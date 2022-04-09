Read news from:
SEMANA SANTA

What you need to know about Semana Santa in Seville

Semana Santa is big all over Spain, but in Seville it’s the most important week of the year. Find out what to do, where to go, and what to see if you're in the Andalusian capital this Easter.

Published: 9 April 2022 10:06 CEST
What you need to know about Semana Santa in Seville
Despite the ominous appearance of the Nazarenos, Semana Santa in Sevilla is a family occasion. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

In 2022, Easter in Spain lasts from April 10th to April 17th, with Good Friday (April 15th) a national holiday and Thursday (April 14th) a regional holiday in many autonomous communities.

Holy Week (Semana Santa) is the biggest religious celebration of the year across Spain.

But for many sevillanos, Semana Santa is more important than Christmas and the entire year is a build up. Although Seville and Semana Santa are synonymous with one another, there are also elaborate Semana Santa processions across Andalusia, with Granada and Malaga holding impressive events.

Elaborate processions take place throughout Holy Week. Associations known as a Hermandad or ‘brotherhood’ (whose members take part in the processions) are a strong tradition in Spain, with many dating back to the Middle Ages. Semana Santa processions are also known as ‘penance processions’ and involve members of the brotherhood (known as nazarenos) parading from their church to the city’s cathedral.

You can find out all the general information you need about Easter in Spain – from what generally happens during Semana Santa, to what’s behind all the special clothing and pointy hoods (not the Klu Klux Clan), as well as the events that tend to take place – in our essential guide to Easter in Spain in 2022

But the focus of this article is what to look out for if you’re spending Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, quite possibly the best place to experience Semana Santa in Spain. 

Here is a calendar of the events you shouldn’t miss out on and other interesting information you should know about Holy Week in Seville.

Key dates and processions for Semana Santa in Seville

Palm Sunday/La Borriquita – A favourite with kids as it reenacts Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey. La Hermandad del Amor y pueblo organise the float and it is laden with candles and olive branches.

Holy Monday/Santa MartaLa Hermandad de Santa Marta take care of the transfer of Jesus to the Sepulchre, which sets off from plaza de San Andrés on Palm Sunday.

Holy Tuesday: La Hermandad de estudiantes leaves from the Rectorate of the University of Seville.

Holy Wednesday: La Hermandad de San Bernardo lead things on Holy Wednesday and it’s worth a visit.

Holy Thursday/La Madrugá – Maybe the most famous procession in Spain, Sevilla’s early morning La Madrugá procession takes place on Holy Thursday and includes several brotherhoods throughout the early hours. 

Good Friday/El Cachorro – Good Friday procession is led by the la Hermandad del Cachorro.

Holy Saturday: the weekend procession led by la Hermandad del Santo Entierro can’t be missed and has several stops along the way including the Triumph of the Holy Cross over Death, the Lying Jesus and the Passage of the Virgin.

Easter Sunday: The last procession of Seville’s Semana Santa every year, led by procession of the la Hermandad de la Resurrección, focuses on the resurrection story and is very dramatic. A must see – if you can find space!

Young girls wear the traditional black ‘mantillas’ during a children procession at Our Lady of the Rosary school in Sevilla. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

What you should know about Semana Santa in Seville:

The oldest brotherhoods

Seville has some of Spain’s oldest brotherhoods that are worth checking out, if you can get a spot along the route! La Hermandad del Silencio, founded in 1355, is believed to be the oldest, and la Hermandad de los Negros was founded in 1394,la Cofradía Vera Cruz in 1448, and la Hermandad del Santo Entierro sometime in the fifteenth century.

These brotherhoods have the most tradition, often the most nazarenos, and have some of the most popular procession floats and routes.

Food

Like any holiday in Spain, food and drink plays a big part in the traditions. Semana Santa is no different, and in Seville some Nazarenos even give out food as they pass through the streets. It was originally introduced as a way not to scare children, and in Seville, sweets and chocolates are usually given out to distract from their striking hoods.

La Hermandad de los Panaderosliterally the Brotherhood of Bakers) give away bread on their route, and Semana Santa also has some seasonal delicacies worth trying, such torrijas, hornazo, and bartolillos. These are traditional treats to enjoy and typical of Semana Santa. 

Torrijas are something like the Spanish equivalent of French toast, and definitely a must-try, often soaked in wine before frying.

Betis and Sevilla coats of arms

It just wouldn’t be Seville if there wasn’t some kind of reference to football, would it? Much like the rivalry between the various brotherhoods, Seville’s intense football rivalry – between Sevilla and Real Betis, for those who don’t know – makes an appearance in the city’s Semana Santa procession. 

The club crests are included on the floats of the brotherhood of Santa Genoveva. They aren’t together, of course, but rather kept separate.

Putting in the hours

Due to the distances travelled, and the chaos in the streets, many of the brotherhoods are in procession for hours at a time. The brotherhood El Cautivo del Polígono San Pablo travels over 10km over 14 hours (!) of painstaking, step by step progress through the crowded streets. The brotherhood leaves around 11:30 a.m. and gets to the main Cathedral at around 2:00 a.

An effigy of Christ is carried by “La O” brotherhood over the Guadalquivir river during an Easter procession in Seville. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

La Madrugá

La Madrugá(literally early morning or dawn) are a series of processions that take place during the night of Maundy Thursday and into the morning of Good Friday. It’s not unusual for the streets to be completely rammed with people – including children and pensioners – and the streets are often quite solemn in the candlelight.

Penitents of the ‘La Macarena’ brotherhood parade during ‘La Madrugá’ procession in Seville. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

La Saeta

La Saeta is a traditional religious song you will hear throughout Semana Santa processions. The acapella performance is performed in complete silence as a mark of respect, and can be a very striking experience. Top local singers are given the honour, and let loose with all their angst. Of course, as it’s Sevilla there’s a certain Flamenco influence, and it’s not uncommon to hear Flamenco songs being sung during Semana Santa, but never during the silence of La Saeta.

