MOVING TO SPAIN

What you need to know before moving to Spain’s Canary Islands 

The Atlantic archipelago is a paradise with arguably the best climate in Europe, but there are many practical considerations foreigners should factor in before moving there. The Local Spain’s editor Alex Dunham, who grew up in Tenerife, explains. 

Published: 12 April 2022 12:56 CEST
There’s a big difference in population between the islands. The order, from most populated to least is Tenerife (928,604 residents), Gran Canaria (855,521), Lanzarote (155,080 - pictured in the photo), Fuerteventura (119,732), La Palma (83,458), La Gomera, (21,678), El Hierro (11,147) and La Graciosa (732). Photo: Daniil Sliusar/Unsplash

The Canaries have the best weather in Spain, but it isn’t always perfect 

The islands’ location off the coast of Western Sahara, together with the trade winds (alisios) that constantly breeze through the archipelago, ensure that for the most part it’s never too hot and never too cold. 

From September to July you can expect it to be between 18 and 28 C, remaining warmer than other coastal locations in southern and eastern mainland Spain in winter. 

It’s no wonder that the Canaries are known as the land of eternal spring, but those who enjoy a change of seasons (and wardrobe) may find it ‘too’ perfect.  

It’s also worth noting that the more mountainous islands tend to have microclimates, meaning that you aren’t guaranteed warm weather in places of high altitude. 

And the biggest meteorological drawback of the Canary Islands is that calima – sand from the nearby Sahara desert – is blown over several times a year, turning the sky yellow, making it harder to breathe and covering everything in dust.

READ ALSO: What is calima and is it bad for you?

With sun almost all year round and arguably the best beaches of all the Canaries, Fuerteventura is perfect for sun seekers, but it’s also very exposed to calima. Photo: Michal Mrozek/Unsplash

You get huge discounts on flights and the islands are well connected 

For some Spaniards and foreigners who settle in the Canary Islands, one of their main complaints is that after a while they get the sense of being cut off from the rest of Spain and Europe. 

This Canary cabin fever is somewhat justified, as it takes two and half hours to fly to Madrid, three hours to Barcelona, and more than a day by ferry to southern Spain. Unfortunately, spontaneous road trips to another European country aren’t possible.

If there is a silver lining to draw is that most Canary residents get a discount of up to 70 percent on flights, making it possible to travel to and from mainland Spain for cheap prices. 

There are also a surprisingly high number of direct flights from the main islands of Tenerife and Gran Canary to many countries in Europe, a couple of direct flights to Africa and a new route to New York.

Tourists check the arrival and departure boards at the Reina Sofia Tenerife-South airport. Photo: Desirée Martín/AFP

Overpopulation has its knock-on effects

Despite the small size of the eight Canary islands (with a surface area of less than 7,500 km2), they have a population of more than 2.2 million inhabitants.

That means that the region is the most densely populated in Spain, but this is really only the case in Gran Canaria and Tenerife, which are home to more than 90 percent of the archipelago’s population. 

This overpopulation on the two main islands has had other unintended consequences of keeping rent as well as land and property prices higher on average due in part to the lack of space, even though wages and living costs in the Canaries are lower than in many parts of the mainland. 

Another knock-on effect is the sheer number of vehicles on the islands. If the Canary Islands were a country, they would be the sixth in the world in terms of most cars per capita.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is by far the most populated city in the Canary Islands with 378,000 inhabitants. Photo: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen/Unsplash

It’s not all tourism

Many abroad believe the Canary Islands are one big holiday resort where British breakfasts and German socks in sandals reign supreme. 

Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on how you look at it), this image has been perpetuated by visitors who haven’t ventured much further than their hotels or closest beach. 

The reality is that tourism in the Canaries remains centred around a handful of holiday hotspots where everything is focused on accommodating foreign visitors, but the majority of cities, towns and villages across the islands are Spanish in appearance and culture and inhabited mainly by canarios.

There are beautiful colonial towns such as La Laguna in Tenerife, Teror in Gran Canaria and Santa Cruz de la Palma that have hardly changed over five centuries and offer a real experience of true, historic Spain. 

Centuries-old Canary balconies in Santa Cruz de La Palma. Photo: Flo/Unsplash

Online shopping is a nightmare

The Canaries’ 1,700km distance from mainland Spain, along with the fact that they have their own specific sales tax (IGIC instead of IVA/VAT), means that many businesses in Europe don’t bother to deliver their goods to the archipelago.

Any attempted purchase on Amazon for example is likely to be met with a “no enviamos a Canarias” (we don’t send to the Canary Islands). There are some companies now specialising in making online shopping easier for isleños, but delivery times are longer and fees are higher.

 The Canaries have historically been a key trading stopover point between Africa, the Americas and Europe, and to this day their ports are well supplied and you will be able to find most of what you want in the shops. But if you’re looking to purchase something very specific, you may run into some problems. 

