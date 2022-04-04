Read news from:
Spain to invest €11 billion to become Europe’s microchip factory

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday announced his government will use €11 billion of EU funds for Spain to become a manufacturer of microchips, key components in our digital world and an element of "global geostrategic importance”. 

Published: 4 April 2022 12:45 CEST
The Spanish government doesn't want to miss out on the chance to make Spain the leading producer of microchips in Europe.(Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP)

Spain wants to lead the way in Europe in terms of microchip and semiconductor development. 

In the words of Pedro Sánchez at the ‘Wake up, Spain’ tech conference on Monday April 4th: “The Spanish government wants our country to be at the forefront of industrial and technological progress”.

Microchips and semiconductors are everywhere and needed for all manner of modern technology to function. Digital products in everyday life such as smartphones, digital cameras, televisions, washing machines, cars, fridges, medical devices and LED bulbs all use these tiny integrated circuits.

In 2020, more than 932 billion chips were manufactured around the world and in 2021 production continued growing into a €550 billion industry.

Covid-19 restrictions led to a global shortage of microchips and semiconductors as well as supply chain bottlenecks, in part as a result of their production still being mainly centred in Asia, namely in Taiwan. 

“Semiconductors are essential elements in all energy sectors and acquire global geostrategic importance in the context of digital transformation”, Sánchez stressed.

His words come at a time when the war in Ukraine has forced many European countries to question their dependency on Russian natural gas and their lack of self-sustainability overall.

Spain’s Prime Minister highlighted that Spain is at the centre of economic recovery plans in Europe and that it has already received €19 billion from the European Commission.

“Receiving the funds was the first of the challenges, but the important challenge now is to execute (the measures) quickly and efficiently,” he added, and that “they have an impact on people’s daily lives”.

US tech giant Intel is also set to invest an initial US$17 billion (€15.4  billion) to build a semiconductor factory in Germany and R&D facilities in France, Poland and Ireland.

The Spanish government is yet to give more details about what its new €11 billion microchip plan will consist of, but it is set to be approved by the European Commission soon.

Spain allows supermarket rationing to avoid food shortages

Spanish supermarkets can legally ration consumer purchases of certain products under a new provision published Wednesday in the state's official bulletin.

Published: 31 March 2022 09:16 CEST
The text, which provides legal cover, says the restrictions can be applied “exceptionally and when there are extraordinary circumstances or force majeure that justify it”.

The move came as empty shelves appeared in many supermarkets due to the combined effect of a truck drivers’ strike and the Ukraine war.

Most of the empty shelves have been due to an ongoing lorry drivers’ strike over soaring diesel prices, which began on March 14 and has curbed supplies of milk, flour, rice and other basic goods.

Three weeks ago, Spanish supermarkets began rationing the sale of sunflower oil to stop customers from stockpiling over shortage fears due to Russia’s invasion of key supplier Ukraine.

The text was introduced as part of the government’s emergency plan to address the economic impacts of the war.

“It provides legal certainty so they can limit the number of articles purchased and thus avoid hoarding but mostly so that there is enough for all consumers,” Reyes Maroto, minister for industry, commerce and tourism, told reporters.

“We are also responding to a need that distribution companies have flagged to us which has become apparent due to the transport strike.”

Spain has been struggling with a wave of social unrest over runaway inflation and rising prices, with lorry drivers striking, production stoppages and mass protests by farmers and fishermen.

Soaring energy prices have also driven Spain’s inflation rate to a 37-year high, jumping to 9.8 percent in March up from 7.6 percent in February.

Earlier this week, the government unveiled plans to offer €16 billion ($17.5 billion) in direct aid and loans for families and companies hit by the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

