MONEY

Inflation hack: what time should I use the washing machine in Spain?

With utility bills skyrocketing against the backdrop of rising inflation, many Spaniards are sacrificing on home comforts from air-conditioning to the washing machine. But at what time of day is it cheapest to use the washing machine in Spain?

Published: 15 July 2022 14:05 CEST
Updated: 15 July 2022 17:07 CEST
Photo: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Like countries across Europe and the world, the Spanish economy is suffering with high inflation and Spaniards are feeling the financial strain, especially as the country continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, things have gotten so bad that the Spanish Consumer Price Index (CPI) – the instrument used to measure inflation – rose by 10.2 percent year-on-year in June, the first time it has broken the 10 percent threshold since April 1985, according to data from the Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

The prices of anything and everything from fruit and eggs to olive oil and petrol have jumped up, and the increases have been particularly pronounced in fuel and utility costs due to the double-pronged pressures of inflation combined with global fuel prices rising as a byproduct of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ ALSO: The food products that are more expensive than ever in Spain

But bills were rising even before the war, and by October of 2021, electricity bills in Spain were already sixty-three percent higher than the previous year, according to statistics from Spain’s Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Although the Spanish government has made efforts to soften the effects of crippling energy cost rises, cutting VAT on electricity bills in half recently, for example, the growing bills Spaniards now face have led many to become more resourceful, and careful, about when they use high energy electrical appliances at home.

READ ALSO: Spain to cut electricity tax by half to ease inflation pain

The washing machine is well known as an appliance that uses a lot of electricity and takes a long time. With bills skyrocketing, and the price of electricity on the wholesale market exceeding €200 per megawatt hour (MWh), rising to €300/MWh during peak hours of the day, many Spaniards have taken to using their washing machines at times of the day that offer the cheaper tariffs. 

You may have heard from friends that it’s cheaper to wash your clothes in the middle of the night, or at lunch time. But when is it actually best to use the washing machine in Spain, and how much can it save you?

The Local explains all.

Timetable

You may think all this sounds a bit silly, but the volatility of energy markets in recent months means that there are huge differences in the price of electricity depending on the time of day that you use it.

According to data from Red Eléctrica, the partly state-owned corporation which operates Spain’s national grid, the differences in the price of kilowatt hour (kWh) can be up to 20 cents depending on when exactly you use it.

The graphic below visualises the hora punta (peak time) in red, the hora llana (flat time) in yellow, and hora valle (off-peak) in green, to help you better understand when the cheapest and most expensive times of the day are.

A breakdown of the different time slots during the week. Photo: RTVE.es

From Monday to Friday, the cheapest time to use the washing machine is during the flat and off-peak slots. It may not be ideal, but by putting the washing machine on during the night, from 00:00 to 8:00 (off-peak), or in the morning, from 8:00 to 10:00 (flat), the kWh price can be significantly lower than during peak hour.

Similarly, another good time to use the washing machine, and perhaps the most convenient without being too costly, is after lunch from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m during another flat-rate session.

Fortunately, weekends and holidays correspond uninterruptedly with the off-peak time slot and there is, as a result, very little variation in prices depending on the time of day you use the machine, so you can wash your clothes at the weekend with worrying about racking up a huge bill.

The three energy periods, which you can also use to calculate usage for other electrical products, not just the washing machine:

Horas punta – peak hours (most expensive): 10-14:00h and 18-22:00h on weekdays.

Horas valle – off-peak (cheapest): 00-8:00h on weekdays; 24h on weekends and national holidays.

Horas llana flat rate (intermediate tariff): From 8-10h14-18h and 22-24h on weekdays.

MONEY

Spain to slap windfall taxes on banks, energy firms

The Spanish government said Tuesday it will slap temporary taxes on banks and energy firms to cover the cost of state measures put in place to help Spaniards grapple with soaring inflation.

Published: 12 July 2022 17:55 CEST
Spain to slap windfall taxes on banks, energy firms

The new taxes should generate around 7.0 billion euros ($7.0 billion) in revenues in 2023 and 2024, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told parliament in a state of the nation speech.

They will include a tax on windfall profits of big energy firms, which will generate around 2.0 billion euros per year for state coffers, he said.

A tax on lenders, “who have started to benefit from higher interest rates”, will bring in 1.5 billion euros per year, he added.

The profits generated by rising prices “must be returned to citizens” instead of “fattening” the “salaries of big business leaders,” Sanchez said.

“This government will not tolerate that companies profit from the crisis to enrich themselves,” he added.

Countries around the world are experiencing decades-high inflation as the Ukraine conflict pushes up energy and food prices.

Spain’s inflation rate hit 10.2 percent in June, its highest level in 37 years.

Sanchez’s government has rolled out a swathe of measures to help consumers, including a subsidy on fuel prices at the pump, direct grants to truck drivers and financial support for some farmers.

Several other European nations which have imposed temporary taxes on large firms recently to help cover the cost of measures to tackle the fallout from rocketing inflation.

Britain, for example, introduced in May an exceptional levy on soaring profits enjoyed by the likes of BP and Shell that have benefited massively from surging oil and gas prices.

Sanchez’s announcement sent the Madrid-listed shares of Spain’s biggest banks, including Santander, and its large energy firms like Repsol sharply lower.

He also unveiled several new measures, including free travel on commuter trains between September and December and an increase in monthly scholarship payments to students.

Sanchez’s Socialists were thrashed last month in a regional election in Andalusia, a long-time party stronghold.

The vote was won by Spain’s main opposition conservative Popular Party, which currently tops national opinion polls ahead of a general election expected at the end of 2023.

