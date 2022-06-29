Read news from:
SPANISH POLITICS

Spain’s stats chief quits over reluctance to ‘fudge’ economic figures: press

The head of Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) has resigned in a move the opposition and part of the press blames on differences with the country’s left-wing government over poor economic growth and inflation figures.

Published: 29 June 2022 09:11 CEST
juan manuel rodriguez poo ine
Juan Manuel Rodríguez Poo was INE's director from 2018 to 2022. Photo: INE

In a statement released late on Monday, the economy ministry said INE president Juan Rodríguez Poo had “expressed his desire to step down for personal reasons”.

Poo’s departure from the institute, an independent body which is affiliated with the ministry, came after he oversaw a “process of modernisation and strengthening” at the INE, which he has helmed since October 2018, it said.

But El País and several other newspapers said Poo had resigned in a bid to avoid being pushed out by the government over a disagreement about the INE’s methodology for calculating indicators such as gross domestic product and inflation.

Last Friday, the INE revised down Spain’s first-quarter growth figures to 0.2 percent, from 0.3 percent, confirming the pace of economic expansion had slowed sharply in the context of high global inflation and market tension as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And in recent months, the INE has also released statistics showing rising inflation in Spain, which in March hit a peak of 9.8 percent, the highest level in 37 years.

Some analysts have expressed doubt about the INE’s estimates, signalling certain discrepancies between the weak growth figures and the strong data on job creation.

Spanish opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who heads the right-wing Popular Party (PP), also criticised Poo’s departure, blaming political considerations.

“Dismissing the head of the INE because the government does not agree with Spain’s official statistics on economic growth and inflation is without doubt an error which affects (the country’s) credibility, trustworthiness and reputation,” he said.

“No head of the statistics institute has ever been dismissed, except during a change of government,” he charged.

The PP has in recent days criticised Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his attempts “to control state resources as much as he can” after his party lost to the right in the June 19 regional elections in Andalusia, formerly a bastion of the Socialists.

NATO

Sánchez and Spanish King to meet with Biden before Madrid NATO summit

President Biden will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of the month.

Published: 23 June 2022 13:18 CEST
The President of the United States Joe Biden is set to meet with both the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.

In what will be the Biden’s first official trip to Spain since winning the Presidency, he will meet with the Prime Minister and King to “reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship” between Spain and the U.S as soon as he lands in the capital, a White House spokesperson told the Spanish press.

Although the dates of the bilateral meetings are yet to be confirmed, it is believed that Biden will arrive in Madrid after attending the G7 summit in Germany, and before the start of the Atlantic Alliance Summit next Wednesday June 29th.

Sánchez spoke with Biden by phone this week, reportedly about preparations for the summit and Spain’s role in providing aid and weapons to the war effort in Ukraine. 

READ ALSO: US plans to strike Central American refugee resettlement deal with Spain

“I have just talked with President Biden about the next NATO Summit in Madrid, a historic event in which the Alliance will strengthen its unity and cohesion, in defense of democracy and freedom,” Sánchez wrote on Twitter.

Recent phone call aside, the meeting comes after Sánchez was shunned by Washington during most of the Ukraine crisis. It is believed Biden spoke to leaders by phone from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy to coordinate the response to Russia’s invasion, but not Spain.

American diplomats have since tried to play down Sánchez’s absence from the coordination calls, suggesting they, or some of them at least, were made within the framework of the G7, something Spain is not a part of.

