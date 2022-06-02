Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIFE IN SPAIN

How to renew your digital certificate in Spain

Spain's Digital Certificate is a must for anyone who wants to save time with official processes. However, if your Digital Certificate expires, it's not always a straightforward process to renew. Here are all the steps to follow.

Published: 2 June 2022 09:28 CEST
How to renew your digital certificate in Spain
Renewing your digital certificate in Spain to continue being able to complete official processes online can sometimes be tricky. Photo: Gino Crescoli/ Pixabay

A digital certificate (not to be confused by with a Covid Digital Certificate) is a software package that you can download onto your computer, allowing you to identify yourself during online administrative processes in Spain.

You will need it for procedures such as filing your taxes, paying fines, accessing your health records or logging onto the social security system.

Having this certificate means that you won’t always need to physically go into an office to complete all processes and can do it from your own home. For anyone who is familiar with Spanish bureaucracy, this is likely to save to plenty of time and headaches.

READ ALSO: Beat the queues – 25 official matters you can do online in Spain

If you don’t have a digital certificate and want to get one for the first time, click here to follow the steps.

In this article, we’ll focus on renewing your digital certificate when it’s about to expire, as people in Spain – not just foreigners – often run into issues with the renewal.

Your certificate is valid for four years and after this time, you’ll need to renew it, so you can continue using it.

In theory, you will get an e-mail from the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre or FNMT, where you originally applied for your certificate, to let you know that your certificate is about to run out and that you’ll need to renew it soon.

However, in practice you don’t always get this e-mail, so how do you know if your certificate is about to expire?

To find out, you can log on to the FNMT website and follow this link to get to the CERES certificates page. Here, you’ll need to click on the tab on the left-hand side which says ‘Persona física’, if you are looking for yourself. You’ll then click on ‘Verificar estado’ to find out the status of your certificate, followed by ‘Solicitar verificación’.

Find out if your digital certificate is still valid. Source: FNMT

If you have a valid digital certificate installed, it should now appear on your screen, including its validation and expiry dates.  If you click on the certificate and then click ‘Aceptar’ you will see more information on the status of your certificate.

Remember that you will need to renew your digital certificate before the expiry date. If you let it expire, you will have to do the whole process of applying for a new digital certificate. It can be renewed up to two months before the expiry date. 

READ ALSO: Spanish bureaucracy explained: Saving time through the online [email protected] system

The Renewal process  

Step 1:

After you have checked the expiry date on your certificate you will need to go back to the original page when you clicked on ‘Persona Física’ here.

Under the drop-down menu on the left-hand side, you’ll see a button that says ‘Renovar’ or renew. Click on this.

Be aware that if you have updated your operating system recently, it’s likely that this process won’t work for you and it will display an error message later on when you try to renew it. In this case, you’ll need to click on the tab at the bottom which says ‘Soporte Técnico’ or technical support. Next click on ‘Descargas’ or downloads and then ‘Descargas de Software’ (software downloads). Here you’ll find lots of technical support you need to find out if your operating system is compatible. You can also call the technical support number, found under the FAQs section, so someone can help you if you’re still having problems. You can also get your gestor or accountant to help with this, although you’ll probably be charged for it. 

READ ALSO: What does a ‘gestor’ do in Spain and why you’ll need one

If you haven’t updated your operating system recently, you can continue with the process. In order to do this, you’ll first need to download a piece of software on your computer in order for the renovation process to work. Click on ”Configuración previa’, under the renewal section. The website will give you a list of operating systems the software is compatible with. Next, click the button which says Área de Descarga de Configurador FNMT. This will give you a list of all the different types of operating systems and links to download the software for each one. Download and install the software.

Download the software onto your computer. Source: FNMT

Step 2:

Once you’ve downloaded and installed the correct software, click on ‘Solicitar renovación’ in order to request your renewal, under the ‘Renovar’ or renewal dropdown tab.

Click on the link it provides. This will take you to a page with all the personal details associated with your digital certificate. If everything is correct, click on ‘Renovar Certificado’ at the bottom of the page to renew it. If not, click on ‘Modificar datos’ to update your details.

When you have downloaded the software, you can renew your certificate. Source: FNMT

On the next page, click the large button that says ‘Generar Solicitud electrónica’ to generate your renewal request.

A pop-up box will appear listing your certificates. Click on your digital certificate, the one you want to renew, and then click on ‘Firmar’ followed by ‘Enviar’ to sign and send your application.

Sign and send your application. Source: FNMT

Step 3:

You should get a message when your certificate has been renewed. You’ll then need to download it onto your computer. To do this, click on ‘Descargar Certificado’ under the same dropdown menu on the left-hand side of the screen you were previously on.

