CRIME

How F1 driver Vettel hunted down Barcelona thieves who stole his bag

Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel tried to track down a bag that was stolen in Barcelona using the GPS signal from his headphones which were inside, local police said Tuesday.

Published: 25 May 2022 11:04 CEST
Aston Martin's German driver Sebastian Vettel gestures during a press conference at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 20, 2022 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona, ahead of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Vettel, who took part in the Spanish Grand Prix at the weekend, was getting out of a car on Monday when thieves snatched his bag, a spokesman for Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, told AFP.

The 34-year-old Aston Martin driver then notified police and set off in pursuit of the bag snatchers by tracking the GPS signal from his headphones, the spokesman added.

Daily El Periódico said Vettel asked a woman to lend him her electic scooter to help him catch up to the thieves. Police did not confirm this information.

The four-time world champion found his headphones which were abandoned by the thieves but not his bag and the rest of its contents, the police spokesman said.

A spokesman for Aston Martin confirmed the driver had tried to find his stolen bag using his smartphone “to locate the headphones that were inside”.

“But when he managed to locate the headphones, they had been abandoned and he was therefore unable to locate the stolen bag,” the spokesman told AFP.

READ ALSO:

CRIME

Police probe ‘honour killing’ of Pakistani-Spanish sisters

Police are investigating the murder of two Catalonia-based Pakistani-Spanish sisters as an “honour killing”, after they refused to be married to their cousins as a way for the men to obtain residency in Spain.

Published: 24 May 2022 16:33 CEST
Honour killing is a brutal patriarchal practice that sees women put to death for bringing “shame” on their families.

In deeply conservative Pakistan women have been shot, stabbed, stoned, set alight and strangled for the charge of tainting their family’s “honour”.

Such women are often slain by their own relatives, acting outside the law to uphold their family reputation according to ancient tribal mores.

Police in the eastern city of Gujrat said they are investigating the murder of Aneesa Abbas, 24, and Arooj Abbas, 21, who lived in the Catalan city of Terrassa, as the latest in a grim litany of honour killings. 

A spokesman told AFP both were seeking separation from their Pakistani husbands and were lured back from Spain to Gujrat where they were strangled and shot on Friday night. 

“The family created a story to convince them to come to Pakistan for a couple of days,” said Gujrat police spokesman Nauman Hassan.

“Preliminary investigations show this is a case of honour killing, but it is still developing and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Police also said the women were being “pressurised” by their spouses to aid their emigration to Spain.

Even though they had never met their cousins before, the sisters were reportedly forced to marry them over the phone, a practice that’s legally recognised in Pakistan. 

Seven members of the sisters’ family are currently wanted for murder.

On Tuesday Catalonia’s Mossos d’Esquadra police interrogated the slain women’ father in Terrassa to determine his involvement in the honour killing.

The Spanish embassy in Pakistan could not be reached for comment.

Swathes of Pakistani society still operate according to strict codes of “honour” that radically undermine women’s rights.

Entitlements to education, reproductive rights and the choice of who to wed are all curtailed by the practice.

There were more than 450 honour killings last year, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Men are sometimes targeted but the majority of victims are women and it is suspected that many cases go unreported.

