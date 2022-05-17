Spain set to sizzle in May heatwave this week

Temperatures this week (May 16th to 22nd) are set to be more like those typically seen in June and July with highs in much of the country between 5°C and 15°C degrees above normal.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned that temperatures are going to be “unusually high” in the coming days. Expect “Very high temperatures which will exceed 35°C in many parts of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands,” they said, indicating that Spain could even register its first 40°C of the year.

Although it is not the first time Spain has seen 40°C degrees so early in the year, AEMET fears that this will be “the worst heatwave in May in the last 20 years”.

During this week there will be “a progressive and general rise in temperatures on the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, which will take the thermometers to mid-summer values, with heat both during the day and at night,” warns Rubén del Campo, spokesman for AEMET.

He also noted that much of Spain would experiences “tropical nights” when the nighttime temperatures will hover around 20°C.

Which places will be the hottest in the country?

This Tuesday, temperatures will begin to rise into the low 30s in some parts of the country. AEMET predicts highs of 32°C in Cordoba, 31°C in Granada and 33°C in Zaragoza.

But it’s on Wednesday that the meteorological agency predicts that the heatwave will really hit with temperatures reaching 38°C in Córdoba and 36°C in Zaragoza, Granada, and Lleida – the hottest places in the country. Other places set to sizzle on Wednesday are Toledo and Seville both with a high of 35°C, as well as Madrid, Murcia and Cáceres, all with a high of 33°C.

Temperatures by Friday May 20th. Source: AEMET

And temperatures are set to soar even higher on Thursday with the majority of the central regions experiencing temperatures in the mid to high 30s. The hottest place on Thursday will again be Córdoba, this time reaching a scorching 40°C, followed closely by Seville and Granada both with 38°C.

The Balearic Islands are also predicted to see temperatures around 32-34°C.

By Friday and the weekend, there will be no respite from the heat as temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s will be experienced in much of inland Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura. Madrid is also expected to reach 38°C by the weekend.

Those looking to escape the intense heat should head to the likes of Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria in the north or hop over to the Canary Islands, where temperatures are likely to hover around the comfortable low to mid-20s.

Wildfire risk

AEMET has also warned that the hot weather will increase the risk of wildfires particularly in southern Galicia, Andalusia, Castilla y León and Extremadura, where the agency has asked people to take extreme precautions.