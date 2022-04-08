Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SEMANA SANTA

How gay stylists play a key role during Holy Week in southern Spain

Working with rich fabrics, fine lace and flowers, gay stylists have long played a key role in dressing the Virgin Mary figures carried through the streets of southern Spain during Holy Week. But their participation comes at a price: silence about their sexual orientation.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:02 CEST
How gay stylists play a key role during Holy Week in southern Spain
Dancer and performer Carlos Carvento, dressed in mourning and wearing a traditional 'mantilla' poses in Córdoba. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

It’s a compromise that is making them increasingly uncomfortable.

“Seville’s Holy Week is a contemporary festival dating back to the end of the 19th century and the gay community has been involved since the very beginning,” says Rafael Cáceres, an anthropology expert at Pablo Olavide University in the southern city of Seville.

The Andalusian capital is a hive of activity ahead of Holy Week, which starts on Palm Sunday – April 10th – and culminates on Easter Day when Christians remember the death and resurrection of Jesus.

Many thousands throng the streets to watch life-sized models of the Virgin Mary and Christ carried through the streets by different brotherhoods and religious associations.

The figures are painstakingly dressed and adorned by volunteers at religious associations.

“There are florists, embroidery specialists, jewellers, stylists” who work together on the virgin figures and “almost all of them are gay”, says Pedro Pablo Pérez Ochavo of Seville’s Ichtys [email protected] LGBT+H which lobbies for equality within the Catholic Church.

‘A path to integration’

With their role in the brotherhoods, gay men can find “a way to fit in”, a space in which “their artistic work and persona is valued”, said Carlos Carvento, a 26-year-old dancer and drag queen from Córdoba.

“Acceptance is based on that: a person can be a virgin dresser and gay but he wouldn’t say it. As long as his public life is reasonably discreet so it doesn’t tarnish the brotherhood,” explains Cáceres, the anthropologist.

“The Church’s attitude is pretty laissez-faire as long as there’s no scandal,” said Jesus Pascual whose 2021 documentary film “Dolores, guapa!” explored the links between Andalusia’s gay community and Holy Week.

But Antonio Muñoz Tapia began to have problems after marrying his partner David in 2016.

“If you don’t have a partner, if you live alone and keep quiet as I did, they don’t cause you any problems,” explained this 50-year-old businessman who works in the oil sector.

Olive oil entrepreneur Antonio Muñoz poses in S. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Two decades ago, he set up a brotherhood in Doña Mencia, his village near Córdoba, taking the prestigious top role as its “big brother”.

But since getting married, requests for him to give the speech that opens Holy Week in his village have petered out.

And more recently the Church printed its annual magazine for the brotherhoods without including his article calling for equality for the LGBT community.

Muñoz Tapia says he’s never experienced such an attitude within the brotherhood nor among locals, Spain being a country where people are very open-minded about LGBT issues.

“I just don’t understand this Pharisee-like attitude — that we’re good enough for the brotherhoods but not good enough to deserve the same rights,” he said.

‘A Christian lifestyle’

Seville’s archdiocese told AFP it “did not by any means have a register which specified people’s sexual identity” and that “anyone who wanted to deeply experience Holy Week in Seville could do so without any problem”.

However, diocesan rules say those leading brotherhoods or religious organisations must “stand out for their Christian lifestyle in their personal life, their family life and in society”.

Married Spanish designers José Víctor Rodríguez (L) and Jose Luis Medina, also known as “Victorio” and “Lucchino” pose for pictures in their atelier in Seville. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

“They don’t use the word ‘homosexual’ but they use this article” against those identifying as LGBT or people who are divorced, explains Ochavo of Ichtys.

José Víctor Rodriguez and José Luis Medina, fashion designers known as “Victorio” and “Lucchino”, got married in 2007 and shortly afterwards, a Seville newspaper published a letter criticising the fact they were allowed to dress the Holy Week virgins.

“We’ve led a life that’s more upright and moral than many other people,” insists Medina, describing the letter as a “despicable” attack.

Lady Gaga v. Our Lady of Sorrows

Three years ago, drag queen Carvento celebrated Holy Week by walking through Córdoba in a black skirt, high heels and his grandmother’s mantilla, a traditional embroidered black shawl used during fiestas or solemn occasions.

