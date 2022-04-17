Read news from:
UKRAINE

Spanish village changes its name to Ukraine

In a show of solidarity to war-torn Ukraine, one Spanish village has renamed itself and its road signs.

Published: 17 April 2022 11:11 CEST
One small southern Spanish village has changed its name to Ukraine in a show of solidarity. Photo: STEFANIE LOOS / AFP

The small village of Fuentes de Andalucía in southern Spain has taken an original stand against Russia’s invasion by temporarily changing its name to ‘Ukraine’.

Located in the Seville region and home to just over 7,000 inhabitants, the village now known as ‘Ukraine’ has also renamed some of its streets after Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson and Odesa.

People arriving to the village are greeted with a ‘Ukraine’ sign alongside a yellow and blue flag, according to Spanish newspaper El Diario.

The mayor of the town, Francisco Martinez, said: “If the children of the village see how we help Ukraine, they will grow up in solidarity. What we are doing is sending a message to the children of the town, so that they see what is being organised, and that we all help together.”

Syria, Ethiopia, Yemen, Palestine and Afghanistan are also honoured in the town’s street names and points of interest.

“It is all the result of the work that has been done for many years in this town, to show our support for people who are having a hard time in different parts of the world,” he added.

The village also plans to offer homes to up to 25 Ukraine refugees at a new centre or with families.

UKRAINE

Zelensky compares Ukraine war to Nazi bombing of Guernica

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday compared Russia's devastating assault on his country to the Nazis' 1937 bombing of the northern Spanish town of Guernica in an address to Spain's parliament.

Published: 5 April 2022 18:39 CEST
Zelensky compares Ukraine war to Nazi bombing of Guernica

“It’s April 2022 but it seems like April 1937 when the whole world heard about one of your cities, Guernica,” he told lawmakers, referencing the carpet-bombing of the town by aircraft from Hitler’s “Condor Legion” during Spain’s 1936-1939 civil war in support of Francisco Franco’s nationalist forces.

Hundreds of people were killed, many of whom were at a weekly market in the town centre, in an atrocity that shocked the world and was immortalised in Picasso’s haunting anti-war painting.

Historians give an estimated death toll of between 150 and 300 people, while the Basque authorities give a much higher figure of 1,654.

General view of the Basque town of Guernica after it was bombed in 1937 by Adolf Hitler’s Condor Legion pilots. (Photo by HO / AFP)

Zelensky’s 10-minute videolink speech came after he addressed the UN Security Council for the first time, demanding it expel Russia over its brutal invasion and that Moscow be held accountable for its atrocities against civilians.

“We never thought that we would once again see shocking images of bombings and massacres of innocent people on European soil,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in brief remarks after Zelensky’s speech.

People in awe of Pablo Picasso’s giant Guernica painting at the Reina Sofia museum in Madrid. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

The Ukrainian leader’s latest addresses followed a wave of global outrage over the harrowing discoveries of civilian victims in Bucha and other towns near Kyiv after Russian troops pulled back.

So far, Ukrainian officials say over 400 civilian bodies have been recovered from the wider Kyiv region, many of which were buried in mass graves.

The Kremlin has denied any civilian killings and claimed that the images are fakes produced by Ukraine forces, or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out of the areas.

Europe’s worst conflict in decades has killed as many as 20,000 people, according to Ukrainian estimates.

Nearly 4.25 million Ukrainians have fled the country during Russia’s invasion, while a further 7.1 million are thought be internally displaced within Ukraine, the UN said Tuesday.

