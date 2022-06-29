Read news from:
Spain’s inflation rate hits double digits and reaches 37-year high

Inflation in Spain has soared to a 37-year high, reaching 10.2 percent in June 2022 due to rising energy and food prices, official data showed Wednesday.

Published: 29 June 2022 11:38 CEST
The rise in inflation in Spain is mainly due to increases in fuel and food prices.(Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Inflation has soared worldwide as economies have emerged from the Covid pandemic while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed commodity prices higher.

Consumer prices in Spain accelerated to 10.2 percent in June on an annual basis, up from 8.7 percent in the previous month and the highest since April 1985, according to the National Statistics Institute.

The rise is mainly due to increases in fuel and food prices but the institute also noted a hike in prices in the hospitality sector in one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

The news comes less than 48 hours after the head of Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) resigned in a move the opposition and part of the press blames on differences with the country’s left-wing government over poor economic growth and inflation figures.

El País and other newspapers claim Juan Rodríguez Poo chose to resign to avoid being pushed out by the government over a disagreement about the INE’s methodology for calculating indicators such as gross domestic product and inflation.

Core inflation, which is seasonally adjusted and excludes energy, jumped to 5.5 percent in June compared to 4.9 percent in the previous month — the highest since August 1993.

The European Central Bank plans to hike interest rates for the first time in more than a decade in July in efforts to tame inflation in the eurozone.

Who can apply for Spain’s €200 crisis payment?

Spain's government on June 27th approved its latest package of measures aimed at helping those who are struggling the most with rising living costs brought on by the war in Ukraine. Here are the requirements to apply for the €200 one-off payment.

Published: 28 June 2022 11:07 CEST
Who can apply for Spain's €200 crisis payment?

The anticrisis measures, which according to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will cost “more than €9 billion”, were published in Spain’s national state bulletin BOE on Monday and will be kept in force until December 31st.

The standout measure is a financial handout – or a cheque as it’s being referred to – that low-income people can claim, although there are other cost-cutting steps that have been taken such as an upcoming discount on public transport in September and a VAT drop on electricity. 

The one-off payment initially suggested by Labour Minister Yolanda was €300, but this has been reduced to €200. 

According to Spain’s Tax Minister María Jesús Montero, approximately 2.7 million people in Spain will be able to benefit from the scheme. 

Individuals can request the €200 payment, as can families, but only one payment per household is allowed.

What are the requirements to claim the €200 benefit?

  • You must be a legal resident of Spain for at least one year.
  • You must be registered with Spain’s social security system and be either a contract employee, self-employed or registered as unemployed.
  • Your family’s total annual income in 2021 must’ve been below €14,000 gross.
  • You cannot already be claiming Spain’s Ingreso Mínimo Vital (Minimum Vital Income), the non-contributory social security benefit for people who don’t get what is considered minimum income, or a state pension or similar social security benefits.
  • The sum of your assets (individual or family unit) on January 1st 2022 must have been below €43,196.

How do you request the €200 handout?

It can only be done online via Spain’s Agencia Tributaria tax agency website. The scheme is set to be active in July 2022.

You’ll have to fill out a form with your details by September 30th, including a bank account where you’d like the sum to be transferred to. 

If after three months, you have not received the €200 it means that your application has been rejected.

