The ‘Big Quit’ hits Spain despite high unemployment and huge job vacancies

The phenomenon sweeping across the US, where millions have quit their jobs during the pandemic, has now arrived in Spain, despite an unemployment rate of 13.5 percent and 109,000 job vacancies.

Published: 11 May 2022 11:21 CEST
Waiter in Barcelona, Spain
Is the great resignation coming to Spain? Photo: LLUIS GENE / AFP

The ‘Great Resignation’ trend, also known as the ‘Big Quit’, began at the beginning of 2021 in the United States, when large numbers of people decided to quit their jobs in order to seek better opportunities, quality of life or pay, often without having a new position lined up beforehand. 

Now, the phenomenon has found its way to Spain, despite the chronically high unemployment rate here (currently 13.5 percent) that’s plagued the country for years.

While the numbers of people voluntarily quitting their jobs in Spain are still far below the likes of the US and Italy, the Spanish government is starting to worry as 109,000 job vacancies remain unfilled.

In the US, so far a whopping 50 million have quit their jobs since the start of 2021 and in Italy, it has been reported that 1.3 million have left their jobs.

Increase in job vacancies in Spain

During a debate for Spanish news agency Europa Press, Spain’s Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour Yolanda Díaz expressed concern and urged that the “great resignation” in Spain needed to be stopped.

“Spain needs 109,000 workers. Part of these vacancies are in the hospitality sector, but there are others that have to do with the need for highly qualified personnel linked to technological and digital transformation”, she said.

According to the latest social security statistics, around 30,000 workers in Spain voluntarily left their jobs in 2021 and the trend is continuing to rise.  

A survey by Spanish jobs website Infojobs in February found that 27 percent of employees in Spain were contemplating quitting their jobs in 2022, which could suggest that many daren’t resign or that many more will hand in their notice in the following months.

However, Díaz explained that based on Eurostat data, out of all the countries in the EU, Spain is the least affected. The proportion of vacancies in Spain is around 0.7 percent, while the European average exceeds 2.5 percent and in countries such as Germany, it is at 3.8 percent.

Another report carried out by human resources company Hays on work trends for this year indicates that 77 percent of Spaniards surveyed said they would change jobs if they could.

68 percent of them confessed that they are actively looking for another job and the main reason they argue is to find a job with a better salary. 

This data reveals that the reasons for the great resignation are slightly different in Spain from the reasons why people are quitting in the US, which is mainly due to burnout and the desire to find a job that fulfils them and makes them happier, rather than just seeking out a better opportunity for more money. 

Solutions to the problem

During her speech, Díaz pointed out the importance of increasing the minimum wage (SMI) and ensuring that “they are not the cause of the increase of CPI [Consumer Price Index]”.

According to Hays, 71 percent of the Spanish companies surveyed plan to hire more employees in 2022, and 67 percent of them consider that their business will increase during the year. The most sought-after employees are salespeople, engineers and computer scientists. 

Despite this news, Spain’s labour reform which came into force at the beginning of 2022, means that the spike in permanent contracts is improving job security and quality for thousands of previously exploited temporary workers.

Around a third of employees hired in the first four months of 2022 have been given permanent contracts. 

The rate of new permanent contracts has been rising month on month this year, representing 15 percent of new hires in January, 22 percent in February, 31 percent in March, and 48 percent of new contracts in April.

How a spike in permanent contracts is improving job security in Spain

Spain’s new labour reform, which includes measures targeting the job precariousness of temporary contracts, appears to be paying off as 48 percent of people hired in April 2022 have been offered permanent contracts.

Published: 5 May 2022 12:38 CEST
Spain still has a long way to go in terms of turning its services-heavy job market into a more resilient, fair and diverse model, but progress is being made.

In just four months since it came into force, the left-wing coalition government’s labour reform is already changing one of the main pitfalls of the Spanish job market: temporary employment. 

Around a third of employees hired in the first four months of 2022 have been given permanent contracts. 

The rate of new permanent contracts has been rising month on month this year, representing 15 percent of new hires in January, 22 percent in February, 31 percent in March and 48 percent of new contracts in April.

In fact, the month of April saw a record 698,646 contratos indefinidos (permanent contracts) signed and there have now been more permanent contracts handed out in these first four months of 2022 than for every full year from 2009 to 2016.

It’s the first time there are more than 20 million workers in Spain affiliated to the country’s social security system and the number of unemployed has dropped below 3 million, the lowest rate since before the 2008 financial crisis.

So what’s changed for Spain’s job market?

Before the labour reform came into force in 2022, fixed-term contracts represented the vast majority of those signed month on month in Spain, many of which were lined up one after another and some contratos temporales could last just hours.

In fact, in 2021 Spain had the highest number of temporary contracts in Europe.

For millions of temporary workers in Spain, there were (and still are) no guarantees in terms of future work and income in a seasonal market where employers have become accustomed to not offering employees guarantees or work rights.

But the measures spearheaded by Spanish Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, fully approved in February after a voting error by a PP deputy, are now helping to resolve the rampant insecurity of Spain’s labour market as well as improving working conditions.

Temporary workers may now be hired to fill a position, but for a maximum of 90 days a year and not consecutively, as is often the case for large employers trying to save on costs and who effectively employ temporary workers full-time but don’t recognise their pay or protection as such.

Likewise, in the last quarter of each year, companies must give workers some kind of forecast of what type and how much work they will need for the coming year. 

In terms of new temporary training contracts, temporary hires are allowed in alternation, meaning in situations that include both elements of work and training, but are only available with employees who are 30 or under. 

To try and further clamp down on exploitative practices in seasonal work, the reforms introduce a ‘fixed-discontinuous contract’ for “carrying out work of a seasonal nature or linked to seasonal productive activities.”

A contrato fijo discontinuo, as the name suggests, is a type of contract with no set end date but that isn’t carried out throughout the whole year and it is often meant for seasonal work.

