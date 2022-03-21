Read news from:
WORKING IN SPAIN

Meta, IBM, Google, Amazon: How thousands of tech jobs are being created in Spain 

Tech workers who have dreamt of living and working in Spain are in luck, as some of the biggest tech companies in the world are looking to invest heavily in Spain in the coming months and years, creating thousands of jobs in the process. 

Published: 21 March 2022 13:50 CET
The cloud computing race is on in Spain, meaning thousands of data centre jobs will be offered in the country in the coming years. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP)

Meta, IBM, Google and Amazon are among the big players that have announced they will set up billion-euro data centres and other tech infrastructure in Spain in the coming years. 

In layman’s terms, data centres are buildings used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. 

Some of the jobs on offer at data centres include data engineers, electrical and mechanical supervisors, project managers and surveyors, to name a few.

Although good news for a country which has struggled to diversify its economy past its dependency on tourism, Spain is currently struggling to find highly skilled IT and tech professionals to meet the existing demand. 

It remains to be seen if the new digital transformation plans that the Spanish government is developing with billions of euros in European funds will provide a solution to this shortage, but it does open the door to highly experienced foreign workers who wish to further their career in Spain. 

Here are more details on the projects and job creation targets announced by these major industry players which are investing heavily in cloud computing in Spain.  

Meta

Meta, the new name Facebook goes by, has committed to employing 2,000 new employees in Spain.

The social media giant, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, also plans to invest in Spain’s digital infrastructure with a new transatlantic cable and a €1 billion data centre in the town of Talavera de la Reina in the central Castilla-La Mancha region.

It will be Meta’s first data centre in southern Europe as the existing ones are located in Sweden, Denmark and Ireland. 

“As our company prepares to help build the metaverse, we are placing Spain at the centre of our plans by creating new highly-skilled jobs, supporting local tech companies and entrepreneurs, and investing in essential digital infrastructure, Vice President of Meta Javier Oliván said following his meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on March 15th. 

The company headed by Mark Zuckerberg has not yet specified what exactly its projects in Spain will be, but it has said that they will represent “an investment of several billion euros” and that they will provide more information about each project in due course.

What the tech giant has disclosed is that it will open the first Meta Lab in the world in Spain, a place of support and innovation for Meta’s remote workers, with space for technological entrepreneurs and startups.

The company, which will also double its office space in Madrid, has said its chosen to invest heavily in Spain because “it is at the forefront of European technology” and has two major technology centres in Madrid and Barcelona and two other smaller ones in Valencia and Andalusia.

Amazon

Amazon ‘s AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud service will open three new data centres in Spain to improve the infrastructure in Spain, Europe and elsewhere. 

The online shopping giant currently has data centres throughout the world but not in Spain, where they are expected to be set up in 2022 and 2023. The northeastern region of Aragón is one of the chosen locations for these data centres.

Amazon estimates the projects will increase Spain’s GDP by around €1.8 billion and create 1,300 new jobs in the next ten years.

According to the company headed by Jeff Bezos, “Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centres globally”. 

Customers such as Telefónica use it to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster, for example through technology that allows clients to see the carbon footprint of their work.

Google 

The world’s most used search engine has already chosen Spain for its future cloud computing projects, with a Google Cloud region set to be created in the Spanish capital, which will include three data centres.

IBM

The American multinational technology corporation in 2021 announced it will open three data centres in Madrid and in the nearby towns of Alcobendas and Las Rozas.

It is expected the centres will be operational in 2023 and lead to the creation of hundreds of jobs. 

Oracle

Software giant Oracle has joined the race to develop cloud technologies in Spain, announcing in late 2021 that it would set up a data centre in Spain without specifying yet where this will be.

Microsoft

The company headed by Bill Gates opened a cloud region data centre in Spain in 2022 with the help of the Telefónica network and over the coming years is forecast to directly or indirectly create 55,000 jobs in Spain. 

FREELANCING

EXPLAINED: How small businesses in Spain can get €12,000 for digital improvements

The Spanish government has unveiled how self-employed workers and small businesses in Spain can apply for the so-called ‘Kit Digital’ and get up to €12,000 to improve the digital side of their businesses. Here are the details, the requirements and why you should apply as soon as possible.

Published: 15 March 2022 16:30 CET
Updated: 19 March 2022 08:26 CET
EXPLAINED: How small businesses in Spain can get €12,000 for digital improvements

At the time of announcing the financial aid programme back in November 2021, the only real details announced were that the government’s so-called ‘Digital Kits’ would run until 2023 with an initial investment of €500 million and would be available to self-employed workers and companies with between 10 and 49 employees.

But on Tuesday March 15th 2022 the Spanish government finally announced the details of the scheme, including how these digital bonuses will work, the requirements needed to get one and how to apply. 

Autónomos (self-employed workers) and small business owners in Spain have had a tough time during the pandemic, whilst also having to pay some of the highest social security contributions in Europe.

The Spanish government’s new ‘digital kit’ is aimed at helping many of these small business owners out by covering the cost of digital improvements, from their websites to social media management and marketing campaigns.

How will the Digital Kits work?

The Digital Kit funds will be distributed in the form of vouchers of up to €12,000 for small companies and autónomos who want to undertake a digital transformation of their businesses.

These vouchers will then be passed on to ‘digital agents’ – a series of companies authorised by the government to develop these projects, which they call “digital solutions”. That means that self-employed workers and small businesses will not receive the funds directly nor be able to choose which company to hire for the digital improvements.

Instead, it will be the digital agents who receive the final payment and will take care of the paperwork and digital improvements. Currently, there are already more than 3,000 companies authorised as digital agents, although the list is expected to continue to grow in the next few weeks.

Please note that €12,000 in funds is the highest amount and will only be available to businesses with the need for a complete digital overhaul. 

What digital improvements are available?

The digital transformation projects which can be financed with the Digital Kit fall into several different categories, which the government defines as:

  • The creation of web pages and visibility of the company on the internet (Google rankings, SEO)
  • Electronic commerce
  • Social media management
  • The improvement and digitisation of customer management systems
  • Business intelligence and analytics
  • Virtual office tools and services
  • Digitisation and automation of business processes
  • Electronic billing
  • Secure communications
  • Cybersecurity

Who will be eligible for the Digital Kits?

In order to be eligible for the Digital Kits, you must:

  • Be a small business, micro business or autónomo (A small business is considered to be one that has more than 10 employees and no more than 50 and a micro business has less than 10 employees whose annual turnover does not exceed €2 million).
  • Meet the financial and cash limits that define the categories of each type of company
  • Not be considered a company in crisis
  • Be up to date with tax and social security payments
  • Not be subject to an outstanding recovery order from the European Commission

How do I apply?

You can apply for the Digital Kits any time between now and 11am on September 14th 2022.

However if you want to be in with a chance of receiving one, you should apply as soon as possible, as the aid will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis, depending on your needs. 

In order to apply, you must register at www.acelerapyme.es and complete the self-diagnosis test. This will allow the government to know what level of digitisation your company has already and what you need. 

You can then check the catalogue of digital solutions, where you can choose one or several of those offered by digital agents that best suit the needs of your business.

Next, you will request the Digital Kit aid at the Red.es electronic office (sede.red.gob.es) and complete the associated form.

Once your request for a Digital Kit has been granted, you will be able to access the catalogue of digital agents and decide which one you want to work with, before signing an agreement to start your project.

According to the latest stats available, there are approximately 2.9 million SMEs in Spain (around 70 percent in the services sector), and around 3 million autónomos. 

