UKRAINE

Spanish PM sees possible ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday he saw signs of a possible "genocide" in Ukraine after claims that Russian forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.

Published: 4 April 2022 10:42 CEST
The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothing were found lying on the ground in a single street on Saturday after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops. Russian forces withdrew from several towns near Kyiv in recent days after Moscow's bid to encircle the capital failed, with Ukraine declaring that Bucha had been "liberated". (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

“We will do everything to ensure that those who have perpetrated these war crimes do not go unpunished, and therefore appear before the courts… to deal with these alleged cases of (crimes against) humanity, war crimes and why not say it too, genocide,” he said.

“Putin’s unjustified aggression has brought war back to the gates of the European Union”, he told an economic forum in Madrid.

Sánchez is one of the first European Union leaders to label Russia’s actions in Ukraine a “genocide”.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday also called for an international investigation into what he termed a “genocide” carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Ukraine and Western leaders have erupted in outrage over the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people in Bucha, a small town northwest of Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directly blamed Moscow for the “killings” of civilians.

“This is genocide. The elimination of the whole nation and the people,” Zelensky told the CBS programme Face the Nation, according to a transcript provided by the network on Sunday.

Russia denied the accusations and said Kyiv had staged footage of the corpses.

Spain’s public prosecutor last month opened an inquiry into “serious violations of international humanitarian law” by Russian troops in Ukraine.

LIFE IN SPAIN

Spain allows supermarket rationing to avoid food shortages

Spanish supermarkets can legally ration consumer purchases of certain products under a new provision published Wednesday in the state's official bulletin.

Published: 31 March 2022 09:16 CEST
The text, which provides legal cover, says the restrictions can be applied “exceptionally and when there are extraordinary circumstances or force majeure that justify it”.

The move came as empty shelves appeared in many supermarkets due to the combined effect of a truck drivers’ strike and the Ukraine war.

Most of the empty shelves have been due to an ongoing lorry drivers’ strike over soaring diesel prices, which began on March 14 and has curbed supplies of milk, flour, rice and other basic goods.

Three weeks ago, Spanish supermarkets began rationing the sale of sunflower oil to stop customers from stockpiling over shortage fears due to Russia’s invasion of key supplier Ukraine.

The text was introduced as part of the government’s emergency plan to address the economic impacts of the war.

“It provides legal certainty so they can limit the number of articles purchased and thus avoid hoarding but mostly so that there is enough for all consumers,” Reyes Maroto, minister for industry, commerce and tourism, told reporters.

“We are also responding to a need that distribution companies have flagged to us which has become apparent due to the transport strike.”

Spain has been struggling with a wave of social unrest over runaway inflation and rising prices, with lorry drivers striking, production stoppages and mass protests by farmers and fishermen.

Soaring energy prices have also driven Spain’s inflation rate to a 37-year high, jumping to 9.8 percent in March up from 7.6 percent in February.

Earlier this week, the government unveiled plans to offer €16 billion ($17.5 billion) in direct aid and loans for families and companies hit by the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