The port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife is the most important in the archipelago together with Las Palmas de Gran Canaria’s. Photo: cocoparisienne/Pixabay

Work for foreigners is mostly limited to tourism and teaching 

The islands’ economy relies heavily on tourism and Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria are not exactly Madrid and Barcelona in terms of varied work opportunities. 

Foreigners looking to work for a local business may find their greatest chances of landing a job are with something relating to language teaching or tourism as this is where they have the upper hand. 

There’s the same lack of entrepreneurial spirit on the islands as in many parts of Spain, not least because bureaucracy and official matters are complex and slow, so standing out with a bright idea is possible for anyone who’s business savvy and patient. 

What does seem to be booming is the community of digital nomads and remote workers on the islands, with authorities keen to promote the quality of life of the archipelago for anyone wanting to work remotely.

READ ALSO: Spain’s new law for startups, investors and digital nomads

Tourists walk past a souvenir shop in Los Cristianos in Tenerife. (Photo by Desirée Martín/AFP)

Canarios are friendly but insular-minded 

Spaniards from the mainland will be the first to tell you how amiable canarios are and how they love their soft accent in Spanish, closer to how Cubans or Venezuelans sound. 

They may also point out that canarios are aplatanados (lazy or bone idle) as they definitely take life more in their stride than people from northern Spain. 

What’s certainly true is that despite the many nationalities that visit the archipelago, canarios don’t generally mingle with foreigners (nor are all foreigners interested in mingling with canarios either) . 

Their foreign language skills aren’t great and they tend to stick to their own traditions and people, many seeming content to live in their familiar little paradise rather than taking an interest in the outside world. Most of those with big aspirations tend to leave. 

Santa Cruz de Tenerife’s carnival is the biggest in Spain and a great place to mingle with ‘canarios’. Photo: Desirée Martín/AFP

If I had to describe life in the Canaries in one word…

It would be mellow. 

A move to the Canary Islands will not necessarily provide you with career opportunities or the entertainment and hustle and bustle of Spain’s big cities, but it is a benign place with plenty on offer for a happy life.

The Canaries has one of the best climates in the world for a life best enjoyed outdoors, incredible and very varied nature, a lower cost of living overall, more history and culture than most outsiders imagine, easy-going locals, and despite their far-flung location, great links to Europe.

The laurisilva forests of the greener Canary islands are the perfect place to avoid the crowds and popular tourist spots. Photo: Mihaly Koles/Unsplash

MOVING TO SPAIN

Spain vs Portugal: Which country is better to move to?

Trying to decide to if you want to move to Spain or Portugal? Want to know which country is better for taxes, which one has a cheaper cost of living and which offers more diverse culture and landscapes? Here's everything you need to know.

Published: 11 April 2022 12:21 CEST
Spain vs Portugal: Which country is better to move to?

Ultimately the decision of whether you move to Spain or Portugal may come down to personal preferences – the areas you like, the language you want to learn and the types of cuisine you want to enjoy, but there are several factors that can make living somewhere more difficult than others, such as taxes, visas and cost of living.

So which one of these two countries that form the Iberian Peninsula (along with tiny Andorra) offers the most to newcomers – Spain or Portugal? Here’s everything you need to know. 

Taxes

The tax systems in both Spain and Portugal are complicated, so it will of course depend on your individual circumstances as to where you’d pay less tax. At first glance, it seems that whether you’re a low earner or a high earner, the tax brackets for 2022 are generally more favourable in Spain than in Portugal, where they are slightly higher. 

In Portugal the general income tax rates for 2022 are: 

28.5 percent for those earning €15,217 – €19,696
35 percent for those earning €19,676 – €25,076
37 percent for those earning €25,076 – €36,757
43.5 percent for those earning €36,758 – €48,033

While in Spain the tax rates for 2022 are: 

24 percent for those earning €12,450–€20,200 
30 percent for those earning €20,200–€35,200
37 percent for those earning €35,200–€60,000
45 percent for those earning €60,000–€300,000

However, if you plan on being self-employed, Spain may not be more beneficial to you. As a freelancer you will have to pay social security on top of your income tax in both Spain and Portugal.

Portuguese Social Security (Segurança Social) is generally 21.4 percent of your earnings and payments are made monthly. In Spain however, the minimum contribution is around 30.60 percent. Currently this is paid as a flat monthly fee of €294 per month, no matter what your earnings are. 

READ ALSO – Self-employed in Spain: What you should know about being ‘autónomo’

There are further benefits in Portugal when you look at the country’s ‘non-habitual residents’ (NHR) scheme. This allows new residents to access special tax benefits for their first ten years in the country. It also offers a lower income tax rate of 20 percent if you’re employed in Portugal in a ‘high value’ activity and allows you to earn some foreign income tax-free. 

Foreigners from any country can benefit from Portugal’s NHR scheme if they qualify as a tax resident in Portugal and have not been taxed as a Portuguese tax resident in the five previous years. 

