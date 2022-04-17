Spanish village changes its name to Ukraine

The small village of Fuentes de Andalucía in southern Spain has taken an original stand against Russia’s invasion by temporarily changing its name to ‘Ukraine’.

Located in the Seville region and home to just over 7,000 inhabitants, the village now known as ‘Ukraine’ has also renamed some of its streets after Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson and Odesa.

People arriving to the village are greeted with a ‘Ukraine’ sign alongside a yellow and blue flag, according to Spanish newspaper El Diario.

The mayor of the town, Francisco Martinez, said: “If the children of the village see how we help Ukraine, they will grow up in solidarity. What we are doing is sending a message to the children of the town, so that they see what is being organised, and that we all help together.”

🇺🇦🇪🇸Fuentes de Andalusia in Spain is named "Ukraine" this week. Some of its streets are currently renamed Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson and Odesa.

This decision was made by the local city authorities.

📷 Embassy of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Spain.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/AUzr43wm3O — Olga Kuzma 🇺🇦 (@olga_reports) April 15, 2022

Syria, Ethiopia, Yemen, Palestine and Afghanistan are also honoured in the town’s street names and points of interest.

READ ALSO: Spanish PM sees possible ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

“It is all the result of the work that has been done for many years in this town, to show our support for people who are having a hard time in different parts of the world,” he added.

The village also plans to offer homes to up to 25 Ukraine refugees at a new centre or with families.