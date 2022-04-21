Spanish PM blasts Putin’s ‘atrocities’ during Ukraine visit

“Shocked to witness the horror and atrocities of Putin’s war on the streets of Borodyanka,” Sánchez tweeted along with a video of his visit to the war-ravaged town.

“We will not leave the Ukrainian people alone,” he added.

The bodies of nine civilians, some showing signs of torture, were found Wednesday night in two graves around Borodyanka, a senior police official said.

Conmovido al comprobar en las calles de Borodyanka el horror y las atrocidades de la guerra de Putin. No dejaremos solo al pueblo ucraniano. pic.twitter.com/OfEIa9oOTC — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 21, 2022

The pullback of Russian forces from towns and villages around Kyiv left a trail of civilian deaths, beginning with discoveries in Bucha, that have led Ukrainian officials to accuse Russia of genocide.

Authorities in Kyiv say hundreds of bodies of civilians have been found in areas controlled by Russian forces around the capital in the opening stages of the February 24 invasion.

Sánchez and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Kyiv earlier on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Spanish government said in a statement.

Sánchez said on Wednesday he would convey to Zelensky the European Union and Spain’s “clear engagement… for peace”.

El jefe del Ejecutivo, @sanchezcastejon, está hoy en Kyiv para trasladar a Ucrania la solidaridad y el compromiso del pueblo español. Aquí puedes ver la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido junto al presidente @ZelenskyyUa 👇 https://t.co/gHRjEJHPoo — La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) April 21, 2022

He said Spain would continue to work for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, while also sending “all the humanitarian and military aid needed” and taking in Ukrainian refugees.

Spain has taken in 134,000 Ukrainians, of whom 64,000 have received temporary protection, including accommodation and a work permit.

Madrid has sent about a dozen planes to Ukraine carrying “hundreds of tonnes” of weapons and humanitarian supplies, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Monday.

In another sign of support for Kyiv, Sanchez announced on Monday that Spain would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital “in a few days’ time”.

The embassy suspended activity the day after the Russian invasion on February 24th for security reasons.