ECONOMY

CONFIRMED: Spain to invest €12 billion in microchip sector

Spain’s government approved Tuesday a plan to spend €12 billion in the semiconductor and microchip sector amid persistent worldwide shortage of the devices that has disrupted the electronics and automotive industries.

Published: 25 May 2022 09:20 CEST
Spain wants to lead the way in Europe in terms of microchip and semiconductor development. (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP)

The goal of the programme financed mostly with European Union Covid-19 relief funds is for Spain “to become a key player in the global semiconductor value chain,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted.

“We aim to create a solid ecosystem for the future of computing in Europe and attract large investments in the semiconductors industry,” he added.

Sánchez met with the heads of chip makers Intel and Qualcomm on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum being held at the Swiss resort of Davos to discuss the plan.

The programme will fund research and development, support Spanish firms in strategic projects, finance start-ups as well as domestic semiconductor production capacity.

It will cover “the entire value chain from design to chip manufacturing,” Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting that approved the plan.

“The aim is to comprehensively develop the design and production capacities of the Spanish microelectronics and semiconductor industry,” she added.

Mainly made in Asia, semiconductors and microchips are needed to make a wide range of products from cars to washing machines to smartphones.

An unexpected surge in demand due to expanding digitalisation and supply change problems caused by the pandemic has created a global shortage of semiconductors and microchips.

The shortage has slowed manufacturing activity, with automakers pausing production and electronic device makers struggling to keep up with demand for phones, TVs and gaming consoles.

The European Union in February unveiled a €43-billion plan to quadruple the supply of semiconductors in Europe by 2030 and reduce its dependence on Asia for the key component.

The aim of the plan is to double its current semiconductor market share to 20 percent in 2030.

ECONOMY

Qatar to invest an extra €4.75 billion in Spain

Qatar on Wednesday said it plans to invest an additional $5 billion (€4.75 billion) in Spain on the second day of a state visit by its emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Published: 18 May 2022 16:12 CEST
Qatar to invest an extra €4.75 billion in Spain

“The volume of investments agreed upon with the Spanish side amounts to $5 billion in various sectors,” said Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in a statement tweeted by his ministry.

Neither side gave a timetable for the investment, which amounts to some €4.75 billion, nor did they say which sectors would benefit.

“Qatar will invest close to five billion euros in our country in the coming years,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said during a business meeting with the Qatari delegation.

“It is a gesture of confidence in the Spanish economy and Spanish businesses which will strengthen bilateral ties,” he said ahead of afternoon talks with the emir.

Before the pandemic, Qatari investment in Spain stood at €2.67 billion ($2.8 billion), the Spanish government said, making it the country’s 24th biggest investor.

To date, Qatari funding has been notably invested in several sectors: civil aviation, construction, energy and communications.

According to a Spanish government source, the two sides will on Wednesday sign around a dozen commercial contracts, notably concerning energy as Madrid seeks to diversify its gas supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Qatar, one of the world’s three biggest exporters of liquified natural gas (LNG), is currently Spain’s fifth-largest supplier after the United States, Algeria, Nigeria and Egypt.

The country accounted for 4.4 percent of Spain’s total gas imports in April and the Spanish government hopes to increase this share.

European states are increasingly looking to other sources of natural gas as they try to wean themselves off dependence on Russia, with LNG easily shipped by boat from countries such as Qatar and the United States.

After Madrid, the Qatari leader will continue his tour of Europe, visiting Germany, Britain, Slovenia and Switzerland, where he will attend the World Economic Forum in the mountain resort of Davos which runs from May 22-26.

Qatar will host the World Cup later this year.