Spain doesn’t offer any similar type of scheme for foreign residents. 

Sunset in the beautiful Portuguese city of Porto. Photo: Everaldo Coehlo/Unsplash

Golden visa

If you’re a non-EU citizen who wishes to move to either Spain or Portugal, one of the ways to be gain residency is through a sizeable investment.

Before 2022, you could qualify for residency in Portugal by investing €280,000 in one or more properties, one of the lowest investment thresholds in Europe. But the country’s golden visa rules were toughened on January 1st and now you have to buy a property worth €500,000 or invest €350,000 in a rehabilitation project, as well as other restrictions on “qualifying” areas where you can buy. 

That puts Portugal on a par with Spain, where you have to  you have to invest €500,000. Both countries offer other monetary investment residency options involving shares, bonds and donations.

It’s also worth noting that in Portugal you are eligible to apply for Portuguese citizenship in five years, while in Spain you also renew your residency status, but can only apply for citizenship after 10 years. 

READ ALSO – Pros and cons: What foreigners should be aware of before applying for Spain’s golden visa

Digital nomad visa

While Spain only just announced it would be introducing a digital nomad visa in 2021 and has yet to finalise all the details, Portugal currently offers the D7 visa for digital nomads. 

To be eligible you must prove you have an income of at least €8,424 a year, but they are more likely to grant you the visa if you earn more. You’ll also be required to have a minimum of €7,500 in a Portuguese bank account. 

Spain does offer a non lucrative visa (NLV) scheme, but it is a lot costlier than Portugal’s D7 visa and as the name suggests you are not allowed to work on the NLV.  For 2022 you need to prove you have an income of €27,792 for the year to be eligible for this visa. 

READ ALSO – Tax cuts and visas: Spain’s new law for startups, investors and digital nomads

Cost of living

The costs of living in Spain and Portugal vary considerably depending on where you choose to live in the country. Several cost of living comparison websites state that Portugal is slightly cheaper than Spain, but others state that it’s virtually the same. 

According to expat price comparison website Expatistan the cost of living in Madrid is seven percent higher than in Lisbon, while Barcelona is 10 percent higher than Lisbon.

Monthly rent for an 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished flat in a standard area of Lisbon will cost an average of €970 per month, while in Barcelona a flat of the same size will cost an average of €1,040 per month. 

Eating out and grocery shopping are both slightly higher in Spain than in Portugal. Up until recently, you would usually pay more for electricity, gas and petrol in Portugal than in Spain, but energy costs are sky-high in both countries currently due to record inflation. 

In Spain, generally speaking the south and western parts of the country are cheaper than Madrid and northern regions, while in Portugal it’s generally the central and northern regions that are cheaper. The cost of living in both countries is a lot less if you stick to smaller towns and steer clear of the likes of Barcelona, Madrid and Lisbon. 

Even though Lisbon has a good nightlife and hospitality scene, Madrid (pictured) has the highest rate of bars per capita in the world. Photo: Josefina Di Battista/Unsplash

Lifestyle and culture

Both the Spanish and the Portuguese are friendly, easy-going people, and while it really depends on the area you visit and the people you meet, the Portuguese can be quieter and more reserved than the Spanish.

The Portuguese are also known to be more melancholic than the fun-loving passionate Spanish and you’ll notice this in the music and the way festivals are celebrated. While Portugal does celebrate a few events such as Easter and Carnival, as well as local festivals, nothing in Portugal can come close to Spain’s fiery Las Fallas festival, Catalonia’s human towers, the crazy Canary carnival and southern Spain’s Semana Santa parades. 

Culturally, Spain is also a lot more diverse than Portugal. While Portugal’s regions of course do have slight differences in their culture, it’s not as obvious as the differences between Spain’s 17 different regions. In Spain, five different languages are spoken and each region has its own cuisine, festivals, dances and traditions which differ greatly from one to the other.

Spain also has 49 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, while Portugal only has 17. While of course, Portugal’s two largest cities of Lisbon and Porto have plenty going on, many museums and cultural events, in Spain than are many more cultural centres than just Madrid and Barcelona. The likes of Valencia, Seville, Bilbao, San Sebastián, Málaga and Granada are also known for their great museums and cultural offerings too.

The bizarre rock formations of Bardenas Reales in Navarre, northern Spain. Photo: joannadal/Pixabay

Nature and landscapes

Both Spain and Portugal are great for nature lovers, especially those who love hiking, cycling and water sports.

Spain’s landscapes are more diverse than Portugal’s however. The country has a longer coastline, more mountain ranges and more national parks. Spain boasts a total of 16 National Parks, while Portugal only has one national park. Spain also offers more opportunities for winter sport lovers, with more ski resorts – there is only one place to do this in Portugal, while Spain offers many places throughout the Pyrenees and north of the country, as well as one in the Sierra Nevada. 

