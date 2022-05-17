Read news from:
Spain set to sizzle in May heatwave this week

The sweltering summer weather has already arrived in Spain this week, and it's only May. Get ready because by Thursday, much of the country will experience temperatures in the mid-thirties.

Published: 17 May 2022 10:44 CEST
Benidorm beach
First 40°C temperatures of the year to hit Spain this week. Photo: JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP

Temperatures this week (May 16th to 22nd) are set to be more like those typically seen in June and July with highs in much of the country between 5°C and 15°C degrees above normal.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned that temperatures are going to be “unusually high” in the coming days. Expect “Very high temperatures which will exceed 35°C in many parts of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands,” they said, indicating that Spain could even register its first 40°C of the year.

Although it is not the first time Spain has seen 40°C degrees so early in the year, AEMET fears that this will be “the worst heatwave in May in the last 20 years”. 

During this week there will be “a progressive and general rise in temperatures on the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, which will take the thermometers to mid-summer values, with heat both during the day and at night,” warns Rubén del Campo, spokesman for AEMET.

He also noted that much of Spain would experiences “tropical nights” when the nighttime temperatures will hover around 20°C.

Which places will be the hottest in the country?

This Tuesday, temperatures will begin to rise into the low 30s in some parts of the country. AEMET predicts highs of 32°C in Cordoba, 31°C in Granada and 33°C in Zaragoza.

But it’s on Wednesday that the meteorological agency predicts that the heatwave will really hit with temperatures reaching 38°C in Córdoba and 36°C in Zaragoza, Granada, and Lleida – the hottest places in the country. Other places set to sizzle on Wednesday are Toledo and Seville both with a high of 35°C, as well as Madrid, Murcia and Cáceres, all with a high of 33°C.

Temperatures by Friday May 20th. Source: AEMET

And temperatures are set to soar even higher on Thursday with the majority of the central regions experiencing temperatures in the mid to high 30s. The hottest place on Thursday will again be Córdoba, this time reaching a scorching 40°C, followed closely by Seville and Granada both with 38°C. 

The Balearic Islands are also predicted to see temperatures around 32-34°C.

By Friday and the weekend, there will be no respite from the heat as temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s will be experienced in much of inland Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura. Madrid is also expected to reach 38°C by the weekend.

Those looking to escape the intense heat should head to the likes of Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria in the north or hop over to the Canary Islands, where temperatures are likely to hover around the comfortable low to mid-20s.

Wildfire risk

AEMET has also warned that the hot weather will increase the risk of wildfires particularly in southern Galicia, Andalusia, Castilla y León and Extremadura, where the agency has asked people to take extreme precautions.

WEATHER

Valencia experiences rainiest day in May on record

The city of Valencia experienced on Tuesday May 3rd the rainiest day in May since records began, during what's already proving to be the wettest spring in history in the eastern city and region.

Published: 4 May 2022 10:21 CEST
Valencia experiences rainiest day in May on record

A total of 145.4 l/m2 of rain fell in just 24 hours in Valencia city, the largest amount in the month of May since 1871.

The rains have already caused numerous problems for traffic, the city’s metro and tram systems due to the flooding.  

rainiest day in May in Valencia

Accumulated rainfall in 24 hours between 5am on May 3rd to 5am on May 4th. Source: AEMET
 

According to Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), the rainstorm was accompanied by lightning and conditions are expected to continue throughout today, May 4th.

Aemet reported that by 10pm on Tuesday night, 181 l/m2 of rain had been collected at the Viveros observatory in Valencia, 122 l/m2 at Valencia airport, 121 l/m2 in Sagunto, 96 l/m2 in El Puig and 82 l/m2 in Castelló de la Plana.

Spain’s national weather agency reported prior to Tuesday’s downpour that this has been the rainiest spring in the Valencia region on record, “even if not a single more drop fell” .

Since March 3rd when the rainfall began, except for “brief pauses in April, it has almost not stopped raining” .

graph of rainfall in Valencia

The amount of spring precipitation in the Valencia region in 2022 is much higher than in previous years. Source: AEMET

Valencia city was one of the worst affected places

The capital of the Valencia region was the worst-hit area, with the deluge flooding homes and cutting off numerous roads.  

The tunnels of Hermanos Machado (Ronda Norte), Primado Reig/Peset Aleixandre and Clariano and the roads of Farinós and Vera, as well as in Ingeniero Fausto Elio were all closed to traffic due to the floods and some continue to be so on May 4th. 

The maritime neighbourhoods of Malvarrosa and Cabanyal were two of the worst affected with rainfall inundating the ground floor of numerous homes.

According to the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet), these coastal areas of ​​the city, experienced more than 200 litres of rain per square metre, in just a few hours. 

The Universitat Politècnica de València has also suspended all face-to-face lessons on the Vera campus this Wednesday, May 4th, because of the floods.  

Emergency services were called

Local Police sources said that since 8pm on May 3rd when the storm has become torrential, they received 94 emergency calls due to problems caused by the rains.  

The Provincial Firefighters Consortium also became involved when they rescued three people whose vehicle had been trapped by the water in Paterna. In total, they have also answered 50 emergency calls, mostly related to rescuing people and flooded roads.

The Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat has updated its warnings and has issued a new bulletin on meteorological risks, specifically pre-emergency due to orange-level rains on the south coast of Castellón and the north coast of Valencia.