Introduce your details such as your TIE/NIE number, your name, and the renewal code you were given in the message, then click on ‘Descargar Certificado’ to download your certificate.

Download your new certificate. Source: FNMT

It’s also recommended that you make a copy of your certificate. To do this, click on ‘Copia de Seguridad’ on the left-hand side. Here you will find instructions on how to export a copy of your certificate as well as instructions on how to request your digital certificate on a physical card if you wish, although this is not necessary. 

Your digital certificate has now been renewed and you can continue using it like before for all of your online processes.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TAXES

Is it better to do a joint or separate tax declaration if you’re a couple in Spain?

The deadline for filing your Spanish annual income tax return is not far off now, but working out whether to file jointly or as an individual can be tricky. Here's everything you need to know in order to help you decide.

Published: 1 June 2022 15:38 CEST
Is it better to do a joint or separate tax declaration if you're a couple in Spain?

The tax season is upon us in Spain and there’s just one more month to file your annual tax returns for the year 2021.

The deadline for this year is June 30th 2022. 

As a general rule, anyone resident in Spain for more than 183 days who earned €22,000 or more or if it’s their first time filing, needs to complete a tax return. 

READ ALSO: Who needs to file an income tax return in Spain in 2021-2022?

Figuring out how to complete your tax return, what deductions you can make and what to declare can be difficult, but on top of all this, if you’re married or in an established relationship, you’ll also need to decide whether you want to file your return individually or with your partner.

Generally, income tax returns must be declared individually, but the Agencia Tributaria (Spanish Tax Agency) does allow you to fill one out as a couple or a family unit, provided you meet certain criteria.

The Agencia Tributaria defines a family unit, in the case of marriage, as “spouses, not separated and if any, minor children, except for those who are independent”.

In the event that there is no marriage or you are separated, a family unit is defined as: “A father or mother and all their children who live with one of the two and who meet the required requirements”.

Remember, when filing the familial situation you take into account is that which existed as of December 31st, 2021.

READ ALSO – La Renta: The important income tax deadlines in Spain in 2022

Is it better to fill out my tax return as an individual or as a couple?

Depending on your situation, you could end up paying more or less tax if you file as a couple rather than an individual. Joint returns can often mean you benefit from a series of tax reductions, but this option is not open to everyone and it may not always be beneficial to you.

Before you fill out your tax return, you’ll need to calculate whether it will be better for you to file on your own or with your spouse.

You can ask your gestor or your accountant to calculate this for you or you can use the 2021 tax income simulator. This is an online version of the Agencia Tributaria portal that makes it possible to create your declaration without actually having to submit your data, therefore you can work out which situation would be best for you. 

Remember that if you decide to declare as a couple this year, you can always go back to filing individually next year, if you choose. Your circumstances change year on year, meaning that some years it may be beneficial for you to do a joint declaration while other years it won’t.

When filing a joint return, keep in mind that it will include income of any kind obtained by all members of the family unit. If one of the members of the family unit files their income tax return individually, then the rest must also do the same. One spouse cannot choose to declare it on their own the other as a couple.

Generally speaking, if both spouses work, it’s preferable to file individually. Joint taxation is preferable when only one of the spouses works. Make sure to check with your gestor or accountant that this is true in your case.

READ ALSO: What does a ‘gestor’ do in Spain and why you’ll need one

If you live and work in Spain, you’ll need to calculate whether it will be better for you to file on your own or with your spouse. Photo: Surface/Unsplash

What are the advantages of filing your tax return jointly? 

One of the main advantages of paying taxes jointly is the reduction. This means you are able to offset income gains and losses jointly. In theory, it could end up saving you a lot of money, but it could also end up costing you more too.

The basic personal allowance for each person under the age of 65 is €5,550, however, for joint declarations, the allowance of the second taxpayer is established at €3,400. The reduction for single-parent family units is €2,150 per year.

Who can file a joint 2021-2022 Income Tax return?

According to the Agencia Tributaria, the following taxpayers can opt to declare their declaration jointly:

  • Spouses who are married and live with all their children under 18 or those who have been declared incapacitated when they become of legal age.
  • De facto couples – only one of the members can form a family unit with their minor children or disabled adults. The other member of the couple will have to make an individual declaration.
  • In those cases of divorce or separation, joint taxation will correspond to the person who has custody of the children on the date on which the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) is accumulated.
  • In those cases of shared custody, the option of joint taxation can be made by either of the two parents, and the other will have to make the declaration individually.
SHOW COMMENTS