TRAVEL NEWS

Spanish airline to fly UK-made helium airships

Spain's Air Nostrum has become the first airline to reserve 100-seat helium airships that emit just one tenth of harmful emissions produced by jet planes, their British manufacturer said Wednesday.

Published: 16 June 2022 08:58 CEST
The helium Airlander produces one tenth of harmful emissions pumped out by regular aircraft, according to its manufacturer JUSTIN TALLIS AFP/File

A spokesperson for Hybrid Air Vehicles told AFP that Air Nostrum signed a deal to lease 10 Airlanders scheduled for delivery from 2026 onwards in a transaction worth over $600 million.

The Spanish regional carrier aims to become HAV’s launch customer while also diversifying its domestic fleet, using the Airlander on domestic routes.

The UK group will create 1,800 jobs at its facility in South Yorkshire, northern England, when it starts production later this year.

The hybrid ship — which looks like two blimps stuck together — has a helium-filled hull and will be propelled by a hybrid of electric and fuel-burning engines, with the goal of going all-electric by 2030.

It can stay in the air for five days and travel at maximum speeds of 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour, with a range of more than 7,000 kilometres.

“Airlander is designed to deliver a better future for sustainable aviation services, enable new transport networks and provide rapid growth options for our customers,” said HAV chief executive Tom Grundy in a statement.

“Our partnership with Air Nostrum Group, as the launch Airline for Airlander 10, leads the way towards that future.”

The airline said in a separate statement on Wednesday that the planned aircraft, which has not yet been certified by regulators, will use far less fuel than regular jets.

“We are exploring each and every possible way to reduce our carbon footprint,” added Air Nostrum boss Carlos Bertomeu.

“The Airlander 10 will drastically reduce emissions and for that reason we have made this agreement with HAV.”

Delivery will be staggered over a five-year period.

The first prototype, developed with US aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, took flight in 2012 as part of a project with Pentagon, which was cancelled due to technical and budgetary issues.

HAV transferred the 92-metre-long vehicle to Britain in 2013 to turn it into a civilian model, bigger than an A380 jumbo jet.

It was presented to the public for the first time in 2016, but it nosedived while landing on its second test flight, without causing any injuries.

Europe’s Moroccans start returning home via Spain for holidays again

Millions of Moroccans have waited three years to once again be able to drive to a port in Spain and then catch a ferry to Morocco to see loved ones during the summer break.

Published: 16 June 2022 09:26 CEST
“Finally!,” said 20-year-old Reda as he arrived at the port of Algeciras in southern Spain on Wednesday on the first day of an operation to ease the return home of Moroccans living in Europe for their summer holidays.

The short 14-kilometre (nine-mile) route across the Strait of Gibraltar had originally been shut in March 2020 when Morocco severed transport links with Europe over the Covid-19 pandemic.

But while Rabat reopened its maritime borders last summer to other European nations, connections between Morocco and Spain remained shut until April due to a diplomatic dispute between the two nations.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, I was too excited,” said Reda, who drove 4,500 kilometres with his girlfriend to Algeciras from Helsinki, where he is studying, to catch a ferry to visit his family in Agadir, in southwestern Morocco.

Some 3.3 million people and over 760,000 vehicles made the crossing in 2019 during the last “Operation Crossing the Strait”, which runs this year from June 15-September 15.

Spain’s government has called the seasonal migration “one of the biggest flows of people across continents” in such a short time.

Driving home for the summer holidays “is almost like a tradition for us”, said Reda, wearing flip-flops and a bucket hat and surrounded by cars loaded with bags.

Nearby families looked for shady spots to eat within view of imposing red ferries.

The biggest flow of passengers is expected at the end of the month and the first weekend of July after schools close across Europe.

MOROCCO-SPAIN-HOLIDAY

Police inspect the car of Moroccan footballer Noureddine Amrabat after disembarking from a ferry that arrived from Tarifa, in the Moroccan port of Tangiers, on June 15th, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

‘Shameful’

The resumption of maritime traffic comes after Spain in March supported Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara — a disputed territory mostly controlled by Rabat, but claimed by the Polisario Front — ending a year-long diplomatic crisis.

While ferries run to Morocco from Italy and France, these routes are longer and more expensive.

“It’s shameful… with these disputes between politicians, it is regular people who foot the bill,” said Abdel Ghani, a 67-year-old Spanish-Moroccan pensioner who came to Algeciras to buy a ferry ticket.

Spanish and Moroccan authorities expect the number of people making the crossing this year will surpass that of 2019 due to pent up demand.

Several thousand police officers, social workers and volunteers have been mobilised in both nations to assist travellers on the roads and in ports and ensure traffic flows smoothly.

Steep losses

The dearth of passengers in recent years has meant a loss in revenues for shipping companies, ports and service stations and hotels along the route.

Direct and indirect losses amounted to nearly €500 million ($520 million) in the last two years, according to the Association of Service Companies of the Bay of Algeciras (Aeseba), which represents 90 local firms.

“Unfortunately the money lost can’t be recovered,” the president of the association, Manuel Piedra, told AFP.

The association is “pleased” with Spain’s diplomatic reversal “and that the political situation has been resolved”, he added.

The port authority of Algeciras, which is responsible for 75 percent of the sea traffic between Spain and Morocco, estimates it lost 40 million euros.

Reda said his parents “went mad” last summer when Morocco resumed its maritime links with other nations but not Spain.

“When I was a child, I used to travel by car every summer” to Morocco, he said as he waited for his ferry in Algeciras.

“It’s awesome,” he said, breaking into a smile.

