Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ELECTRICITY

Spain to cut electricity tax by half to ease inflation pain

Spain will cut the value-added tax on electricity from 10 percent to five percent to shield consumers from soaring inflation fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Wednesday.

Published: 22 June 2022 15:01 CEST
Spain to cut electricity tax by half to ease inflation pain
Sánchez's government already slashed the VAT rate on electricity to 10 percent from 21 percent in 2021. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

The announcement comes after Sánchez’s Socialists were thrashed Sunday in a regional election in Andalusia, a longtime party stronghold.

Sánchez told parliament the VAT reduction, from 10 percent to five percent, would be approved at an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Saturday “to continue to protect citizens from the effects of the war.”

His government last year slashed the VAT rate on electricity to 10 percent from 21 percent to ease the impact of electricity price rises on consumers.

The latest tax cut will be part of a package of measures which will be adopted on Saturday to help consumers deal with rising inflation, which hit 8.7 percent in May, its highest level in decades.

The government did not provide further details on what measures will be adopted.

It adopted a first multi-billion euro emergency package to cushion businesses and consumers from soaring energy prices in March.

Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz has proposed slashing the price of monthly public transit passes by 50 percent and offering €300 ($315) to people hit hardest by rising prices.

READ MORE: Spain eyes €300 handouts for most vulnerable and further fuel reductions

“Inflation is hitting families hard. … The government has acted quickly and decisively, but it is still not enough,” she tweeted.

Spain’s main opposition conservative Popular Party won Sunday’s election in Andalusia in a landslide, capturing 58 seats in the 109-seat regional parliament, its first ever absolute majority in the southern region.

The Socialists won just 30 seats, its worst ever result in Spain’s most populous region.

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

Spain eyes €300 handouts for most vulnerable and further fuel reductions

Spain's government is considering a €300 handout for the country's most vulnerable citizens, as well as further discounts on fuel prices, as the current measures to address rising inflation aren't helping those most at risk enough.

Published: 22 June 2022 13:47 CEST
Spain eyes €300 handouts for most vulnerable and further fuel reductions

The Spanish government is negotiating the specific measures that could form part of the new expansion of the country’s plan anti-crisis.

This could include further discounts on fuel prices, which currently are €0.20 off every litre, and the possibility of introducing a €300 benefit or cheque as it’s being referred to, in order to help families at risk. 

These are the two standout features of the new raft of measures proposed by Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, of the government’s far-left coalition party Unidas Podemos.

The proposal, which is currently being negotiated, aims to compensate families that have been hit by the recent rise in supermarket prices, fuel costs and the overall general cost of living.

It is designed to stop people living in Spain from falling further into debt, when benefits such as the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) are not enough to do so.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) continues to rise in Spain and currently stands at 8.7 percent.

Díaz has also published a thread on her Twitter account in which she calls for “strengthening protection against an international crisis” and explains the measures proposed.

“To reinforce the protection of citizens, we are committed to create a €300 cheque for the people hardest hit by the crisis, as has been implemented in France. Given the rise in prices due to inflation, it is time to protect families and their purchasing power,” she said. 

As well as the new fuel bonus and one-off €300 handout, the government is currently negotiating another benefit – a discount of 50 percent on public transport fares for three months. 

“To make progress in terms of ecological transition and sustainable mobility, we are committed to reducing the price of public transport. Given the increase in fuel prices, we want to reduce public transport passes by 50 percent. In addition, we propose establishing a mechanism that allows the discount to be adjusted, both for non-professional petrol and diesel, according to the income level of the beneficiaries”, explained Díaz. 

These are not the only measures that PSOE and Unidas Podemos have on the table. Non-contributory pensions of 15 percent are also being reevaluated and Unidas Podemos has also proposed a tax on large electricity companies. The latter has divided the government.

Díaz has also proposed raising the corporation tax on electricity companies’ earnings by 10 percent. 

SHOW COMMENTS