His picture on Instagram was initially taken down following several complaints, but later allowed.

Dancer and performer Carlos Carvento, dressed in mourning and wearing a traditional ‘mantilla’. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

“They often say that [the gay community] is taking over (this annual tradition) but I’m not taking over anything because it’s mine too!”

During Holy Week, dozens of different Virgin Marys are paraded through the streets with Our Lady of Sorrows, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Our Lady of the Broom and the Virgin of Macarena’s Hope clear favourites among the gay community.

“You might have a gay fan of Lady Gaga or of Rosalia in Barcelona but here, we’re fans of the Virgin of la Macarena or the Glorious Ascension, or Our Lady of Sorrows,” grins Carvento.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPANISH TRADITIONS

Why do people in Spain have two surnames?

Anyone who has spent time in Spain will know that the vast majority of Spaniards have two surnames. But why is that, how does it work, and does it mean anything?

Published: 18 March 2022 12:08 CET
Why do people in Spain have two surnames?

For people from English-speaking countries and many other countries around the world, it is conventional to have only one surname. This is almost always their father’s name, and traditionally women have been the ones expected to change their names when getting married, albeit many couples do things differently these days. But in Spain, things are different. 

Newborn babies in Spain almost always take on both the surnames of their mother and father. But unlike in other countries, the UK in particular, where double-barrelled names have historically been markers of social class and included for inheritance reasons, in Spain the double surname is not a hyphenated marker of status but an entirely normal thing to do.

How does it work?

It is often believed that Spanish surname traditions are more progressive and an affront to the patriarchal customs in other countries, but in reality even the Spanish tradition of taking from the mother and father is based on male-inheritance.

When a baby is born, it will take both its mother and father’s surname. However, as it’s very likely their parents are Spanish and therefore also have two surnames, the question arises as to which of their names the newborn should take.

Although Spanish babies do take a surname from their mother, it is almost always the ‘male’ surname – that is, the name of their father, so the newborn’s maternal grandfather – from both. That is to say, the surnames that are passed down are, albeit from both Mum and Dad, both from the male part of the name.

READ ALSO: These are Spain’s most popular baby names

What about the order?

In Spain it is convention that the father’s surname will go first. For example, say María José García Rodríguez and Carlos Fernández González had a baby called Carmen. Traditionally, her name would therefore be Carmen Fernández García. 

The patrilineal naming tradition was even law until 2000, and many still continue the tradition to this day. When children reach eighteen they can legally rearrange their names if they wish to but according to El Diario a whopping 99.53 percent of newborns follow convention and take Dad’s name first, Mum’s second.

Day to day life

Like many things in Spain, history and tradition are taken seriously but have little real impact on day to day living. When it comes to names, most Spaniards only go by one of their surnames – normally the first, so male surname – when it comes to introducing themselves or filling out paperwork.

In fact, Spain’s two surname tradition can sometimes lead to confusion for both Spaniards abroad and foreigners living in Spain. For Spaniards living in English speaking countries, many people simply assume that their second surname is their only surname, and this can present problems when alphabetising names in databases and so on.

Similarly, any foreigner with one surname who has lived in Spain will have surely had their middle name read out when waiting for an appointment at the doctor’s, doing paperwork in the foreigner’s office, or any other kind of administrative task.

Spaniards very rarely have middle names, so often assume the middle names of Brits, Americans or whoever else are their first surnames.

What about weddings?

Although in large parts of the world it is tradition for women to take their husband’s name, in Spain this is rarely the case. The only times it might happen are when brides add their husbands name to their own with the prefix ‘de’, but this is rare, and often associated with old nobility.

First names

You might have noticed that some Spaniards also have double-barrelled first names. This is very common, and if you’ve spent any time in Spain you’ll have no doubt met a Marí-Carmen or Juan-Miguel. But another interesting quirk of Spanish naming customs is that these double-barrelled first names do not follow gender norms, and can include both a traditionally male and female name.

It’s very common, for example, to meet women called María José or men called José María.

SHOW COMMENTS