Have your say: Will you continue wearing a mask indoors in Spain?

After exactly 700 days of mandatory face coverings, it’s no longer required by law to wear a face mask in the majority of indoor public settings in Spain, with a few exceptions such as hospitals, care homes, public transport and pharmacies.
It’s a symbolic moment for people in Spain who for two years have been required to keep their mask when entering a bar or restaurant, sitting down to watch a film at the cinema or when doing grocery shopping at the supermarket.
The pandemic has evolved in Spain, 85 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and half have a booster shot, but the virus hasn’t completely disappeared and the fortnightly infection rate has risen slightly above 500 cases per 100,000 people after Easter.
Spanish authorities are now giving ordinary citizens the right to decide whether or when to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. So what are you planning to do? Let us know in the poll below.
