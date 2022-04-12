For members
MOVING TO SPAIN
What you need to know before moving to Spain’s Canary Islands
The Atlantic archipelago is a paradise with arguably the best climate in Europe, but there are many practical considerations foreigners should factor in before moving there. The Local Spain’s editor Alex Dunham, who grew up in Tenerife, explains.
Published: 12 April 2022 12:56 CEST
There’s a big difference in population between the islands. The order, from most populated to least is Tenerife (928,604 residents), Gran Canaria (855,521), Lanzarote (155,080 - pictured in the photo), Fuerteventura (119,732), La Palma (83,458), La Gomera, (21,678), El Hierro (11,147) and La Graciosa (732). Photo: Daniil Sliusar/Unsplash
MOVING TO SPAIN
Spain vs Portugal: Which country is better to move to?
Trying to decide to if you want to move to Spain or Portugal? Want to know which country is better for taxes, which one has a cheaper cost of living and which offers more diverse culture and landscapes? Here's everything you need to know.
Published: 11 April 2022 12:21 CEST
