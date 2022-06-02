For members
How to renew your digital certificate in Spain
Spain's Digital Certificate is a must for anyone who wants to save time with official processes. However, if your Digital Certificate expires, it's not always a straightforward process to renew. Here are all the steps to follow.
Published: 2 June 2022 09:28 CEST
Renewing your digital certificate in Spain to continue being able to complete official processes online can sometimes be tricky. Photo: Gino Crescoli/ Pixabay
Is it better to do a joint or separate tax declaration if you’re a couple in Spain?
The deadline for filing your Spanish annual income tax return is not far off now, but working out whether to file jointly or as an individual can be tricky. Here's everything you need to know in order to help you decide.
Published: 1 June 2022 15:38 CEST