A man sings “La Saeta” at a “La Amargura” procession during Easter celebrations in the street of Seville. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)

La Borriquita

One curiosity of Semana Santa in Sevilla is the changing of the Plaza del Salvador, the main hotspot on Palm Sunday. Children arrive in white and then men dressed in black leave the Plaza to signify day giving way to night.

A young acolyte of the “El Valle” brotherhood parades during an Easter procession in Seville. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

La Mortaja in Doña María Coronel

On Good Friday, during the passing of the muñidor, who traditionally is thought to proceed, or announce, that Jesus’s death is coming (or in the case of Semana Santa, that his float is coming up next), the streets are steeped in silence, darkness and the smell of incense to signify Jesus’s pain and suffering. For many brotherhoods, it closes the Good Friday events.

SEMANA SANTA

How gay stylists play a key role during Holy Week in southern Spain

Working with rich fabrics, fine lace and flowers, gay stylists have long played a key role in dressing the Virgin Mary figures carried through the streets of southern Spain during Holy Week. But their participation comes at a price: silence about their sexual orientation.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:02 CEST
How gay stylists play a key role during Holy Week in southern Spain

It’s a compromise that is making them increasingly uncomfortable.

“Seville’s Holy Week is a contemporary festival dating back to the end of the 19th century and the gay community has been involved since the very beginning,” says Rafael Cáceres, an anthropology expert at Pablo Olavide University in the southern city of Seville.

The Andalusian capital is a hive of activity ahead of Holy Week, which starts on Palm Sunday – April 10th – and culminates on Easter Day when Christians remember the death and resurrection of Jesus.

Many thousands throng the streets to watch life-sized models of the Virgin Mary and Christ carried through the streets by different brotherhoods and religious associations.

The figures are painstakingly dressed and adorned by volunteers at religious associations.

“There are florists, embroidery specialists, jewellers, stylists” who work together on the virgin figures and “almost all of them are gay”, says Pedro Pablo Pérez Ochavo of Seville’s Ichtys [email protected] LGBT+H which lobbies for equality within the Catholic Church.

‘A path to integration’

With their role in the brotherhoods, gay men can find “a way to fit in”, a space in which “their artistic work and persona is valued”, said Carlos Carvento, a 26-year-old dancer and drag queen from Córdoba.

“Acceptance is based on that: a person can be a virgin dresser and gay but he wouldn’t say it. As long as his public life is reasonably discreet so it doesn’t tarnish the brotherhood,” explains Cáceres, the anthropologist.

“The Church’s attitude is pretty laissez-faire as long as there’s no scandal,” said Jesus Pascual whose 2021 documentary film “Dolores, guapa!” explored the links between Andalusia’s gay community and Holy Week.

But Antonio Muñoz Tapia began to have problems after marrying his partner David in 2016.

“If you don’t have a partner, if you live alone and keep quiet as I did, they don’t cause you any problems,” explained this 50-year-old businessman who works in the oil sector.

Olive oil entrepreneur Antonio Muñoz poses in S. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Two decades ago, he set up a brotherhood in Doña Mencia, his village near Córdoba, taking the prestigious top role as its “big brother”.

But since getting married, requests for him to give the speech that opens Holy Week in his village have petered out.

And more recently the Church printed its annual magazine for the brotherhoods without including his article calling for equality for the LGBT community.

Muñoz Tapia says he’s never experienced such an attitude within the brotherhood nor among locals, Spain being a country where people are very open-minded about LGBT issues.

“I just don’t understand this Pharisee-like attitude — that we’re good enough for the brotherhoods but not good enough to deserve the same rights,” he said.

‘A Christian lifestyle’

Seville’s archdiocese told AFP it “did not by any means have a register which specified people’s sexual identity” and that “anyone who wanted to deeply experience Holy Week in Seville could do so without any problem”.

However, diocesan rules say those leading brotherhoods or religious organisations must “stand out for their Christian lifestyle in their personal life, their family life and in society”.

Married Spanish designers José Víctor Rodríguez (L) and Jose Luis Medina, also known as “Victorio” and “Lucchino” pose for pictures in their atelier in Seville. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

“They don’t use the word ‘homosexual’ but they use this article” against those identifying as LGBT or people who are divorced, explains Ochavo of Ichtys.

José Víctor Rodriguez and José Luis Medina, fashion designers known as “Victorio” and “Lucchino”, got married in 2007 and shortly afterwards, a Seville newspaper published a letter criticising the fact they were allowed to dress the Holy Week virgins.

“We’ve led a life that’s more upright and moral than many other people,” insists Medina, describing the letter as a “despicable” attack.

Lady Gaga v. Our Lady of Sorrows

Three years ago, drag queen Carvento celebrated Holy Week by walking through Córdoba in a black skirt, high heels and his grandmother’s mantilla, a traditional embroidered black shawl used during fiestas or solemn occasions.

His picture on Instagram was initially taken down following several complaints, but later allowed.

Dancer and performer Carlos Carvento, dressed in mourning and wearing a traditional ‘mantilla’. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

“They often say that [the gay community] is taking over (this annual tradition) but I’m not taking over anything because it’s mine too!”

During Holy Week, dozens of different Virgin Marys are paraded through the streets with Our Lady of Sorrows, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Our Lady of the Broom and the Virgin of Macarena’s Hope clear favourites among the gay community.

“You might have a gay fan of Lady Gaga or of Rosalia in Barcelona but here, we’re fans of the Virgin of la Macarena or the Glorious Ascension, or Our Lady of Sorrows,” grins Carvento.

