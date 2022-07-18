Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Spanish customs seize €450K Picasso sketch at Ibiza airport

Spanish customs agents seized a Picasso sketch worth over €450,000 from a passenger who arrived at Ibiza airport without declaring the artwork, Spain's customs office said Monday.

Published: 18 July 2022 14:28 CEST
Spanish customs seize €450K Picasso sketch at Ibiza airport
The customs office said they had singled him out for questioning after receiving a tip from their Swiss counterparts that he was transporting a piece of art in "suspicious" conditions. Photo: Hacienda/Guardia Civil

Agents found the 1966 sketch, dubbed “Trois personnages”, on July 5th in the suitcase of a man who arrived in the holiday island on a flight from Zurich, the office said in a statement.

The passenger said the artwork was a simple copy and presented the agents with a handwritten receipt of 1,500 Swiss francs (1,515 euros) which he said he had paid for the sketch.

But customs agents found another receipt in the bottom of his suitcase from a Zurich art gallery for 450,000 Swiss francs (€454,000) with a reference to a work by Pablo Picasso called “Trois personnages”.

According to a preliminary analysis carried out by art experts, the sketch is indeed a work by the Spanish painter and “the price charged by the gallery is in line with the market price,” the statement said.

The director of Ibiza’s Museu d’Art Contemporani (MACE) has reported that, “on a preliminary basis”, the alleged Picasso is authentic. Photo: Hacienda/Guardia Civil

This first assessment will have to be confirmed by a “more exhaustive” analysis using “advanced techniques”, it added.

The passenger faces possible charges of smuggling for failing to declare an object of value when he entered Spain.

The customs office said they had singled him out for questioning after receiving a tip from their Swiss counterparts that he was transporting a piece of art in “suspicious” conditions.

Considered to be one of most famous artists of the 20th century, Picasso spent the bulk of his long life in France, dying there in 1973.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Spain reduces sentences for two convicted over Catalonia attacks

A Spanish court Wednesday reduced by ten years the sentences of two out of three people convicted over 2017 attacks in Catalonia that killed 16 people, it said.

Published: 14 July 2022 09:09 CEST
Updated: 14 July 2022 11:39 CEST
Spain reduces sentences for two convicted over Catalonia attacks

Mohamed Houli Chemlal, a 25-year-old with Spanish nationality, was handed a reduced sentence of 43 years, while Driss Oukabir, a 33-year-old Moroccan, was given 36 years, it said in a statement.

The Madrid court said it had “partially accepted” an appeal by both men, who were first sentenced in May last year.

It however upheld the charges of “belonging to a terrorist organisation” as well as manufacture and possession of explosives.

The court upheld an eight-year prison sentence for the third convict, Said Ben Iazza.

He had been found guilty of providing a vehicle and documents to the attackers, and was granted parole in September 2021.

During the investigation, Chemlal admitted the cell had initially planned to target sites like Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica.

But their plans were sped up after an accidental explosion at a house in Alcanar, a coastal town between Barcelona and Valencia where they had been preparing explosives.

The blast killed the group’s spiritual leader and injured Chemlal, forcing the cell to hurriedly improvise the Barcelona attacks.

The first attack took place on August 17, 2017 on the famous Ramblas avenue in Barcelona, where a truck rammed into passers-by, killing 14 people, mostly foreign tourists.

The driver, who had killed a 30-year-old man to steal his car while fleeing, was shot dead a few days later by the police.

A few hours after the Ramblas massacre, another five cell members, also of Moroccan nationality, carried out a second attack on the seafront of Cambrils, a popular resort 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Barcelona.

They crashed into a police checkpoint before fatally stabbing a woman and being shot dead by police. Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.

SHOW COMMENTS