,000 hectares (495,000 acres) of forests in Spain have been lost to fire so far this year, more than in any other nation in Europe, according to the European Union’s satellite monitoring service EFFIS.

Some of the biggest fires have been in Zamora in Castilla y León, Las Hurdes in Extremadura and the National Park of Monfragüe.

In Tenerife, 2,700 hectares have been burned and 600 people have been forced to leave their homes.

READ ALSO: What to do and what to avoid if you witness a forest fire in Spain

While of course there has been an increase in fires because of the extreme heatwave over the past month, which has seen much of Spain experiencing temperatures well above 30°C and even into the low 40s, this is not the only cause.  

It has been revealed that 54 percent of forest fires in Spain are started intentionally.

“Around 96 percent of wildfires are caused by human activities and more than half, 54 percent of them are started intentionally”, said Raúl de la Calle, general secretary of the Association of Forestry Technical Engineers.

READ ALSO – MAP: Where are wildfires raging in Spain?

How and why are they started intentionally?

According to the latest data from the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, there were at least 179 people investigated and arrested for intentionally starting fires in the first half of 2022.  

While not all the reasons for starting fires intentionally are known, the most common reasons that have been revealed by the Forest Fire Statistics (EGIF) from the Ministry of Agriculture are to remove scrub and agricultural waste, to regenerate grass for livestock, pyromaniacs, vandalism and to making hunting easier.  

“Arsonists, agricultural and livestock practices, revenge, issues related to hunting and economic activities,” are all to blame confirmed De la Calle.

Heat and lack of rain

Of course, not all forest fires in Spain are started deliberately. The high temperatures, winds and dry plant material, due to lack of rain in summer, all provide the perfect ingredients for fires across the country.

Declining rural populations in some of Spain’s regions are also causing more fires as fields are abandoned and plant life is left to grow wild. There are also fewer farm animals to help clear the land of scrub.

Spain’s Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera last week stressed the importance of rural residents, saying they are “the real guardians of the land who are on the front line in the prevention of fires all year round”.

