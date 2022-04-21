Spanish PM arrives in Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s Zelensky

Sánchez said on Wednesday he would convey to Zelensky the European Union and Spain’s “clear engagement… for peace”.

He said Spain would continue to work for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, while also sending “all the humanitarian and military aid needed” and taking in Ukrainian refugees.

“Government leader Pedro Sánchez has just arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is travelling with him,” the Spanish government said.

“After their talks the three leaders will meet the press,” it added.

Spain has taken in 134,000 Ukrainians, of whom 64,000 have received temporary protection, including accommodation and a work permit.

Just arrived to Kyiv. Ukraine has the support, solidarity and commitment of Spain. pic.twitter.com/QyXMEA7vcY — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 21, 2022

Madrid has sent about a dozen planes to Ukraine carrying “hundreds of tonnes” of weapons and humanitarian supplies, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Monday.

In another sign of support for Kyiv, Sánchez announced on Monday that Spain would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital “in a few days’ time”.

Conmovido al comprobar en las calles de Borodyanka el horror y las atrocidades de la guerra de Putin. No dejaremos solo al pueblo ucraniano. pic.twitter.com/OfEIa9oOTC — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 21, 2022

The embassy suspended activity the day after the Russian invasion on February 24 for security reasons.